At a showcase event in Singapore on Thursday, Netflix announced five new original anime series and films from Asia, including two revolving around Pacific Rim and Altered Carbon. The former comes from the minds of Craig Kyle (Thor: Ragnarok) and Greg Johnson (X-Men: Evolution), who will serve as co-showrunners, while the latter is a spin-off feature from Cowboy Bebop writer Dai Sato and Tsukasa Kondo.

The Pacific Rim anime series from Netflix will “expand upon the story of the first two live action movies and follow two siblings — an idealistic teenage boy and his naïve younger sister — who are forced to pilot an abandoned Jaeger across a hostile landscape in a desperate attempt to find their missing parents”. Legendary Entertainment, which is behind the Pacific Rim films, will produce the series.

As for the Altered Carbon anime feature, it will be set in the same universe as the live-action series that debuted earlier this year and “will explore new elements of the story mythology”. Animation studio Anima will handle the project. Meanwhile, Altered Carbon season 2 is currently in production with Anthony Mackie (Avengers: Infinity War) in the lead role.

That leaves three other series: Cagaster of an Insect Sage, Yasuke, and Trese. The first is set in post-apocalyptic Japan where a young couple is struggling to survive in the world, the second is an original anime inspired by a samurai of African origin, with Lakeith Stanfield (Atlanta, Death Note) as one of the voice actors, while the third is based on a Philippine graphic novel with DC animation series veteran Jay Oliva as executive producer.

A still from Cagaster of an Insect Cage

Here are the other details: