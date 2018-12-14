NDTV Gadgets360.com

Netflix Indian Original Film ‘Soni’ Gets January Release Date

, 14 December 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Netflix Indian Original Film ‘Soni’ Gets January Release Date

Highlights

  • Soni releases January 18, 2019 on Netflix
  • The film premiered at Venice Film Festival
  • 3 Indian comedians have stand-up sets in January too

Netflix has quietly revealed a release date for its next original film from India, Soni. It will premiere January 18, 2019 on the streaming service worldwide. Soni is the story of a young eponymous policewoman in Delhi, and her superintendent, Kalpana, who have collectively taken on a growing crisis of violent crimes against women. However, their alliance suffers a major setback when Soni is transferred out for alleged misconduct on duty. A directorial debut for Ivan Ayr, Soni premiered at the Venice Film Festival earlier this year and has won awards on the festival circuit: ‘Achievement in Directing' for Ayr at the 2018 Asia Pacific Screen Awards, and the ‘Oxfam Award for Gender Equality' at the 2018 Mumbai Film Festival.

Soni is one of several film acquisitions and productions from India that were announced as ‘Netflix Originals' last month, alongside eight others from the likes of Priyanka Chopra, Madhuri Dixit Nene, and Anushka Sharma. Ayr has said that Soni was inspired by the 2012 Delhi gang rape and wanted to explore the gender issues in India. “The assumption is that if they are female cops they will be in a position of power, they won't be susceptible to everyday crimes that other women face,” Ayr told The Hindu before the film's premiere at Venice. It's been well-received by critics, who have praised the script, the camerawork — many scenes are shot in a single-take — the themes, and its restraint.

 

The release date for Soni was revealed as part of Netflix's look at upcoming titles in January. Other highlights include Comedians of the World, a stand-up comedy series featuring 47 comedians from 13 regions, three of which — Atul Khatri, Aditi Mittal, and Amit Tandon — are from India. Comedians of the World is out January 1, 2019 on Netflix. Then there's Titans, the first series from streaming service DC Universe that is a darker adaptation of the comic series Teen Titans. Titans season 1 releases January 11, 2019 on Netflix in India. Netflix also teased The Punisher season 2 with a “coming soon”.

Soni is out January 18, 2019 on Netflix.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Netflix, Soni, Netflix Originals, Netflix India
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find ... More
Huawei Nova 4 Renders Leak, Tipping Design and 4 Colour Options
Pricee
Netflix Indian Original Film ‘Soni’ Gets January Release Date
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Honor 8C
TRENDING
  1. Is ZenFone Max Pro M2 the Ultimate Redmi Note 6 Pro Killer?
  2. Yi 4K Action Camera, Yi Action Camera India Price Cut in Flipkart Offer
  3. Amazon’s Apple Fest Sale Continues, Now With Special ICICI Bank Offer
  4. Geminid Meteor Shower 2018: How to Watch From India
  5. Qualcomm Asks Chinese Courts to Ban iPhone XS, iPhone XR Sales
  6. ZenFone Max Pro M2 Launched at Rs. 12,999, Max M2 at Rs. 9,999: Highlights
  7. Amazon Sale Offers Phones and Other Refurbished Xiaomi Products Starting at Rs. 387
  8. BSNL Offers 25 Percent Cashback on Annual, Half-Yearly Broadband Plans
  9. Honor 10, Honor 9N Discounts Among Other Offers in Flipkart's Honor Sale
  10. ISRO to Launch GSAT-7A Communication Satellite on December 19
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.