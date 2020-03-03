Netflix has announced its first-ever comedy festival — called “Netflix Is A Joke Fest” — that will feature over a hundred live shows from Monday, April 27 through Sunday, May 3 across 20 venues in Los Angeles. It will feature at least eight comedians from India: Vir Das, Aditi Mittal, Amit Tandon, Kanan Gill, Kaneez Surka, Kenny Sebastian, Prashasti Singh, and Sumukhi Suresh. There will also be several international comedians, such as Ali Wong, Amy Schumer, Dave Chappelle, David Letterman, Hannah Gadsby, Jamie Foxx, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, Kevin Hart, Pete Davidson, and the cast of Schitt's Creek. A dozen shows will be recorded, and these will be available later in 2020 on Netflix, and on the radio in the US.
As part of Netflix Is A Joke Fest, the streaming service is also launching The Hall, a first-of-its-kind hall of fame for stand-up comedy. Billy Crystal, Chris Rock, Jerry Seinfeld, Sarah Silverman, Wanda Sykes, Dave Chapelle, and Kevin Hart, among others, will play homage to — and induct — comedy legends such as George Carlin, Richard Pryor, Joan Rivers, and Robin Williams into The Hall. The show will be taped at the Ace Theater in Los Angeles on May 3 and will stream on Netflix that same month. Other venues include the Hollywood Bowl, Greek Theatre, Hollywood Palladium, and The Largo.
“It's our honour to transform LA for one week into the funniest place on earth,” Netflix's chief content officer Ted Sarandos stated. “This festival is a unique celebration of the art of comedy, and the role it plays in reflecting our lives and defining culture. It's a chance for comedy lovers to come together and see their favourite artists as well as discover new ones, and for us to be able to share the electricity and excitement of the festival in Los Angeles with Netflix members around the world.”
Here's the complete line-up of Netflix Is A Joke Fest announced so far. Those marked “(recorded)” will be available on Netflix in 2020. Presale tickets are available Tuesday, March 3, with tickets going on sale Friday, March 6 on netflixisajokefest.com.
THE THEATRE AT ACE HOTEL
- The Hall: Honoring the Greats of Stand-Up (recorded)
“The best comedians of today honouring the greatest stand-up comedians of all-time. With appearances by Dave Chappelle, Kevin Hart, Chris Rock, Billy Crystal, Whoopi Goldberg, Jerry Seinfeld, Sarah Silverman, & Wanda Sykes.”
THE HOLLYWOOD BOWL
- Chappelle's
“An evening of music and comedy featuring Dave Chappelle and very special guests.”
THE GREEK
- STAND OUT: An LGBTQ+ celebration at The Greek Theatre (recorded)
“A Historic Celebration of the best in LGBTQ+ comedy. Legends, headliners, and top emerging talent will share the same stage at The Greek Theatre for an unforgettable and unprecedented stand-up event with special guests and musical performances. Headliners include Alan Carr, Hannah Gadsby, Margaret Cho, Rosie O'Donnell, Sandra Bernhard and Wanda Sykes. Presenters include Demi Lovato, Graham Norton, Lily Tomlin, Ruby Rose. Featuring Bianca Del Rio, Fortune Feimster, Gina Yashere, Guy Branum, James Adomian, Joel Kim Booster, Judy Gold, Lea DeLaria, Mae Martin, Marsha Warfield, Matteo Lane, Patti Harrison, Rhea Butcher, Sam Jay, Scott Thompson, Solomon Georgio, Trixie Mattel and more. STAND OUT is produced by Page Hurwitz and Wanda Sykes for Push It Productions.”
THE FONDA
- That's My Time with David Letterman (recorded)
“Legendary late-night host David Letterman returns to his roots to showcase some of today's finest stand-up comedians to perform and then join him for a one-of-a-kind interview.”
THE PALLADIUM
- Netflix Is A Joke at The Palladium Hosted by Jamie Foxx (recorded)
“Megastar and Oscar-winner Jamie Foxx hosts this loaded line-up featuring some of his favourite comedians!”
