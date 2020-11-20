Netflix's free weekend in India — it's called StreamFest — will begin midnight on Saturday, December 5 and run through Sunday, December 6, the world's biggest streaming service has announced. For those 48 hours, you can watch whatever you like on Netflix for free. Of course, there are a couple of caveats. For one, you will get access to one standard-definition (SD) stream. Think of it like having access to Netflix's Rs. 499 “Basic” plan. Additionally, Netflix will limit the number of free viewers, which means it's possible that you will run into a message that reads “StreamFest is at capacity”.

But hey, everything else is the same. You can create profiles, add things to “My List”, tweak parental controls, change the UI language to Hindi, and pick any subtitles or dubs you like. During StreamFest, you will have the option to watch Netflix on Android, iPhone, smart TV, gaming console, Chromecast, or in a browser. Once you sign up in a browser at Netflix.com/StreamFest, or in the Android app (which uses a Web wrapper to display the website, anyway).

Speaking of signing up, you don't even need to provide payment details. Just a name, email address or phone number, and a password. That's it. And oh, if you previously had a Netflix membership on that email, you'll get to pick up right where you left off.

“Anyone in India can watch all the blockbuster films, the biggest series, award-winning documentaries, and entertaining reality shows for two whole days,” Netflix India vice president for content Monika Shergill wrote in a blog. “Pick from the biggest Indian movies and series: experience the anticipation of ‘What happens in 25 days?' in Sacred Games, go on a mad ride with Ludo, and be inspired by the Telugu hit Miss India. Or [go] international: feel the adrenaline rush of Extraction; and be immersed in a crime drama with the Spanish series, Money Heist. Your kids will love Mighty Little Bheem, and be able to choose their own adventure with the interactive Boss Baby: Get that Baby.”

Netflix's free weekend idea was first announced in October by chief product officer Greg Peters, with Android app code subsequently revealing that it would be called “StreamFest”, that users wouldn't need a payment method, and StreamFest's limited capacity warnings.

If it's free Netflix access you're after, you can also try out a limited selection of original movies and TV series, without even creating an account. That comes with high-definition (HD) video but it only works in the browser on Android, Windows PCs, and Macs.

Netflix StreamFest kicks off December 5 at 12:01am and ends December 6 at 11:59pm. You can set a reminder for Netflix's free weekend in India by visiting Netflix.com/StreamFest.