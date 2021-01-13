Technology News
Netflix Unveils 2021 Movie Slate With 70 Titles, Many More to Come

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, and Leonardo DiCaprio lead the way.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 13 January 2021 11:05 IST
Photo Credit: Tejinder Singh Khamkha/Netflix

Adarsh Gourav, Priyanka Chopra Jonas in The White Tiger

Highlights
  • Chopra Jonas stars in The White Tiger, out January 22 on Netflix
  • Johnson, Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds are part of Red Notice
  • DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep star in Don’t Look Up

Netflix is promising at least 70 new movies in 2021, involving the likes of Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Leonardo DiCaprio, Sandra Bullock, Dwayne Johnson, Idris Elba, Meryl Streep, Zendaya, Jennifer Lawrence, Ryan Reynolds, Jennifer Garner, Gal Gadot, Dave Bautista, Naomi Watts, Jake Gyllenhaal, John David Washington, Octavia Spencer, Halle Berry, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jane Campion, Paolo Sorrentino, Adam McKay, Zack Snyder, Nora Fingscheidt, Joe Wright, Antoine Fuqua, Shawn Levy, Robert Pulcini, and Shari Springer Berman. That — 70 — is once again more than all Hollywood studios put together, and it shows how aggressive the world's biggest subscription-based streaming service continues to be.

The 42 Most Anticipated Movies of 2021

Unveiling its annual film slate at one go is still a first for Netflix, and it reflects the growing competition it is facing, especially in its home country of the US. AT&T-owned WarnerMedia fired the first salvo when it announced that all 2021 Warner Bros. movies — 17 in total for now — would premiere on HBO Max and in American theatres on the same day. Then, Disney announced over 50 titles — movies and series from the worlds of Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar, and Disney itself — at its big presentation in December that will come out over the next few years. Netflix is showing that no other service can match it at least in quantity. On top of the 70 films for 2021 alone, Netflix will release hundreds of new series this year.

Of course, Netflix's 2021 film list will inevitably grow too. After all, there's just a single film from India in Bombay Rose, that was supposed to come out in December but got delayed due to technical difficulties. In 2020, Netflix released 16 original films from India. Additionally, Netflix will no doubt acquire more films due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, as studios continue to send their theatrical releases to streaming. For now, here's the full list of Netflix movies coming your way. You'll find release dates for those that have one, and you can learn more about them on Netflix's site.

List of Netflix original films in 2021

8 Rue de l'Humanité*

A Boy Called Christmas

A Castle for Christmas

Afterlife of the Party

Army of the Dead

Awake

A Week Away

A Winter's Tale from Shaun the Sheep**

Back to the Outback

Bad Trip

Beauty

Blonde

Blood Red Sky*

Bombay Rose

bombay rose bombay rose

A still from Bombay Rose
Photo Credit: Netflix

Beckett

Bruised

Concrete Cowboy

Don't Look Up

Double Dad*

Escape from Spiderhead

Fear Street Trilogy

Fever Dream*

Finding ‘Ohana (January 29)

Fuimos Canciones*

I Care A Lot (February 19)**

Intrusion

Kate

Love Hard

Malcolm & Marie (February 5)

Monster

Moxie (March 3)

moxie moxie

Nico Hiraga, Amy Poehler, Hadley Robinson in Moxie
Photo Credit: Colleen Hayes/Netflix

Munich*

Nightbooks

Night Teeth

No One Gets Out Alive

O2*

Outside the Wire (January 15)

Penguin Bloom (January 27)**

Pieces of a Woman (January 7)

Red Notice

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Robin Robin

Skater Girl

Stowaway**

Sweet Girl

The Dig (January 29)

The Guilty

The Hand of God*

The Harder They Fall

The Kissing Booth 3

The Last Letter from Your Lover**

last letter from your lover last letter from your lover

Shailene Woodley, Callum Turner in The Last Letter From Your Lover
Photo Credit: StudioCanal

The Last Mercenary*

The Loud House Movie

The Power of the Dog

The Princess Switch 3

There's Someone Inside Your House

The Starling

The Swarm*

The White Tiger (January 22)

The Woman in the Window

woman in the window woman in the window

Amy Adams in The Woman in the Window
Photo Credit: Melinda Sue Gordon/Netflix

Things Heard and Seen

Thunder Force

tick, tick...BOOM!

To All The Boys: Always and Forever

Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans

Untitled Alexandre Moratto*

Untitled Graham King

Untitled Alicia Keys Rom-Com

Wish Dragon

YES DAY

*non-English language

**not available globally

For the biggest CES 2021 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

Further reading: Netflix, Hollywood, Priyanka Chopra, Leonardo DiCaprio, Dwayne Johnson, Idris Elba, Meryl Streep, Zendaya, Jennifer Lawrence, Ryan Reynolds, Jennifer Garner, Gal Gadot, Noami Watts, Jake Gyllenhaal, John David Washington, Halle Berry, Lin Manuel Miranda, Zack Snyder
Akhil Arora Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Intel's Self-Driving Car Unit Mobileye Plans to Step Up Use of Its Own Radar Tech by 2025

