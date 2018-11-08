At a showcase event in Singapore on Thursday, Netflix announced five new original anime series and films from Asia, including two revolving around Pacific Rim and Altered Carbon. The former comes from the minds of Craig Kyle (Thor: Ragnarok) and Greg Johnson (X-Men: Evolution), who will serve as co-showrunners, while the latter is a spin-off feature from Cowboy Bebop writer Dai Sato and Tsukasa Kondo.
The Pacific Rim anime series from Netflix will “expand upon the story of the first two live action movies and follow two siblings — an idealistic teenage boy and his naïve younger sister — who are forced to pilot an abandoned Jaeger across a hostile landscape in a desperate attempt to find their missing parents”. Legendary Entertainment, which is behind the Pacific Rim films, will produce the series.
As for the Altered Carbon anime feature, it will be set in the same universe as the live-action series that debuted earlier this year and “will explore new elements of the story mythology”. Animation studio Anima will handle the project. Meanwhile, Altered Carbon season 2 is currently in production with Anthony Mackie (Avengers: Infinity War) in the lead role.
That leaves three other series: Cagaster of an Insect Sage, Yasuke, and Trese. The first is set in post-apocalyptic Japan where a young couple is struggling to survive in the world, the second is an original anime inspired by a samurai of African origin, with Lakeith Stanfield (Atlanta, Death Note) as one of the voice actors, while the third is based on a Philippine graphic novel with DC animation series veteran Jay Oliva as executive producer.
Here are the other details:
Cagaster of an Insect Cage. Set in a post-apocalyptic world where a mysterious disease “Cagaster” turns people into giant murderous insects, this manga-based series follows the struggle of a young couple to stay alive. Directed by Koichi Chigira (Last Exile, Full Metal Panic!). Animation Studio: Gonzo (Hellsing, Afro Samurai).
Yasuke. In a war-torn feudal Japan of mechs and magic, a retired ronin must take up his sword when he is charged with the task of transporting a mysterious child who dark forces want to eliminate. Created & Directed by LeSean Thomas (The Boondocks, Cannon Busters), who is also serving as executive producer. Grammy nominee Flying Lotus will compose the music and be an executive producer on the show. Lakeith Stanfield will be the voice of the protagonist “Yasuke” (based on the historical samurai of African origin who fought with Oda Nobunaga). Animation Studio: MAPPA (Yuri On Ice, Kakegurui).
Trese. Set in a Manila where the mythical creatures of Philippine folklore live in hiding amongst humans, Alexandra Trese finds herself going head to head with a criminal underworld comprised of malevolent supernatural beings. This anime series is based on the Philippine graphic novel by the same name, created by Budjette Tan and Kajo Baldissimo. Executive Producer: Jay Oliva (Wonder Woman, The Legend of Korra). Produced By: Shanty Harmayn and Tanya Yuson at BASE Entertainment, a studio based in Jakarta and Singapore.
