Technology News
loading

Netflix Shuffle Play Feature Will Roll Out Globally This Year to Help Indecisive Users Pick What to Watch

Netflix has been testing the Shuffle Play feature since August 2020.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 20 January 2021 11:27 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Netflix Shuffle Play Feature Will Roll Out Globally This Year to Help Indecisive Users Pick What to Watch

Photo Credit: Akhil Arora/Gadgets 360

With Shuffle Play, viewers can indicate to Netfix that they want to skip browsing entirely

Highlights
  • Shuffle Play picks a random movie or TV series for viewers to watch
  • It is based on the titles you watch on Netflix
  • Netflix said that the feature had been received well during the test

Netflix Shuffle Play feature is planned to roll out to all users globally in the first half of 2021. Since August last year, Netflix has been testing this feature through a button that plays a random movie or TV series for the viewer, based on the titles they watch. Now, the company noted during its Q4 2020 earnings report that the feature has been received positively by viewers during the testing and will reach all members across the world in the first half of this year.

The company brought up the new feature during its earnings call. The feature was referred to by Netflix as one that “gives members the ability to choose to instantly watch a title chosen just for them versus browse.”

Netflix Chief Product Officer Greg Peters said during the earnings meeting that viewers come to the platform to be entertained but are sometimes not sure what they want to watch. He said that Netflix was trying new mechanisms to help viewers in this dilemma, and that this new feature (Shuffle Play) was working well for them. Viewers will be able to indicate to the platform they want to skip browsing entirely, and Netflix will pick a title for them to instantly play, he said, describing Shuffle Play.

netflix shuffle techcrunch netflix_shuffle_techcrunch

Netflix will pick a title for viewers to watch instantly
Photo Credit: TechCrunch

The Shuffle Play feature, being tested since August 2020, is available for some users as a big button on the Netflix home screen below the profile icon. It is also available in the sidebar navigation of the TV app. It has only been testing on TV devices. Shuffle Play, if rolled out, will help indecisive viewers pick a random title to watch, one that Netflix's personalisation algorithm thinks they'll like.

The feature's description reads “Not sure what to watch? Try Shuffle Play. We'll shuffle everything on Netflix and find things for you to watch based on your tastes.” Below the description, the shuffle button with the words “Try It Now” is visible.

Netflix said that the official name of the feature is still being tested, as per a report by TechCrunch. The company said that the user response to the feature had been positive, although it didn't mention how many users had been opted into the test so far.

This isn't the first time Netflix is experimenting with such a feature. Before Shuffle Play, users spotted a similar feature called “Play Something.” A feature that let users watch a random episode from a popular show was also being tested two years ago, stated the report.

Besides that, Netflix noted in its earnings report that its global subscriber rolls crossed 200 million at the end of 2020. It added about 8.5 million subscribers in the quarter. Netflix will no longer need to borrow money to pay for operations due to its strong cash flow, the company said during the earnings call.

Is Mi QLED TV 4K the best affordable smart TV for enthusiasts? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the biggest CES 2021 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

Further reading: Netflix, Netflix Shuffle Play
Tanishka Sodhi Tanishka Sodhi is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As a journalist, she has covered education, culture, and media and mental health. She is interested in the intersection of technology and culture, and its impact on everyday lives. Tanishka is a staunch advocate of gender equality, and the correct use of commas. You can get in touch with her via Twitter at @tanishka_s2 or drop a mail at tanishkas@ndtv.com. More
Lupin Tops Queen’s Gambit Views on Netflix, on Track for Record 70 Million Views Worldwide

Related Stories

Netflix Shuffle Play Feature Will Roll Out Globally This Year to Help Indecisive Users Pick What to Watch
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mi Notebook 14 (IC) Laptop With 10th Gen Intel Core CPU Launched in India
  2. Realme X Series in India Teaser Hints at Realme X7 Pro
  3. Honor V40 Price Surfaces Online Ahead of January 22 Launch: Report
  4. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale Goes Live: Best Deals and Offers Today
  5. Vivo Y31 Posters Tip Key Specifications, Tipped to Launch in India Soon
  6. Acer Launches Three TWS Earbuds in India Starting at Rs. 2,999
  7. Nord N10 Is the First OnePlus Phone to Get January Android Security Patch
  8. Vu Cinema TV Action Series 55LX, 65LX With 100W Speakers Launched in India
  9. Realme C20 Price, Specifications Surface Online Ahead of Launch
  10. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale Goes Live: Best Offers Available Today
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Chrome 88 to Allow Users to Easily Fix Weak, Compromised Passwords
  2. Samsung 870 Evo SATA SSD With Up to 560MBps Read Speeds, Up to 530MBps Write Speeds Launched
  3. Netflix Shuffle Play Feature Will Roll Out Globally This Year to Help Indecisive Users Pick What to Watch
  4. General Motors Teams Up With Microsoft to Accelerate Rollout of Electric, Self-Driving Cars
  5. Lupin Tops Queen’s Gambit Views on Netflix, on Track for Record 70 Million Views Worldwide
  6. Alibaba's Jack Ma Makes First Public Appearance Since October in Online Meeting, State Media Reports
  7. Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC With a Clock Speed of 3.2GHz Launched
  8. Motorola Edge S Launch Set for January 26, Will Sport Snapdragon 870 SoC
  9. Twitter to Reset @POTUS Account Today Following Joe Biden’s Inauguration
  10. Dunzo Raises $40 Million in Funds From Google, More Investors as It Rides Pandemic-Induced Surge
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com