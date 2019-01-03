NDTV Gadgets360.com

Netflix Poaches Activision's Neumann for CFO Role

, 03 January 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Netflix Poaches Activision's Neumann for CFO Role

Netflix said on Wednesday it had appointed media finance veteran Spencer Neumann from Activision Blizzard as its chief financial officer.

Reuters reported on Monday citing a source that the media streaming company had poached Neumann from the video game publisher.

Netflix, which is making more of its own films and shows, would like its next CFO to be based in Los Angeles with a focus on production finance, the source told Reuters.

Neumann has served in a variety of finance roles, including at Walt Disney Co. He replaces David Wells, who in August said he planned to step down after 14 years at the streaming media giant.

Meanwhile, Activision on Wednesday named Dennis Durkin as CFO in place of Neumann, who was terminated for violating his legal obligations to the company.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Netflix, Spencer Neumann, Activision Blizzard
NASA's New Horizons Spacecraft Sends Back First Images of Ultima Thule, Looks Like a 'Snowman'
Huawei Y5 Lite Android Go Smartphone With 18:9 Display, Quad-Core Processor Launched: Price, Specifications
Pricee
Netflix Poaches Activision's Neumann for CFO Role
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Coolpad Note 8
TRENDING
  1. A Rare 'Super Blood Wolf Moon' Is Coming This Month
  2. This Indian Startup Wants You to Stop Buying Expensive Running Shoes
  3. Airtel Digital TV, Dish TV, and Others Announce New Channel Prices, Packs
  4. Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 Price in India Slashed, Now Starts at Rs. 9,999
  5. Xiaomi Mi Home Projector Lite Launched via Crowdfunding Platform
  6. OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T Now Getting New OxygenOS Update to Fix Known Issues
  7. Nokia 106 (2018) Feature Phone Price in India Revealed
  8. Samsung Galaxy M10 Specifications Detailed in Alleged US FCC Listing
  9. Jio Happy New Year Offer Gives '100 Percent Cashback' on Rs. 399 Recharge
  10. Google Chrome to Soon Add Native Dark Mode Support for Windows PCs
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.