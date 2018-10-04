NDTV Gadgets360.com

Netflix Streaming Consumed Nearly 15 Percent of Global Downstream Internet Traffic in H1 2018: Study

, 04 October 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Netflix Streaming Consumed Nearly 15 Percent of Global Downstream Internet Traffic in H1 2018: Study

Highlights

  • Netflix is the number one downstream application worldwide
  • The share tops 19.1 percent for total traffic in the Americas
  • It is followed by Prime Video at 7.7 percent and YouTube at 7.5 percent

If you thought Netflix is only raising up your Internet bills, a recent report claims that the video streaming service is actually eating up a sizeable chunk of the entire Internet bandwidth, globally.

According to Sandvine's Global Internet Phenomena Report, Netflix is the number one downstream application worldwide with almost 15 percent of global Internet downstream traffic in the first half of 2018. In the Americas, the share tops 19.1 percent for total traffic, followed by Prime Video at 7.7 percent and YouTube at 7.5 percent.

The report further claims that Netflix is also the most efficient video streaming service in terms of bandwidth usage.

Following Netflix is HTTP media streams, consuming 13.1 percent of all traffic, YouTube at 11.4 percent, Web-browsing at 7.8 percent, and MPEG transport streams at 4.4 percent.

Netflix was recently in the news by collaborating with Airtel for bundled offers. While the offers for postpaid and broadband subscribers were first announced in August, Airtel only this month started rolling out the offer for its postpaid subscribers. For now, there is no information on when it will become available for broadband subscribers.

For now, Airtel appears to be offering a 3-month Netflix subscription to subscribers with postpaid plans worth Rs. 499 or above per month. This means, apart from Rs. 499, subscribers on the Rs. 649, Rs. 799, Rs. 1,199, Rs. 1,599, Rs. 1,999, and Rs. 2,999 plans will get access to the subscription. The 3-month subscription gives access to the base Rs. 500 Netflix plan, with single-screen access and SD quality videos.

Written with inputs from ANI

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Netflix
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Facebook More Than Doubles Account Deletion Grace Period From 14 Days to 30 Days
Ursula Le Guin, John Scalzi, Kim Stanley Robinson Headline New Books Releasing October 2018
Billion Capture Plus
Netflix Streaming Consumed Nearly 15 Percent of Global Downstream Internet Traffic in H1 2018: Study
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

iPhone XS
TRENDING
  1. Moto G7 Specifications Leak Tips 6.4-Inch Display, Android 9.0 Pie
  2. Vivo Y81 4GB RAM Variant Goes Official; Vivo Y71i, Y83 Pro Get Offers
  3. OnePlus 6 Price in India to Be Cut During Amazon Sale Next Week
  4. iPhone XS Max Impresses DxOMark Team, But Ranked Behind Huawei P20 Pro
  5. LG V40 ThinQ With Five Cameras, 6.4-Inch OLED Display Launched
  6. Xiaomi Redmi 6 to Go on Sale in India Today via Flipkart and Mi.com
  7. Nokia 7.1 Launch Expected Today: How to Watch Live Stream
  8. Samsung Galaxy A9 Specifications Leaked, Four Rear Cameras Detailed
  9. Nokia 7.1 Price, Specifications Listed on Amazon Ahead of Launch
  10. WhatsApp for Android Gets New 'Swipe to Reply' Feature
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.