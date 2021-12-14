Technology News
Netflix New India Plans Cut Prices, Now Start at Rs. 149 per Month

Savings of up to 60 percent, depending on the plan you choose.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 14 December 2021 10:02 IST
Netflix New India Plans Cut Prices, Now Start at Rs. 149 per Month

Photo Credit: Akhil Arora/Gadgets 360

Netflix’s India plans have essentially switched pricing with one another

  • Netflix Mobile goes from Rs. 199 to Rs. 149 per month
  • Netflix Basic down from Rs. 499 to Rs. 199 per month
  • The benefits stay the same for all four Netflix plans

Netflix's India plans are changing — with the prices dropping significantly. Starting today, you will see savings from about 18 to 60 percent, depending on the Netflix plan you subscribe to. The Netflix “Mobile” plan, previously at Rs. 199 per month, has dropped 25 percent to Rs. 149 per month. The biggest savings are in store for the “Basic” Netflix plan — previously available at Rs. 499 per month, it will now cost just Rs. 199 per month in India. Going up the ladder, the “Standard” Netflix plan has been cut down from Rs. 649 per month to Rs. 499 per month. That's a 23 percent saving. That leaves the the Netflix “Premium” plan, which goes from Rs. 799 per month to Rs. 649 per month. Basically, the four Netflix plans available in India have each dropped prices to the one below them, with “Mobile” occupying a new slot at Rs. 149.

If you already have a Netflix subscription, you will be seamlessly upgraded to the higher plan starting today. The next time you login, members will get a notification on their devices that asks them to Confirm Upgrade or choose a different plan if they so desire. For those on the top Netflix “Premium” plan, the change in pricing will come into effect from the next billing cycle. This also goes for those who opt to stick to their current plan, than their current price.

The benefits stay the same. The Netflix “Mobile” plan offers standard-resolution (SD) 480p content on phones and tablets, the “Basic” plan allows you to watch on any device though you're still restricted to that lowly 480p resolution. (Netflix is the last major platform to offer SD video on its non-mobile plans, as both Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar allow HD streaming. Amazon does restrict you to SD content on Prime Video Mobile Edition. Disney+ Hotstar has no video quality restrictions on any plan.) With the “Standard” Netflix plan, you get upgraded to high-resolution (HD) 1080p video, and the Netflix “Premium” plan giving you access to 4K resolution and high-dynamic-range (HDR) video.

Plan Old price New price Savings Resolution Devices
Netflix Mobile Rs. 199 / month Rs. 149 / month 25.12% 480p 1 (Mobile-only)
Netflix Basic Rs. 499 / month Rs. 199 / month 60.12% 480p 1
Netflix Standard Rs. 649 / month Rs. 499 / month 23.11% 1080p 2
Netflix Premium Rs. 799 / month Rs. 649 / month 18.77% 4K HDR 4

With these new prices, Netflix is slightly more competitive in India. Amazon Prime Video got costlier on Tuesday, with the Amazon Prime subscription going up from Rs. 999 per year to Rs. 1,499 per year. That's roughly Rs. 125 a month. Unlike Netflix and Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon offers 4K HDR streaming and multiple devices on a single plan. There is that aforementioned Prime Video Mobile Edition that is available with select mobile operators and starts at Rs. 89 per month. Disney+ Hotstar continues to be the most affordable of the lot, with a Rs. 499 per year Mobile plan. That's about Rs. 42 a month. It also has Disney+ Hotstar Super (Rs. 899 per year) if you want simultaneous viewing on two devices, and Disney+ Hotstar Premium (Rs. 1,499 per year) for 4K and four devices.

In a prepared statement, Netflix India VP of content Monika Shergill said: “As Indians, we love great entertainment. Whatever your mood, tastes or plan, Netflix is now even more accessible. Whether you choose Aranyak on Friday, Money Heist on Saturday, or Dhamaka and Sooryavanshi on Sunday, you can watch all of Netflix on your mobile for Rs. 149, and on any device starting at Rs. 199.”

Netflix's new India plans — Mobile at Rs. 149, Basic at Rs. 199, Standard at Rs. 499, and Premium at Rs. 649 — are available now.

Is Red Notice more (or less) than the sum of its leads: Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora
