Netflix, Keanu Reeves Team Up on Brzrkr Movie, Anime Spin-Off Series

Reeves will star in and produce Brzrkr, a comic book he created.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 23 March 2021 11:06 IST
Photo Credit: Boom! Studios

B in Brzrkr

  • 12-issue Brzrkr began its run earlier in March
  • It’s about an immortal warrior’s 80,000-year fight
  • Brzrkr anime series will expand the universe

Keanu Reeves and Netflix are going berserk — or rather “Brzrkr”. On Monday, Netflix announced that it was developing a live-action film and an anime spin-off series based on Brzrkr, the Boom! Studios comic book created by Reeves. The Matrix star will lead and produce the Brzrkr movie, as well as voice the character in the Brzrkr anime series. Brzrkr is about B, a half-human and half-god immortal warrior's 80,000-year fight through the ages, cursed and compelled to violence. He finally finds refuge working for the US government, who in return for fighting their most extreme battles, will help B discover the truth of his endless blood-soaked existence — and how to end it.

Created by Reeves, the 12-issue limited series Brzrkr, published by Boom! Studios, launched earlier this month on March 3. The inaugural issue has sold more than 615,000 copies, making it the highest-selling launch for Boom! Studios in almost three decades. Reeves had been developing the idea for a number of years, and he collaborated with New York Times bestselling writer Matt Kindt to bring Brzrkr to life, alongside illustrator and famed Marvel artist Ron Garney, colourist Bill Crabtree, letterer Clem Robins, and character and cover designer Rafael Grampá.

While the Brzrkr movie will adapt the comic book, the Brzrkr anime series will expand the Brzrkr universe by exploring different elements of the story. For Reeves, this is a continuation of the action-man persona he has built, especially with his work in the John Wick franchise. On Brzrkr, Boom! Studios' Ross Richie and Stephen Christy, and Company Films' Stephen Hamel will also serve as producers alongside Reeves, with Boom! Studios' Adam Yoelin as executive producer. Brzrkr is part of Boom! Studios' first-look deal at Netflix.

Reeves was last seen as rocker-turned-terrorist Johnny Silverhand in the beleaguered video game Cyberpunk 2077. His last movie role was in the sci-fi comedy Bill & Ted Face the Music. Reeves will next be seen in The Matrix 4 — returning to his most famous role as Neo — which recently wrapped filming. The Matrix 4 is due in December. Reeves is set to don the John Wick suit as he soon begins production on John Wick 4 in spring 2021. John Wick 4, slated for May 2022, will film back-to-back with John Wick 5.

Further reading: Netflix, Keanu Reeves, Brzrkr, Boom Studios, Brzrkr movie, Brzrkr anime
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Future Group Chief Kishore Biyani’s Personal Assets Sale Restraint Dropped Amid Amazon Fight

