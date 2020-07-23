Netflix is testing a new feature that allows users to pause their membership for up to 10 months. If you resume your Netflix subscription within that period, you'll still have access to all your profiles, ratings, recommendations, viewing history, My List, and saved settings. If you return after 10 months, you'll have to start from scratch. The “pause membership” option is available under “Account” on the website. Memberships are paused only at the end of your billing month though — not immediately.

That means Netflix's new “pause membership” feature behaves in the same manner as the existing “cancel membership” option, since it too retains all the aforementioned data for 10 months. This new test seems to be more a case of Netflix improving its messaging and making the process more convenient, allowing users to get back on board with a single click. It's possible that Netflix adds more features to “pause membership” down the road.

In a statement to Gadgets 360, Netflix said: “We're always working on new ways to improve the Netflix experience. We experiment with these types of tests in different countries for different periods of time — and only make them broadly available if people find them useful.”

OnlyTech was the first to bring word of the new Netflix test.

Netflix used to have a “put membership on hold” feature in the early days — globally, not after its launch in India — that allowed members to pause their membership for a period of seven to 90 days. Subscriptions would pause the day you clicked the button, a feature that will hopefully come to the “pause membership” option too. Though it does present some challenges with the monthly fee if you decide to leave midway through.

If you don't see the “pause membership” feature in your Netflix account, that's because Netflix tests are limited. It will be rolled out to everyone if it's received well.

