Technology News
loading

Netflix Renews Kota Factory, Jamtara, Mismatched, Masaba Masaba, Little Things, She for New Seasons

Delhi Crime season 2 was also listed, but we’ve known about that for a while now.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 3 March 2021 13:02 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Netflix Renews Kota Factory, Jamtara, Mismatched, Masaba Masaba, Little Things, She for New Seasons

Photo Credit: Taha Ahmad/Netflix

Kota Factory season 2

Highlights
  • Kota Factory, Jamtara, Mismatched, Masaba Masaba, She get season 2
  • Little Things season 4 announced at Netflix
  • Delhi Crime season 2 release date will be in 2021

Netflix has renewed six Indian series, including the TVF drama Kota Factory, the crime drama Jamtara: Sabka Number Ayega from National Award-winning director Soumendra Padhi, young adult romance Mismatched with Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf, comedy-drama Masaba Masaba starring Masaba Gupta and Neena Gupta, comedy-drama Little Things led by Dhruv Sehgal and Mithila Parkar, and Imtiaz Ali's crime drama She. While Kota Factory, Jamtara, Mismatched, Masaba Masaba, and She will return for their respective season 2, it will be season 4 for Little Things. Alongside, Netflix India also confirmed that International Emmy-winner Delhi Crime season 2 is coming in 2021, though there's still no word on a release date.

Netflix Unveils 15 Indian Series for 2021, With 5 New Led by Raveena Tandon, Madhavan, Others

The six renewals were part of Netflix's “See What's Next India” event on Wednesday, where the world's largest subscription streaming service unveiled a slate of 41 titles — across original series, films, documentaries, reality TV, and stand-up comedy specials — most of which will release in the 2021 calendar year. Kota Factory is technically both an acquisition and a renewal (in the vein of Little Things), given the TVF series premiered its first season on TVFPlay and YouTube back in 2019.

Netflix India Announces 41 Titles for 2021: 13 Movies, 15 Series, and More

Netflix Unveils 13 Indian Movies for 2021, With 5 New Films Led by Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Others

Netflix Renews Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, The Big Day for Season 2

Netflix Unveils 4 Indian Documentaries – From Karan Johar, Leena Yadav, Vice, and India Today

Here's more on every Netflix Indian series that was renewed —

delhi crime season 2 netflix delhi crime season 2 netflix

Shefali Shah, Rasika Dugal, Rajesh Tailang in Delhi Crime season 2
Photo Credit: Netflix

Delhi Crime — which premiered in March 2019 — was created, written, and directed by Richie Mehta (Amal, Siddharth). Tanuj Chopra takes over as showrunner and director alongside National Award-winner Rajesh Mapuskar (Ventilator) for Delhi Crime season 2. Delhi Crime stars Shefali Shah, Rajesh Tailang, Rasika Dugal, Adil Hussain, Anurag Arora, Yashaswini Dayama, Sidharth Bhardwaj, Gopal Dutt, and Denzil Smith.

Mayank Tewari, Shubhra Swarup, Vidit Tripathi, Sanyuktha Chawla (dialogues) are the writers. Florence Sloan, Aaron Kaplan, Jeff Sagansky, John Penotti, Kilian Kerwin, Mike Hogan, Pooja Kohli, Apoorva Bakshi, and Sanjay Bachani serve as producers. Delhi Crime is a production of SK Global Entertainment and Golden Caravan.

Delhi Crime Review: Netflix's Police-Centric Look at Nirbhaya Case Is Gripping, Well-Made

jamtara season 2 netflix jamtara season 2 netflix

Photo Credit: Netflix

In Jamtara season 2, Sunny and Gudiya have one final chance to avenge their past. As bigger players enter Jamtara, politics tries to control phishing, but phishing ends up controlling politics. It stars Sparsh Shrivastava, Monika Panwar, Anshumaan Pushkar, Amit Sial, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Aksha Pardhasany, Kartavya Kabra, Sarfaraz Ali Mirza, Rohit Kp, Harshit Gupta, Aatm Prakash Mishra, and Udit Arora. Padhi returns as director, as does writer Trishant Srivastava alongside Kanishka Singh Deo and Ashwin Varman. Jamtara is a production of Viacom18 Studio's Tipping Point and Click on RM.

Jamtara Review: Does This New Netflix Original Do Justice to a Fascinating Story?

Kota Factory season 2 continues the story of vulnerable teenager Vaibhav who must decide if he can leave behind Jeetu Bhaiya (described as a modern-day Dronacharya), his friends, and his love interest for greener pastures. The black-and-white series centres on the students who prepare for competitive exams in the coaching city of India, Kota. Mayur More, Jitendra Kumar, Alam Khan, Ahsaas Channa, Urvi Singh, Ranjan Raj, and Revathi Pillai are part of the cast.

Raghav Subbu is the director, and co-showrunner with Shreyansh Pandey on Kota Factory season 2. Saurabh Khanna, Abhishek Yadav, Puneet Batra, and Manoj Kalwani are the writers.

little things season 4 netflix little things season 4 netflix

Dhruv Sehgal, Mithila Palkar in Little Things season 4
Photo Credit: Kulsum Syeda/Netflix

Little Things was acquired by Netflix in July 2018; it premiered its season 2 in October 2018, with season 3 following in November 2019. Sehgal is also the creator. In Little Things season 4, Dhruv (Sehgal) and Kavya (Palkar) have been together for six years. If seasons one to three were a trilogy that dived deep into the facets of young love, season four explores a new maturing love and the growing pains and adventures that come with it.

