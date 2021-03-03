Netflix India Announces 41 Titles for 2021: 13 Movies, 15 Series, and More

Photo Credit: Netflix
Netflix has unveiled 41 Indian titles for 2021 (and possibly beyond), and they are packed with enough names that there's something to delight everyone. They star the likes of Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Jitendra Kumar, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Konkona Sen Sharma, Aditi Rao Hydari, Shefali Shah, Bobby Deol, Arjun Rampal, Vikrant Massey, Kartik Aaryan, Dhanush, Sanya Malhotra, Neena Gupta, Arjun Kapoor, Mithila Palkar, Raveena Tandon, R. Madhavan, Kapil Sharma, Manoj Bajpayee, Kay Kay Menon, Shweta Tripathi, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Ali Fazal, Sakshi Tanwar, and John Abraham. And they come from the minds of Mani Ratnam, Neeraj Ghaywan, Abhishek Chaubey, Vikramaditya Motwane, Anushka Sharma, Imtiaz Ali, Ram Madhvani, Ekta Kapoor, Alankrita Shrivastava, Abbas-Mustan, and Ronnie Screwvala among others.
Karan Johar's Dharmatic (the digital arm of Dharma Productions) is the most common fixture in Netflix's new slate with five projects in total across the board. Other major production houses include Viacom18 Studios, Anil Ambani's Reliance Entertainment, Screwvala's RSVP, T-Series, Lionsgate, Ekta's Balaji Telefilms, Anushka's Clean Slate Films, Endemol Shine, Condé Nast India, Vice Media, India Today, and AwesomenessTV.
This is the biggest slate Netflix has announced in one go from India, and insiders say that more original content will be announced throughout 2021. For now, the 41 new titles are already more than what Netflix India has released in years past. In 2020, Netflix released 31 Indian titles, including 10 series, 16 movies, and five comedy specials. That was the product of a Rs. 3,000 crores (about $420 million) investment that Netflix CEO Reed Hastings had announced when he visited New Delhi in late 2019. Netflix didn't provide a new number at the See What's Next India event on Wednesday.
Here's how the 41 Netflix Indian originals pan out: there are 13 movies, 15 scripted series, six stand-up comedy specials, four documentaries, and three reality TV shows. That's a lot to parse through, which is why we've divided all of it in neat lists below that you can quickly parse through. If you want to learn more, be sure to check out our dedicated coverage from Netflix's See What's Next India event on Wednesday — attached below — for all the new Indian movies, series, documentaries, and reality series coming your way this year.
Netflix Unveils 13 Indian Movies for 2021, With 5 New Films Led by Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Others
Ajeeb Daastaans — from Karan Johar, with director Neeraj Ghaywan
Bulbul Tarang — starring Sonakshi Sinha
Dhamaka — starring Kartik Aaryan
The Disciple — from Chaitanya Tamhane
Haseen Dillruba — starring Taapsee Pannu
Jaadugar — starring Jitendra Kumar
Jagame Thandhiram — starring Dhanush
Meenakshi Sundereshwar — starring Sanya Malhotra
Milestone — from Ivan Ayr
Navarasa — from Mani Ratnam
Pagglait — starring Sanya Malhotra
Penthouse — from Abbas–Mustan
Sardar Ka Grandson — starring Neena Gupta, Arjun Kapoor
Netflix Unveils 15 Indian Series for 2021, With 5 New Led by Raveena Tandon, Madhavan, Others
Netflix Renews Kota Factory, Jamtara, Mismatched, Masaba Masaba, Little Things, She for New Seasons
Aranyak — starring Raveena Tandon
Bombay Begums — from Alankrita Shrivastava
Decoupled — starring Madhavan
Delhi Crime: Season 2 — an International Emmy winner
Feels Like Ishq — starring Radhika Madan, Tanya Maniktala, Zayn Marie Khan, Neeraj Madhav
Finding Anamika — starring Madhuri Dixit Nene
Jamtara: Season 2 — from National Award-winning director Soumendra Padhi
Kota Factory: Season 2 — from The Viral Fever
Little Things: Season 4 — starring Mithila Palkar
Mai — from Anushka Sharma
Masaba Masaba: Season 2 — starring Neena Gupta, Masaba Gupta
Mismatched: Season 2 — starring Prajakta Koli
Ray — from director Abhishek Chaubey
She: Season 2 — from Imtiaz Ali
Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein — starring Shweta Tripathi
Untitled Aakash Gupta stand-up special
Comedy Premium League
Untitled Kapil Sharma stand-up special
Untitled Prashasti Singh stand-up special
Untitled Rahul Dua stand-up special
Untitled Sumukhi Suresh stand-up special
Netflix Unveils 4 Indian Documentaries – From Karan Johar, Leena Yadav, Vice, and India Today
Crime Stories: India Detectives — set in Bengaluru
House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths — from Leena Yadav
Indian Predator — from Vice Media, India Today
Searching for Sheela — from Karan Johar
Netflix Renews Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, The Big Day for Season 2
The Big Day: Collection 2 — from Condé Nast India
Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives: Season 2 — from Karan Johar
Social Currency — from Fazila Allana, Kamna Menezes
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.
Advertisement
Advertisement