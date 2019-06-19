Technology News
Jennifer Aniston, Adam Sandler Comedy Murder Mystery Sets Opening Weekend Netflix Record With 30 Million Views

Remember: these numbers come directly from Netflix.

By | Updated: 19 June 2019 12:29 IST
Jennifer Aniston, Adam Sandler Comedy Murder Mystery Sets Opening Weekend Netflix Record With 30 Million Views

Photo Credit: Scott Yamano/Netflix

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler in Murder Mystery

Highlights
  • Murder Mystery released June 14 on Netflix worldwide
  • Nearly half the views came from the US, Canada
  • Bird Box was viewed by 80 million in first month

Netflix has announced that its Jennifer Aniston, Adam Sandler-starrer comedy Murder Mystery has set a new opening weekend record for a Netflix film, claiming that more than 30.8 million member accounts watched it in the first three days. Murder Mystery released last Friday, June 14 on Netflix. Of that total, 13.37 million were from the US and Canada, while the remaining 17.49 million came in from the rest of the world. Netflix considers a film as viewed if members watch at least 70 percent of it. These numbers shouldn't be fully trusted as they haven't been verified by a third-party.

“30,869,863 accounts watched Murder Mystery in its first 3 days — the biggest opening weekend ever for a Netflix Film,” Netflix said via its Twitter handle for comedy content. “13,374,914 accounts in the US and Canada, and 17,494,949 more worldwide.”

Aniston and Sandler star as an American couple — a hairdresser and a police officer — who set off on a long-promised European trip in Murder Mystery. They meet an elderly billionaire on the plane, who invites them to his family gathering on a yacht. But after he's found murdered, the couple become the prime suspects and go on the run. Directed by Kyle Newacheck (Workaholics), off a script by James Vanderbilt (Zodiac), Murder Mystery has a rotten 45 percent score on reviews aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.

Netflix, the world's biggest streaming service, which claims to have more than 148 million paid memberships, doesn't generally release weekend numbers for its films and series. In late 2017, audience measurement firm Nielsen had said that Will Smith-starrer Bright had been viewed by 11 million in the US on opening weekend. Since Nielsen only looks at TV, that didn't cover views on other devices.

Sandra Bullock-starrer horror thriller Bird Box was the last Netflix film to set a record, after it logged 45 million accounts in its first week. Bird Box would go on to be watched by 80 million in its first month. Netflix last revealed viewership numbers in April, claiming that action heist film Triple Frontier was viewed by 52 million accounts in the first four weeks.

Jennifer Aniston, Adam Sandler Comedy Murder Mystery Sets Opening Weekend Netflix Record With 30 Million Views
