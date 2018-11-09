Netflix Announces 9 Original Films From India

Netflix has announced nine new original films from India, with eight made by local filmmakers and the ninth — Hotel Mumbai — a Hollywood film set in the country that has been acquired by the streaming service for the SAARC region. The highlights include films produced by Priyanka Chopra, Madhuri Dixit Nene, and Anushka Sharma. The likes of Abhay Deol, Mithila Palkar, and Usha Jadhav are attached as cast members. The new slate nearly doubles Netflix's feature-length offerings from India, which counts Brahman Naman, Love Per Square Foot, Lust Stories, Brij Mohan Amar Rahe, and the upcoming Rajma Chawal until now.

Here are the names and details for all nine films announced in Singapore on Friday:

Early 2019

Soni, “a young policewoman in Delhi, and her superintendent, Kalpana, have collectively taken on a growing crisis of violent crimes against women. However, their alliance suffers a major setback when Soni is transferred out for alleged misconduct on duty”. Directed by Ivan Ayr, Soni premiered at Venice Film Festival. Firebrand, directed by Aruna Raje and produced by Priyanka Chopra, Firebrand is a Marathi film that follows a successful lawyer, a sexual assault victim played by Usha Jadhav, as she tackles difficult family cases while also dealing with intimacy issues in her own marriage. Girish Kulkarni essays the role of her husband Madhav Patkar, an architect by profession. Sachin Khedekar and Rajeshwari Sachdev play a couple in the movie which is high on drama. 15th August, produced by Madhuri Dixit, is set in a Mumbai chawl, and follows the course of a single day as its residents prepare for the flag-hoisting ceremony. This Marathi film is about the struggles of middle-class India and in a soaring climax, it is about how love sets us free. Music Teacher, directed by Sarthak Dasgupta, is a story about an emotionally troubled music teacher, essayed by Manav Kaul, who gets a chance to come to terms with his bitterness with an estranged student, now a renowned celebrity singer of Bollywood. The music teacher vows to get back everything he lost in the past risking all his achievements in the present day.

Mid-2019

Hotel Mumbai tells the astonishing true story of the victims and survivors of the devastating attacks on Mumbai in 2008. The film directed by Anthony Maras stars Dev Patel, Armie Hammer, Nazanin Boniadi, Anupam Kher, and Jason Isaacs. This film is available on Netflix in the SAARC region only.

In development/early production