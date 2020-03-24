Technology News
loading

Netflix Lowers Video Quality in India to Reduce Network Stress Amid Pandemic

It will cut traffic by 25 percent for the next 30 days.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 24 March 2020 12:11 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Netflix Lowers Video Quality in India to Reduce Network Stress Amid Pandemic

Photo Credit: Akhil Arora/Gadgets 360

Highlights
  • Video resolution is not affected, only bitrate is
  • Most people in India stream in SD on phones anyway
  • Biggest contributor, YouTube, yet to make a move

Following a request from an industry body, Netflix has decided to lower video quality in India for the next 30 days, to reduce traffic on mobile and broadband networks in the country amid the increased need for Internet services, with more people at home due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Mind you, this doesn't affect the video resolution — you'll still get access to HD and 4K, if you pay for it, but at lower bitrates than before. Netflix says it expects to cut traffic by 25 percent, in line with what it promised in Europe, where the move was made last Friday.

While most other players have joined Netflix in reducing video quality in Europe, the world's biggest streaming service remains the only one to do so in India, at the time of writing. For what it's worth, most Indians stream in standard-definition (SD) on phones, which makes it less of an issue. Netflix's most popular plan is the mobile one, which only offers SD. Hotstar said as much on Monday, noting that most of its users are locked to SD since they are on the ad-supported tier.

On top of that, Netflix is a miniscule portion of the streaming market in India. If anyone should be practising this move here, it's YouTube. Gadgets 360 has reached out to YouTube on multiple occasions, but the video giant hasn't commented. YouTube was one of the platforms alongside Netflix that agreed to lower video quality in Europe.

“Given the crisis, we've developed a way to reduce Netflix's traffic on telecommunications networks by 25 percent while also maintaining the quality of our service,” Netflix's VP of content delivery, Ken Florance, said in a prepared statement. “Consumers should continue to get the quality that comes with their plan, whether it's ultra-high, high- or standard-definition. We believe that this will provide significant relief to congested networks and will be deploying it in India for the next 30 days”.

Can Netflix force Bollywood to reinvent itself? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS. You can also download the episode or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Netflix, Netflix India, Coronavirus, COVID 19
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find Akhil beating the computer at EA Sports FIFA or streaming new highly-rated TV series. More
Vivo V19 Launch in India: Price, Specifications, and Everything We Know So Far

Related Stories

Netflix Lowers Video Quality in India to Reduce Network Stress Amid Pandemic
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M51 With Hole-Punch Display, Triple Rear Cameras Leaked
  2. Netflix India Lowers Video Quality to Ease Network Stress in Lockdown
  3. Redmi Note 9 Pro Review
  4. WhatsApp Testing New Feature to Curb Spread of Fake Messages
  5. Realme Narzo 10, Narzo 10A Launch: Here’s Everything We Think We Know So Far
  6. Jio Fiber to Offer Free 10Mbps Broadband to New Users
  7. Nokia 5310 Launched, a Revamped Version of the Nokia 5310 XpressMusic
  8. Vivo V19 Launch in India: Everything We Know
  9. Redmi K30 Pro Launching on March 24: Everything We Know So Far
  10. Realme 3 Pro Getting New Update in India With a Fix for UI Freezing Issues
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp Testing Search Messages on Web Feature to Curb Spread of Fake Messages Amid Coronavirus Outbreak
  2. Netflix Lowers Video Quality in India to Reduce Network Stress Amid Pandemic
  3. Vivo V19 Launch in India: Price, Specifications, and Everything We Know So Far
  4. How Game of Thrones Creators Ended Up Inside Westworld
  5. LG G9 ThinQ Tipped to Pack Snapdragon 765G SoC, 4000mAh Battery
  6. Vivo S6 5G Specifications Tipped By TENAA Listings Ahead of March 31 Launch
  7. Samsung Galaxy M51 With Hole-Punch Display, Triple Rear Cameras Leaked in Renders
  8. Redmi Note 9 Pro Max First Sale Postponed Due to Coronavirus Lockdowns: All You Need to Know
  9. Coronavirus Pandemic Boosts Number of Active Users on Twitter, Ad Sales Hit
  10. Coronavirus Cyber-Attacks: Elite Hackers Target WHO
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.