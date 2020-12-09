Technology News
Netflix Starts Testing New Kids Activity Report for Parents, Family Profile Setting: Report

Kids Activity Report essentially includes a teardown of what kind of content are being watched on Netflix.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 9 December 2020 18:21 IST
Netflix Starts Testing New Kids Activity Report for Parents, Family Profile Setting: Report

Photo Credit: The Verge

Kids Activity Report also offers joke of the day

Highlights
  • Kids Activity Report also offers colouring pages to print out
  • Netflix has started testing Family Profile setting as well
  • It limits titles beyond the PG-13 and TV-14 rating

Netflix is reportedly rolling out a new Kids Activity Report to help parents understand what their kids stream on the platform. This report essentially includes a teardown of what kind of content the kids are watching these days, which is their favourite character, and recommendations based on the kids' viewing patterns. Netflix has also started testing a new Family Profile setting. This profile will essentially offer users the opportunity to collate all family content into one place.

The Verge reports that Netflix has started rolling out the new Kids Activity Report to parents this weekend via email as part of a global test. It is only available in select markets for now. Netflix has offered the option to opt in to these regular reports, offering insight on kids' viewing data. Apart from giving details on the kids' favourite shows, it also offers data on who their favourite character is and also recommend new show. The Kids Activity Report also offers joke of the day, colouring pages of favourite Netflix characters to print out, and quiz games for playing with kids based on their favourite characters.

Michelle Parsons, Netflix lead for product innovations team told The Verge, “Most parents have a pulse on what their kids like, based on their Halloween costumes or toys they ask for at Christmas, but we don't always know what those shows are about,” Parson said. “What is the show, in essence, talking about?” This report looks to help parents better connect with kids through understanding what their children are watching, without having to watch it themselves. As mentioned, parents will need to opt in for regular reports, and they can also opt out anytime they want.

netflix Family Profile Netflix

Netflilx Family Profile setting will pool together family-friendly shows and films under one profile
Photo Credit: The Verge

Apart from this, Netflix has reportedly begun testing a new Family Profile setting worldwide. It will help pool together family-friendly shows and films under one profile. Netflix relies on an algorithm to learn what people are into, and offers results based on that.

Netflix Family Profile currently limits movies up to a PG-13 rating and TV shows up to a TV-14 rating. The company says that is doesn't allow movies and TV shows that are more mature, but if it becomes a popular request, Netflix may add a setting to allow titles beyond the PG-13 and TV-14 rating to be added. The family profile setting is rolling out today as part of a global test.

Can Netflix force Bollywood to reinvent itself? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

