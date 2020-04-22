Technology News
loading

Money Heist, Tiger King, Spenser Confidential Lead Netflix’s Terrific Start to 2020

In India, Money Heist was a “huge hit”, with She and Guilty also doing well.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 22 April 2020 12:29 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Money Heist, Tiger King, Spenser Confidential Lead Netflix’s Terrific Start to 2020

Photo Credit: Daniel McFadden/Netflix

Winston Duke, Mark Wahlberg in Spenser Confidential

Highlights
  • Spenser Confidential watched by 85 million subscribers
  • Money Heist season 4 projected to hit 65 million
  • Netflix counts first two minutes as watching metric

Netflix had a staggering start to the year thanks to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, as new subscribers grew more than two times what it forecast. That also provided a boost to its new releases. Spenser Confidential, the critically-panned action comedy with Mark Wahlberg, was watched by 85 million Netflix subscribers in the first four weeks of release. Money Heist season 4 — known as La Casa de Papel in Spanish — is projected to hit 65 million, having debuted in early April. Meanwhile, the talked-about docu-series Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness has been watched by 64 million.

Beyond that, the unscripted dating series Love is Blind racked up 30 million, with Ozark season 3 projected to reach 29 million member households. All numbers are for the first 28 days post-release. More importantly, these figures are based on Netflix's new methodology introduced at the start of the year, which only looks at subscribers watching just two minutes as the yard stick. Honestly, that doesn't mean a lot. Who here hasn't stopped watching something after the first few minutes? For what it's worth, Netflix's methodology is the same as YouTube and BBC iPlayer.

In India, Money Heist was a “huge hit”, according to Netflix's chief content officer Ted Sarandos. Local originals in the Kiara Advani-starrer college drama Guilty and the Imtiaz Ali-created series She also performed well, he claimed: “We've seen big growth in viewing in India and have had great success on our local originals there as well, most recently with She and Guilty and a few others, that have really been driving a lot of engagement in local content on our India service. And they also are big fans of our global original content. La Casa de Papel was a huge hit in India for us as well as most of our other originals out of the US.”

Netflix said that it has a robust lineup of new titles for 2020 and 2021, despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic affecting most of its productions. (Those in Iceland and South Korea have resumed filming.) In the quarterly earnings report unveiled Tuesday, Netflix announced that it has picked up another film headed for theatres in Enola Holmes, centred on Sherlock Holmes' younger sister. Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things) plays Enola, and Henry Cavill (The Witcher) is Sherlock. Enola Holmes will release in the third quarter of 2020, between July and September, on Netflix.

Can Netflix force Bollywood to reinvent itself? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS. You can also download the episode or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Netflix, Netflix India, Money Heist, Money Heist season 4, Ozark, Tiger King, Spenser Confidential, Guilty, She, La casa de papel, Enola Holmes
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find Akhil beating the computer at EA Sports FIFA or streaming new highly-rated TV series. More
Motorola Edge+ Price, Specifications, Promotional Video Leaked Hours Before Official Launch
Microsoft 365 Personal, Family Subscriptions Now Available in India: Check Price, Features
Web Stories
Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
gaming Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
tech The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
tech How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean
tech Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean
10 Must-Have Smartphone Features That Will Make Your Life Better
tech 10 Must-Have Smartphone Features That Will Make Your Life Better
Games You Can't Miss in 2020
gaming Games You Can't Miss in 2020
Best Selling Video Game Franchises
gaming Best Selling Video Game Franchises

Related Stories

Money Heist, Tiger King, Spenser Confidential Lead Netflix’s Terrific Start to 2020
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Web Stories
Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
gaming Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
tech The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
tech How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean
tech Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean
10 Must-Have Smartphone Features That Will Make Your Life Better
tech 10 Must-Have Smartphone Features That Will Make Your Life Better
Games You Can't Miss in 2020
gaming Games You Can't Miss in 2020
Best Selling Video Game Franchises
gaming Best Selling Video Game Franchises
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Reliance’s JioMart to Be Backed By WhatsApp
  2. Know WhatsApp Better Than You Know Yourself With These 25 Tricks
  3. India Offers Developers Rs. 1 Crore to Build Zoom Alternative
  4. AMD Ryzen 3 3300X, 3100 CPUs Launched; B550 Value Chipset Coming Soon
  5. WhatsApp Changes Rules for Forwards to Check Misinformation
  6. Government Debunks Reports Suggesting ‘Namaste’ Tool as Its Answer to Zoom
  7. 500,000 Hacked Zoom Accounts Being Sold on Dark Web: Report
  8. Amazon Prime Video Sets Release Dates for Bhoot, Little Women
  9. Fortnite Finally Comes to Google Play Store After 18 Months
  10. Redmi K30i Said to Debut Later This Month With 5G Support in Tow
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 to Get a Bigger Battery Than Galaxy Note 10: Report
  2. Zoom Users Under Threat Once Again, Phishing Campaign Aims to Steal Zoom Credentials: Report
  3. Microsoft 365 Personal, Family Subscriptions Now Available in India: Check Price, Features
  4. Realme 3i, Realme C3 Start Receiving New Updates With Bug Fixes, April Android Security Patch
  5. Vivaldi Browser for Android Sheds Beta Tag, Vivaldi 3.0 for Desktop Released
  6. Money Heist, Tiger King, Spenser Confidential Lead Netflix’s Terrific Start to 2020
  7. Motorola Edge+ Price, Specifications, Promotional Video Leaked Hours Before Official Launch
  8. D2h Revises SD and HD Set-Top Box Price in India, Now Cheaper by Rs. 100
  9. Oppo Reno 3A With Snapdragon 665 SoC, Quad Rear Cameras Tipped
  10. Fortnite Finally Available via Google Play Store for Android Users
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com