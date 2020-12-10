Technology News
loading

Netflix India Reveals Most Popular Movies, Series in 2020

K-dramas saw a staggering 370 percent growth year-over-year.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 10 December 2020 11:22 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Netflix India Reveals Most Popular Movies, Series in 2020

Photo Credit: Maajid Khan/Netflix

Jahnvi Kapoor as Gunjan Saxena in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl

Highlights
  • Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl most popular drama movie
  • Bad Boy Billionaires: India most popular docu-series
  • No concrete numbers, full list of top 10 titles made available

Netflix has revealed that its Indian subscribers have the highest viewership of films on the platform, versus any other country where Netflix is available. In India, 80 percent of Netflix subscribers watch at least one film per week. And with Netflix subscribers growing in India in 2020 (partly thanks to COVID-19 that forced people to spend more time at home), viewership has grown across the board. K-dramas jumped by 370 percent year-over-year in India, with non-fiction series and romantic stories following behind with a jump of 250 percent. Time spent on documentaries and kids' titles doubled as well.

But Netflix hasn't given us any concrete numbers like it releases for titles internationally, or even given us a list of the top 10 movies and series on Netflix India. Instead, it's announced winners in some selective categories, and picked a few popular ones in other departments. You can see all the names below.

In 2020, Mighty Little Bheem season 3 was featured in Netflix's daily “Top 10” lists in more countries than any other title. Here in India, Jamtara spent the most amount of time in “Top 10” for any Indian title. The German series Dark (that wrapped its run with season 3) spent 95 days on “Top 10” in India, while the Spanish series Money Heist featured in that list for 170 days.

Most popular drama movie: Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl

Most popular comedy movie: Ludo

Most popular thriller movie: Raat Akeli Hai

Most popular action movies: Extraction, Malang, and The Old Guard

Most popular romantic movies: Love Aaj Kal, and Ginny Weds Sunny

Most popular documentaries: The Social Dilemma, and Money Heist: The Phenomenon

Most popular anime movie: Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back-Evolution

Most popular children's movie: Over the Moon

Most popular romantic series: Mismatched

Most popular docu-series: Bad Boy Billionaires: India

Most popular non-fiction series: Too Hot to Handle, Indian Matchmaking, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives

Most popular anime series: Blood of Zeus, and One-Punch Man Season 2

Most popular non-Indian, non-English series: The Protector

Most popular K-dramas: The King: Eternal Monarch, Kingdom Season 2, It's Okay to Not Be Okay, and Start-up

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Netflix, Netflix India, Gunjan Saxena The Kargil Girl, Ludo, Raat Akeli Hai, Extraction, Ginny Weds Sunny, The Social Dilemma, Money Heist, Pokemon, Over the Moon, Mismatched, Bad Boy Billionaires India, Indian Matchmaking, One Punch Man, Mighty Little Bheem, Jamtara Sabka Number Ayega, Dark Netflix
Akhil Arora Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Samsung Galaxy S21 Series India Launch Details Tipped, Ultrasonic Fingerprint Sensor Touted to Be Faster

Related Stories

Netflix India Reveals Most Popular Movies, Series in 2020
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. SpaceX Starship Prototype Explodes on Landing After Test Launch
  2. Google Reveals the Top Trends of 2020 With ‘Year in Search’
  3. Moto G Stylus (2021) Price, Specifications, Renders Leak via Amazon Listing
  4. OnePlus 8 Series, OnePlus Nord End of Support Planned for Mid-2023
  5. Vivo Y51 (2020) With 5,000mAh Battery, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  6. OnePlus 9 Pro Could Come With Official IP68 Rating; OnePlus 9, 9E May Not
  7. Mi Watch Lite With Built-In GPS, 120+ Watch Faces Launched
  8. Wifi Dabba Is Taking Notes from Google to Make Your Wi-Fi Faster, Cheaper
  9. Samsung Galaxy A52 5G May Have the Same Design as the Galaxy A51
  10. Creative Stage V2 Soundbar With Subwoofer Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy F62 Images Allegedly Leak; Could Be Called Galaxy E62
  2. General Motors’ Cruise to Deploy Fully Driverless Cars in San Francisco
  3. Netflix India Reveals Most Popular Movies, Series in 2020
  4. Samsung Galaxy S21 Series India Launch Details Tipped, Ultrasonic Fingerprint Sensor Touted to Be Faster
  5. Google CEO Sundar Pichai Says Company Will Review AI Scholar Timnit Gebru's Abrupt Exit
  6. Lenovo K12 With Dual Rear Cameras, Lenovo K12 Pro With Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. Apple, Google Ban X-Mode From Collecting Location Data From Users’ Phones
  8. Mi Watch Lite With Built-In GPS, 120+ Watch Faces Launched
  9. Sony to Buy US Anime Giant Crunchyroll for $1.17 Billion
  10. Google Will Lift Post-US Presidential Election Political Advertisement Ban Today
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com