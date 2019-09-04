Technology News
Netflix Announces Priyanka Chopra, Rajkummar Rao to Star in The White Tiger Adaptation

This is the second Adiga book adaptation by Netflix.

By | Updated: 4 September 2019 19:05 IST
Netflix Announces Priyanka Chopra, Rajkummar Rao to Star in The White Tiger Adaptation

Photo Credit: Instagram/ Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Rajkummar Rao will star in an adaptation of Aravind Adiga's Man Booker Prize-winning novel The White Tiger, Netflix announced on Tuesday. The streaming giant is producing The White Tiger in association with Mukul Deora while Chopra Jonas will serve as executive producer.

The film, which will also mark the debut of Adarsh Gourav, will be directed by Ramin Bahrani of Fahrenheit 451 and 99 Homes fame. Bahrani is also writing the screenplay. Filming for The White Tiger will begin later this year in India.

Adiga's book follows the extraordinary journey of a self-made man from tea-shop worker in a village to successful entrepreneur in a big city. Murder, love, and deceit become the ultimate price for ambition. Notably, this is the second Adiga book adaptation by Netflix. The first was Selection Day, the cricket-themed series starring Rajesh Tailang.

"I'm so excited to work with Ramin Bahrani and Netflix to bring Aravind Adiga's poignant story to cinematic life. When I read the book, I was fascinated with the perspective of the narrative. The story's portrayal of raw ambition and the extent one will go to achieve one's goals is riveting," Priyanka Chopra Jonas said in a statement.

"I look forward to filming this in India this fall, and also working along with Rajkummar Rao for the first time and the wonderful cast Ramin is putting together," Chopra Jonas said in a statement.

Rao said, "It's an exciting time for actors today and I'm thrilled to be a part of such a world-class project. I've been an admirer of Ramin's work and am excited to see The White Tiger come to life with Netflix!" Bahrani said he wanted to adapt Adiga's brilliant book for over a decade and was glad to finally have the opportunity.

Further reading: The White Tiger, Netflix, Priyanka Chopra, Rajkummar Rao, Aravind Adiga
Netflix Announces Priyanka Chopra, Rajkummar Rao to Star in The White Tiger Adaptation
  1. Netflix Announces Priyanka Chopra, Rajkummar Rao to Star in The White Tiger Adaptation
  2. Honor 20s, Honor Play 3 With Triple Rear Cameras, Hole-Punch Display Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. Infinix Hot 8 With Triple Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Realme Q Super Night Scene Mode, Ultra Macro Mode Teased in Videos, Camera Samples Published Just a Day Before Launch
  5. PS4 Price in India Drops to Rs. 29,990, New 1TB Bundle Available Mid-September
  6. Samsung Exynos 980 SoC Launched, the Company's First 5G-Integrated Mobile Processor
  7. PUBG Mobile Lite WinnerPass Brings Exclusive Rewards, Challenges After v14.0 Update
  8. Realme XT Launch in India: Price in India, Specifications, and Everything Else We Know So Far
  9. Gionee F9 Plus With Octa-Core SoC, 13-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. Indian Wearables Market Shipped a Record 3 Million Units in Q2: IDC