Ashwin Suresh is the showrunner on Little Things season 4. Ruchir Arun returns as director alongside Pranjal Dua. Abhinandan Sridhar, Nupur Pai, Garima Pura Patiyaalvi, and Gaurav Patki are the season 4 writers. Little Things is a production of Pocket Aces' Dice Media.

Little Things Season 3 Review: The Indian Millennial Series Shines Outside Its Groove

masaba masaba season 2 netflix masaba masaba season 2 netflix

Masaba Gupta and Neena Gupta
Photo Credit: Netflix

On Masaba Masaba season 2, Masaba goes in front of the camera, and Neena ji decides to go behind them. All the while dealing with new loves, old loves, and some impossible loves. Both women take their careers, image, friendships and lovers, in their own hands and turn everything around. Sonam Nair returns as director, and will co-write season 2 with Nandini Gupta, Punya Arora, and Anisha Raisurana.

In addition to the mother-daughter Gupta duo, Masaba Masaba also stars Neil Bhoopalam, Rytasha Rathore, Smaran Sahu, Nayan Shukla, Pooja Bedi, and Satyadeep Misra. Masaba Masaba is a production of Ashvini Yardi's Viniyard Films; Yardi is also the creator.

mismatched season 2 netflix mismatched season 2 netflix

Prajakta Koli, Rohit Saraf in Mismatched
Photo Credit: Netflix

Mismatched season 2 brings genius coder Dimple (who lost her app) and hopeless romantic Rishi (who lost faith in love) face to face again, as Rishi is forced to step back into the mess he left behind. With their futures at stake, Dimple and Rishi must navigate the rough terrains of frayed friendships, new love interests, broken promises, academic stress and shocking rivalries. The series is based on Sandhya Menon's Dimple and Rishi book series.

In addition to Koli and Saraf, Mismatched season 2 stars Vihaan Samat, Taaruk Raina, Devyani Shorey, Muskkaan Jaferi, Rannvijay Singha, and Vidya Malavade. Akarsh Khurana continues as showrunner and director. Gazal Dhaliwal, Aarsh Vora, Nandini Gupta, Akshay Jhunjhunwala, and Sunayana Kumari are the writers. Mismatched is a production of Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP.

she season 2 netflix she season 2 netflix

Aaditi Pohankar in She
Photo Credit: Netflix

She Review: Imtiaz Ali's Netflix Series Needs More of Vijay Varma

In She season 2, Bhumi, after swearing her allegiance to drug-lord Nayak, must walk the dangerous line between siding with the police or with crime, while simultaneously exploring her newfound sexual liberation, as Nayak's larger plan unfolds. Imtiaz Ali is the showrunner, and writer alongside Divya Johri. Arif Ali returns as director. She season 2 stars Aaditi Pohankar, Vishwas Kini, Kishore Kumar G, Shivani Rangole, and Suhita Tatte. She is a production of Viacom18 Studio's Tipping Point.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Netflix, Kota Factory, Mismatched, Jamtara, Masaba Masaba, Little Things, Delhi Crime, Netflix India, She, TVF, Soumendra Padhi, Prajakta Koli, Rohit Saraf, Masaba Gupta, Neena Gupta, Dhruv Sehgal, Imtiaz Ali, Jitendra Kumar, Aaditi Pohankar, Tipping Point, Viacom18 Studios, Jamtara Sabka Number Ayega, Jamtara season 2, Masaba Masaba season 2, Little Things season 4, Delhi Crime season 2, She season 2, Dice Media
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Twitter Spaces Rolling Out for Android Users Globally for Wider Testing
Netflix Unveils 13 Indian Movies for 2021, With 5 New Films Led by Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Others

Related Stories

Netflix Renews Kota Factory, Jamtara, Mismatched, Masaba Masaba, Little Things, She for New Seasons
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio Phone Data Plans Introduced for Subscribers, Packs Start From Rs. 22
  2. Netflix India Announces 41 Titles for 2021: 13 Movies, 15 Series, and More
  3. Samsung Galaxy A32 With 90Hz Super AMOLED Display Launched in India
  4. Redmi Note 10 Price in India Leaked Ahead of March 4 Launch
  5. Netflix India Unveils 15 Series for 2021, Including 5 New TV Shows
  6. CoWIN COVID-19 Vaccination Registration Portal Not Working for Some Users
  7. Instagram Adds Live Rooms Feature to Let Up to 4 People Live Stream Together
  8. Kota Factory, Jamtara, Mismatched, Little Things, 2 More Renewed at Netflix
  9. Redmi Display 27-Inch Monitor With Full-HD Panel, 75Hz Refresh Rate Launched
  10. Oppo F19 Pro+, F19 Pro India Launch Set for March 8, Specifications Leak
#Latest Stories
  1. Tandav Row: Amazon Prime India Head Aparna Purohit’s Anticipatory Bail Plea Supreme Court Hearing on March 4
  2. Netflix India Announces 41 Titles for 2021: 13 Movies, 15 Series, and More
  3. Netflix Unveils 13 Indian Movies for 2021, With 5 New Films Led by Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Others
  4. SoundCloud to Adopt New 'Fan-Powered' Artist Payments Method
  5. Microsoft Teams Gets End-to-End Encryption, Channel-Sharing, Webinar Support for 1,000 Attendees, and More
  6. iPhone X Exploded Claims User in Australia Suing Apple for Second-Degree Burns
  7. Volvo to Go All Electric by 2030, Sell Exclusively Online
  8. Netflix Renews Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, The Big Day for Season 2
  9. Netflix Unveils 4 Indian Documentaries – From Karan Johar, Leena Yadav, Vice, and India Today
  10. Netflix Renews Kota Factory, Jamtara, Mismatched, Masaba Masaba, Little Things, She for New Seasons
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com