Technology News

Obamas Producing Netflix Project Critical of Trump

Barack and Michelle Obama had announced a partnership with Netflix last year.

By | Updated: 1 May 2019 12:49 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Obamas Producing Netflix Project Critical of Trump

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Michelle Obama

Former US president Barack Obama and his wife Michelle are producing for Netflix an adaptation of Michael Lewis's book The Fifth Risk, a critique of Donald Trump's rise to power.

The video-on-demand platform announced a year ago that the former first couple had entered into a multi-year agreement to produce films and series with Netflix.

On Tuesday, Netflix unveiled the initial projects for Higher Ground Productions, Obama's production company in partnership with the streaming service. 

Among them is the adaptation of Lewis's book in "non-fiction" form, Netflix said in a statement. 

The series "will aim to portray the importance of unheralded work done by everyday heroes guiding our government and safeguarding our nation," it said.

Several of Lewis's books have already been adapted for cinema, including The Big Short: Inside the Doomsday Machine.

His latest work, published last year, describes the inner workings of the US government while offering a very critical picture of President Trump and his team.

It portrays an elected president who has not prepared anything for his arrival in office and is only moderately interested in the notes, briefings and communications of government officials trying to help. 

The book also highlights the many presidential decisions seen as questionable in putting together the administration, with the one-time real estate magnate quick to install people with no prior relevant position in key positions.

Higher Ground is producing an adaptation of The New York Times feature Overlooked, which publishes obituaries on historical figures whose death was not reported at the time, mainly because they were women or minorities.

The production company - led by two women, Priya Swaminathan and Tonia Davis - is also tackling a feature film on Frederick Douglass, a African-American slave who went on to play a leading role in abolitionism.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Higher Ground Productions, Barack Obama, Netflix
Facebook Dating Expands to 14 More Countries, Gets a Secret Crush Feature
OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2 Headphones, Warp Charge 30 Car Charger Tipped via Leaked Retail Packaging
Redmi Note 6 Pro
Obamas Producing Netflix Project Critical of Trump
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM Smartphone
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 7 Pro to Go on Sale in India Today via Flipkart, Mi.com
  2. Netflix’s Next Indian Film, Chopsticks, Gets May Release Date
  3. Redmi Note 7 Update Brings New Camera Modes, March Security Patch: Reports
  4. Flipkart Flipstart Days Sale Goes Live With These Offers
  5. Lenovo Ideapad S540 With Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Graphics Goes Official
  6. OnePlus 7 Pro Camera Samples Tease Ultra-Wide, 3x Optical Zoom Feature
  7. Vivo Z3x With 16-Megapixel Selfie Camera, Snapdragon 660 SoC Debuts
  8. Facebook to Get a New Design as It Shifts Focus to Private Messaging
  9. Oppo A1k With 4,000mAh Battery, Android 9 Pie Launched in India
  10. Price War in Premium Smartphone Segment Heats Up in India
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.