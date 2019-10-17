Technology News
loading

Netflix Says Mobile Plan Did Better Than Expected in India, Might Bring It to Other Markets

Also, Sacred Games is the most watched show in India — predictably.

By | Updated: 17 October 2019 10:55 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Netflix Says Mobile Plan Did Better Than Expected in India, Might Bring It to Other Markets

Photo Credit: Netflix

Highlights
  • Rs. 199 mobile-only plan launched in July after testing period
  • Better uptake and retention than Netflix’s testing suggested
  • Netflix will look at testing it in other similar markets as India

Netflix's Rs. 199 mobile-only plan in India has performed better than expected since its launch in July, the world's biggest streaming service revealed Wednesday in its quarterly earnings report, with viewer uptake and retention better than its initial testing suggested. Owing to that, Netflix will be able to invest more in Indian original content such as Sacred Games and Bard of Blood, it added. In the follow-up earnings call, Netflix's chief product offer Greg Peters said it will consider bringing the mobile plan to other markets that are similar to India, though Peters didn't specify what said markets could be. Netflix noted that mobile-only subscribers are still “a very small percentage” of its over 158 million total.

Asked to talk about the Rs. 199 mobile-only plan in India and the varying price points that Netflix offers globally, Peters said: “We think about revenue as a guiding principle for us. We do these different tests and try to figure out what is the right set of plans that have the right benefits, the right features that are delivered at the right price for the subscribers in any given market. And I think what we're exploring is, as we are operating in markets that have very, very different conditions, very different levels of affluence and other forms of entertainment competition, et cetera, what is the right structure for us.

“And so we've been very, very happy with the mobile plan [in India]. It's actually performing better than we tested. We'll look at testing that in other markets, too, because we think there are other markets which have similar conditions that make it likely that, that's going to be successful for us there as well.”

In its quarterly earnings report, Netflix also noted that Sacred Games remains its most watched show in India, having dropped season 2 in August. That's in line with what you'd expect. (Bard of Blood released towards the end of this past quarter — running from July to September — so we will only have the full dataset of viewership for the Shah Rukh Khan-produced series in the following quarterly report.) Globally, La Casa de Papel / Money Heist season 3 became the most watched show in non-English-language territories with 44 million accounts tuning in the first four weeks of release.

As for the most popular show, devoid of language and territory barriers? That honour goes to Stranger Things season 3, which is in fact Netflix's most watched season to date now with 64 million accounts returning to Hawkins in the first four weeks.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Netflix, Netflix India, Sacred Games 2, Stranger Things season 3
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find Akhil beating the computer at EA Sports FIFA or streaming new highly-rated TV series. More
Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2019 to Return on October 21, Discounts on Redmi Note 7 Pro, Realme 5, and Others Revealed
Jennifer Aniston ‘Breaks’ Instagram With ‘Friends’ Selfie Debut
Honor Smartphones
Netflix Says Mobile Plan Did Better Than Expected in India, Might Bring It to Other Markets
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro First Impressions
  2. Here's Why Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL Won't Launch In India
  3. PUBG Mobile Will Be Offline for Hours Today Ahead of v0.15.0 Update
  4. Vivo Z1x Gets an 8GB RAM Variant in India
  5. Redmi Note 8 Pro, MIUI 11 to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live
  6. MIUI 11 Global ROM Release Schedule Revealed for India, Features Detailed
  7. Realme X2 Pro Debuts With Snapdragon 855+ SoC, Quad Rear Cameras
  8. Google Play Store Shuts Out Payday Loan Apps
  9. Amazon, Flipkart Diwali Special Sales: The Best Offers on Mobile Phones
  10. Redmi Note 8 Pro With 64-Megapixel Quad Rear Camera Setup Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Virgin Galactic Unveils Commercial Space Suits for Future Passengers
  2. Chandrayaan-2: NASA to Perform a 'Rigorous' Search for Vikram Lander
  3. The Batman: Jonah Hill Said to Turn Down Offer to Play a Villain in 2021 Reboot
  4. Jennifer Aniston ‘Breaks’ Instagram With ‘Friends’ Selfie Debut
  5. Netflix Says Mobile Plan Did Better Than Expected in India, Might Bring It to Other Markets
  6. Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2019 to Return on October 21, Discounts on Redmi Note 7 Pro, Realme 5, and Others Revealed
  7. Netflix Heads Into Showdown With Slowing Subscriber Growth
  8. Facebook Executive Confident Libra Will Win Enough Financial Backers
  9. Xiaomi Says Widening India Product Range to Shed Budget Image
  10. Apple Launches Beats Solo Pro, Its Redesign of the World's Bestselling Headphones
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.