Netflix India Announces 41 Titles for 2021: 13 Movies, 15 Series, and More

Netflix has unveiled 41 Indian titles for 2021 (and possibly beyond), and they are packed with enough names that there's something to delight everyone. They star the likes of Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Jitendra Kumar, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Konkona Sen Sharma, Aditi Rao Hydari, Shefali Shah, Bobby Deol, Arjun Rampal, Vikrant Massey, Kartik Aaryan, Dhanush, Sanya Malhotra, Neena Gupta, Arjun Kapoor, Mithila Palkar, Raveena Tandon, R. Madhavan, Kapil Sharma, Manoj Bajpayee, Kay Kay Menon, Shweta Tripathi, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Ali Fazal, Sakshi Tanwar, and John Abraham. And they come from the minds of Mani Ratnam, Neeraj Ghaywan, Abhishek Chaubey, Vikramaditya Motwane, Anushka Sharma, Imtiaz Ali, Ram Madhvani, Ekta Kapoor, Alankrita Shrivastava, Abbas-Mustan, and Ronnie Screwvala among others.

Karan Johar's Dharmatic (the digital arm of Dharma Productions) is the most common fixture in Netflix's new slate with five projects in total across the board. Other major production houses include Viacom18 Studios, Anil Ambani's Reliance Entertainment, Screwvala's RSVP, T-Series, Lionsgate, Ekta's Balaji Telefilms, Anushka's Clean Slate Films, Endemol Shine, Condé Nast India, Vice Media, India Today, and AwesomenessTV.

This is the biggest slate Netflix has announced in one go from India, and insiders say that more original content will be announced throughout 2021. For now, the 41 new titles are already more than what Netflix India has released in years past. In 2020, Netflix released 31 Indian titles, including 10 series, 16 movies, and five comedy specials. That was the product of a Rs. 3,000 crores (about $420 million) investment that Netflix CEO Reed Hastings had announced when he visited New Delhi in late 2019. Netflix didn't provide a new number at the See What's Next India event on Wednesday.

Here's how the 41 Netflix Indian originals pan out: there are 13 movies, 15 scripted series, six stand-up comedy specials, four documentaries, and three reality TV shows. That's a lot to parse through, which is why we've divided all of it in neat lists below that you can quickly parse through. If you want to learn more, be sure to check out our dedicated coverage from Netflix's See What's Next India event on Wednesday — attached below — for all the new Indian movies, series, documentaries, and reality series coming your way this year.

Netflix India 13 new movies

Ajeeb Daastaans — from Karan Johar, with director Neeraj Ghaywan

Bulbul Tarang — starring Sonakshi Sinha

Dhamaka — starring Kartik Aaryan

The Disciple — from Chaitanya Tamhane

Haseen Dillruba — starring Taapsee Pannu

Jaadugar — starring Jitendra Kumar

Jagame Thandhiram — starring Dhanush

Meenakshi Sundereshwar — starring Sanya Malhotra

Milestone — from Ivan Ayr

Navarasa — from Mani Ratnam

Pagglait — starring Sanya Malhotra

Penthouse — from Abbas–Mustan

Sardar Ka Grandson — starring Neena Gupta, Arjun Kapoor

Netflix India 15 new series

Aranyak — starring Raveena Tandon

Bombay Begums — from Alankrita Shrivastava

Decoupled — starring Madhavan

Delhi Crime: Season 2 — an International Emmy winner

Feels Like Ishq — starring Radhika Madan, Tanya Maniktala, Zayn Marie Khan, Neeraj Madhav

Finding Anamika — starring Madhuri Dixit Nene

Jamtara: Season 2 — from National Award-winning director Soumendra Padhi

Kota Factory: Season 2 — from The Viral Fever

Little Things: Season 4 — starring Mithila Palkar

Mai — from Anushka Sharma

Masaba Masaba: Season 2 — starring Neena Gupta, Masaba Gupta

Mismatched: Season 2 — starring Prajakta Koli

Ray — from director Abhishek Chaubey

She: Season 2 — from Imtiaz Ali

Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein — starring Shweta Tripathi

Netflix India 6 comedy specials

Untitled Aakash Gupta stand-up special

Comedy Premium League

Untitled Kapil Sharma stand-up special

Untitled Prashasti Singh stand-up special

Untitled Rahul Dua stand-up special

Untitled Sumukhi Suresh stand-up special

Netflix India 4 new documentaries

Crime Stories: India Detectives — set in Bengaluru

House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths — from Leena Yadav

Indian Predator — from Vice Media, India Today

Searching for Sheela — from Karan Johar

Netflix India 3 new reality TV shows

The Big Day: Collection 2 — from Condé Nast India

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives: Season 2 — from Karan Johar

Social Currency — from Fazila Allana, Kamna Menezes