Netflix Unveils 2021 Movie Slate With 70 Titles, Many More to Come

Photo Credit: Tejinder Singh Khamkha/Netflix
Netflix is promising at least 70 new movies in 2021, involving the likes of Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Leonardo DiCaprio, Sandra Bullock, Dwayne Johnson, Idris Elba, Meryl Streep, Zendaya, Jennifer Lawrence, Ryan Reynolds, Jennifer Garner, Gal Gadot, Dave Bautista, Naomi Watts, Jake Gyllenhaal, John David Washington, Octavia Spencer, Halle Berry, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jane Campion, Paolo Sorrentino, Adam McKay, Zack Snyder, Nora Fingscheidt, Joe Wright, Antoine Fuqua, Shawn Levy, Robert Pulcini, and Shari Springer Berman. That — 70 — is once again more than all Hollywood studios put together, and it shows how aggressive the world's biggest subscription-based streaming service continues to be.
The 42 Most Anticipated Movies of 2021
Unveiling its annual film slate at one go is still a first for Netflix, and it reflects the growing competition it is facing, especially in its home country of the US. AT&T-owned WarnerMedia fired the first salvo when it announced that all 2021 Warner Bros. movies — 17 in total for now — would premiere on HBO Max and in American theatres on the same day. Then, Disney announced over 50 titles — movies and series from the worlds of Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar, and Disney itself — at its big presentation in December that will come out over the next few years. Netflix is showing that no other service can match it at least in quantity. On top of the 70 films for 2021 alone, Netflix will release hundreds of new series this year.
Of course, Netflix's 2021 film list will inevitably grow too. After all, there's just a single film from India in Bombay Rose, that was supposed to come out in December but got delayed due to technical difficulties. In 2020, Netflix released 16 original films from India. Additionally, Netflix will no doubt acquire more films due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, as studios continue to send their theatrical releases to streaming. For now, here's the full list of Netflix movies coming your way. You'll find release dates for those that have one, and you can learn more about them on Netflix's site.
8 Rue de l'Humanité*
A Boy Called Christmas
A Castle for Christmas
Afterlife of the Party
Army of the Dead
Awake
A Week Away
A Winter's Tale from Shaun the Sheep**
Back to the Outback
Bad Trip
Beauty
Blonde
Blood Red Sky*
Bombay Rose
Beckett
Bruised
Concrete Cowboy
Don't Look Up
Double Dad*
Escape from Spiderhead
Fear Street Trilogy
Fever Dream*
Finding ‘Ohana (January 29)
Fuimos Canciones*
I Care A Lot (February 19)**
Intrusion
Kate
Love Hard
Malcolm & Marie (February 5)
Monster
Moxie (March 3)
Munich*
Nightbooks
Night Teeth
No One Gets Out Alive
O2*
Outside the Wire (January 15)
Penguin Bloom (January 27)**
Pieces of a Woman (January 7)
Red Notice
Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Robin Robin
Skater Girl
Stowaway**
Sweet Girl
The Dig (January 29)
The Guilty
The Hand of God*
The Harder They Fall
The Kissing Booth 3
The Last Letter from Your Lover**
The Last Mercenary*
The Loud House Movie
The Power of the Dog
The Princess Switch 3
There's Someone Inside Your House
The Starling
The Swarm*
The White Tiger (January 22)
The Woman in the Window
Things Heard and Seen
Thunder Force
tick, tick...BOOM!
To All The Boys: Always and Forever
Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans
Untitled Alexandre Moratto*
Untitled Graham King
Untitled Alicia Keys Rom-Com
Wish Dragon
YES DAY
*non-English language
**not available globally
For the biggest CES 2021 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.
Advertisement
Advertisement