- Netflix Is A Joke at The Palladium Hosted by Amy Schumer (recorded)
“Movie star and powerhouse stand-up Amy Schumer hosts this epic night filled with some of Netflix's hottest comedians!”
- Netflix Is A Joke at The Palladium Hosted by Martin Lawrence (recorded)
“From Def Comedy Jam 25, superstar comedian Martin Lawrence returns to Netflix to host an evening of heavy hitting stand-up.”
- Netflix Is A Joke at The Palladium Hosted by Jane Fonda & Lily Tomlin (recorded)
“Comedy icons and Grace & Frankie stars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin host an evening of top-notch stand-up from an all-lady line-up.”
THE WILTERN
- Sebastian Maniscalco live
- Ali Wong: The Milk and Money Tour live
- 2 Bears, 1 Cave with Tom Segura & Bert Kreischer live podcast
- The Degenerates Live Hosted by Jim Jefferies
“The Degenerates is BACK and it's LIVE. You loved the first two seasons of this no-holds-barred comedy show featuring the hottest rising stars of comedy. Now this crude and lewd show is hitting LA for a special Live edition hosted by Jim Jefferies featuring Big Jay Oakersen, Christina P, Ms. Pat, Robert Kelly and more.”
- Ronny Chieng live
- Park Na-rae live
- Ken Jeong live
- Chelsea Handler live
THE ORPHEUM
- Kevin Hart in Conversation
“A moderated Q&A session with comedy superstar and business mogul Kevin Hart.”
- Iliza Shlesinger The Forever Tour
- Schitt's Creek: The Farewell Tour with Dan Levy, Eugene Levy, Catherine O'Hara, Annie Murphy, Noah Reid, Emily Hampshire.
“Join Schitt's Creek cast members for a live, interactive evening that promises to be fun and insightful while giving fans an insider's look into the making of the series.”
- Jack Whitehall live
WILSHIRE EBELL
- Mike Birbiglia live
- Congratulations with Chris D'Elia live podcast
- Michelle Wolf live
- Middleditch & Schwartz improv live
PALACE
THE AVALON
- Pete Davidson & Best Friends (recorded)
“Pete Davidson and his friends are doing stand-up comedy for you and your friends.”
- Los Comediantes de Latinoamérica (recorded)
“Los Comediantes de Latinoamérica is a loaded stand up show featuring a who's who of Latin American comedians. Special guests include Fabrizio Copano, Liss Pereira, Ricardo O'Farrill, and Ricardo Quevedo.”
- The India All Star Show hosted by Vir Das (recorded)
“The India All Star Show is jam packed with the best stand-up comedians from India featuring performances in both Hindi and English. Special guests include Aditi Mittal, Amit Tandon, Kanan Gill, Kaneez Surka, Kenny Sebastian, Prashasti Singh, and Sumukhi Suresh.”
REGENT
- Marlon Wayans live
- Russell Howard live
- Deon Cole live
- Christina Pazsitzky live
- Vir Das live
LARGO
- Jacqueline Novak Get On Your Knees live
- Jenny Slate live
- Katherine Ryan live
- Tom Papa & Fortune Feimster live
- Whitney Cummings & Friends live
DYNASTY TYPEWRITER
- Cristela Alonzo live
- Taylor Tomlinson live
- Catherine Cohen live
- London Hughes live
- Mo Gilligan live
- The Endless Honeymoon with Moshe Kasher & Natasha Leggero live podcast
COMEDY UNION
- The Arsenio Hall Comedy Showcase (recorded for SiriusXM)
“Arsenio Hall presents a lineup of the funniest comedians in LA at the legendary Comedy Union.”
IMPROV
- Whindersson Nunes & Friends live
- They Ready Live live
- Luenell live
IMPROV LAB AND IMPROV LAB
- Janelle James & Friends live
- K. Trevor Wilson live
- Ms. Pat live
LAUGH FACTORY
THE ROOSEVELT HOTEL
- Tim Dillon live
- Chad Goes Deep “Going Deep” live podcast
THE BELASCO