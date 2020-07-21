Netflix Tests Rs. 349 ‘Mobile+’ Plan With HD Video, Computer Support

Netflix is testing a new Rs. 349 monthly “Mobile+” plan in India that sits between Rs. 199 “Mobile” and Rs. 499 “Basic” plans. In terms of benefits, it goes after the Rs. 699 “Standard” plan. Netflix's new Mobile+ plan offers high-definition (HD) video and access on computers — including PC, Mac, and Chromebook — as opposed to the standard-definition (SD) video restrictions of Mobile and Basic. But you can't watch on TV or on simultaneous screens, which you can with the Standard plan.

In a statement to Gadgets 360, Netflix said, “We launched the Mobile plan in India to make it easier for anyone with a smartphone to enjoy Netflix. We want to see if members like the added choice [the Mobile+ plan] brings. We will only roll it out long-term if they do.”

AndroidPure was the first to report on the new development.

“Mobile+” is a bit of a misnomer given it allows you to watch Netflix on computers. In fact, the new plan seems poised to be the “new Basic”. More so since Basic is hidden on the Netflix website while Mobile+ is being tested. Mobile+ is great for individuals as long as they don't own a TV — or care for the big screen experience. And it doesn't limit the Netflix experience to SD, or mobile-only, as was the problem with Basic or Mobile.

India isn't the first market where Netflix has tested the “Mobile+” plan. According to Wirtualne Media, it was introduced in Poland in February, except it also had support for simultaneous viewing on two screens.

