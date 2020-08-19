Technology News
loading

Netflix Testing ‘Shuffle Play’ Button on TV to Help Indecisive Viewers

It will pick a random title based on your interests.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 19 August 2020 11:04 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Netflix Testing ‘Shuffle Play’ Button on TV to Help Indecisive Viewers

Photo Credit: Akhil Arora/Gadgets 360

Netflix, shuffle!

Highlights
  • ‘Shuffle Play’ button available on profile screen
  • Variations of shuffle test have been run since July
  • Netflix wants to make ‘shuffle’ a permanent feature

Netflix is testing a new “shuffle” option to help indecisive viewers pick a random title — a movie or a TV series — based on what they've seen previously, the genres they prefer, and the titles they might have saved in the “My List” row. The test is being run worldwide with select users. If you're among those, you will either see a “Shuffle Play” button on the profile selection screen, or a “Play Something” option in the Netflix TV app sidebar menu. Netflix's new shuffle test is only available on TVs and has been experimented upon since July.

In a statement to Variety, Netflix said: “The purpose of the test is to make it easier for members to find something to watch.” Netflix noted that it plans to learn from these tests and come up with a permanent “shuffle” feature that will be rolled out for everyone, and added: “The hope is to absolutely productise something.”

In a statement to Gadgets 360, Netflix added: “We're always looking for better ways to connect members with shows and films that they will love. We run these tests in different countries and for different periods of time, and only make them broadly available if people find them useful.”

Netflix members have been reporting the existence of these tests since mid-July on Twitter. While “Play Something” was trialled previously, “Shuffle Play” is currently the only version of the test still in place, Netflix stated.

TechCrunch was the first to report on the new tests from August, and noted that this was yet another way for the service to help subscribers quickly find something to watch, alongside TV app screensavers, vertical previews, profile screen backgrounds, and pre-roll ads. Only the first two have stuck around as permanent features.

This isn't the first time that Netflix has experimented with a “shuffle” feature. In April last year, it put a shuffle button on TV shows, letting users watch a random episode of a series they picked. The new shuffle test is naturally much broader in its functioning.

Can Netflix force Bollywood to reinvent itself? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS. You can also download the episode or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Netflix
Akhil Arora Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
OnePlus Scout Unified Search Feature Introduced in OnePlus Launcher Update for Users in India

Related Stories

Netflix Testing ‘Shuffle Play’ Button on TV to Help Indecisive Viewers
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Dell XPS 17 Laptop With 10th-Generation Intel Core i7 CPU Launched in India
  2. Realme Buds Classic With 14.2mm Audio Driver Launched in India at Rs. 399
  3. OnePlus Scout Unified Search Feature Introduced for Users in India
  4. Asus ZenFone 7 Teased to Carry Flip Camera Setup Like ZenFone 6
  5. OnePlus Says No to RAM Boost, DC Dimming for Older Phones: Report
  6. Realme C12, Realme C15 With MediaTek Helio G35 SoC Launched in India
  7. Oppo Reno 4 Pro Review
  8. Samsung Galaxy M31s Review
  9. Samsung Promises Three Major Android Updates for Almost 40 Existing Devices
  10. Realme C3 and Realme 5 Pro Get New Colour Variants in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj Cancelled at Netflix
  2. Oppo Unveils New Hybrid Optical Zoom Technology Based on Periscope Camera Design
  3. Motorola Razr 5G Spotted on TUV Rheinland, Tipped to Come With 2,633mAh Battery: Report
  4. Reliance Retail Acquires Majority Stake in Netmeds
  5. Netflix Testing ‘Shuffle Play’ Button on TV to Help Indecisive Viewers
  6. OnePlus Scout Unified Search Feature Introduced in OnePlus Launcher Update for Users in India
  7. Small Asteroid Becomes Closest Ever Seen Passing Earth: NASA
  8. Asus ZenFone 7 Teased to Carry Flip Camera Setup Like ZenFone 6
  9. Redmi Note 9 Pro Max to Go on Sale in India Today at 12 Noon: Price, Specifications
  10. Realme C11 Sale in India Today via Flipkart, Realme.com: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com