Netflix could launch a premium ‘N-Plus' subscription service that will offer access to podcasts, custom TV show playlists, and behind-the-scenes content, among other things. The streaming platform has reportedly sent out a survey to a few of its users, telling them about why the company was exploring this idea and gauging their interest. Apart from access to some exclusive content and custom playlists, N-Plus subscribers will also likely help in influencing the production of a pre-planned show, offer feedback, and help Netflix decide the course of action before they commit to production costs.

Protocol reporter Biz Carson was one of the few to receive Netflix's N-Plus survey. As per the report, the company described the service as a “future online space where you can learn more about the Netflix shows you love and anything related to them”. The content reportedly includes podcasts, user-generated playlists, how-tos, behind-the-scenes, and more.

N-Plus members might be able to create and share custom playlists that they could build over time. The survey also asked users how they would feel about listening to music from a TV show and being able to create playlists from it. As mentioned, N-Plus members will likely have an impact on the development of TV shows as well. The subscription service could earn members the right to learn about “a planned show (pre-production) and influence its development with feedback before filming has finished”. The survey indicated that additional features could include TV show reviews from users with similar interests.

Netflix is known for testing many features that don't necessarily make it to the market, and it's hard to say what the fate of N-Plus will be. A Netflix spokesperson quoted in the report said that the survey was part of regular efforts to poll its audience on things the company was exploring, adding that the company didn't have anything further to share for now.