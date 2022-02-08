Technology News
Netflix, Hansal Mehta Partner for Mumbai Real-Life Crime Drama Scoop

Scoop is inspired by Jigna Vora's book, Behind The Bars In Byculla: My Days in Prison.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 8 February 2022 13:07 IST
Photo Credit: Netflix

Hansal Mehta is known for helming acclaimed projects like Scam 1992, Shahid, and Aligarh

  • The series Scoop recently started shooting
  • Scoop is a character drama that traces the journey of Jagruti Pathak
  • Hansal Mehta said he was "compelled" to bring the story to life on screen

Hansal Mehta is set to collaborate with Netflix for the upcoming character drama series Scoop, the streamer announced on Tuesday.

Inspired by Jigna Vora's biographical book Behind The Bars In Byculla: My Days in Prison, Scoop is created by Mehta and Mrunmayee Lagoo Waikul, known for co-writing Thappad.

The series recently started shooting, under the production company Matchbox Shots. According to Netflix, Scoop is a character drama that traces the journey of Jagruti Pathak, an ambitious crime journalist. "Her world comes crashing down when she is charged for the heinous murder of a fellow journalist, Jaideb Sen and ends up in a prison cell with those she once reported on. The others charged include a notorious sharp shooter, a nefarious bookie and the infamous, Chhota Rajan! The truth is quietly buried as she waits out a trial," the official logline read.

Mehta, known for helming acclaimed projects like Scam 1992, Shahid, and Aligarh, said when he read Vora's book, he was "compelled" to bring the story to life on screen.

"We've already begun filming and I'm excited about this story being my first collaboration with Netflix. Great stories can only benefit from a service that can make it reach a wider set of audience, Scoop is that kind of a story and with Netflix, we will be able to take it to audiences across the globe,” Mehta said. "With my co-creator Mrunmayee Lagoo and producers Matchbox Shots, I am seeking to delve deep into a tale of our mediatised times and the human cost of stories that we consume on a daily basis."

Sanjay Routray, producer at Matchbox Shots, said when they first read the book, they knew that the "inspirational story of grit and courage" needed to be told on a wider medium.

"Netflix was the obvious choice for us because filming it as a series gives us the opportunity to nuance the characters and their emotions further. For a tale with such a gut-wrenching narrative, only a mastermind like Hansal Mehta would be able to do complete justice.” Routray said. "He's a natural when it comes to bringing such hard-hitting, real-life stories to life. Honestly, our collaboration with Hansal and Netflix just aligned seamlessly, and it's the perfect combination for stellar storytelling," he added.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

