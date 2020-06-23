Technology News
Netflix Now Allows You to Remove ‘Continue Watching’ Titles on Android

The long-requested feature is “coming soon” to other platforms.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 23 June 2020 15:56 IST
Netflix Now Allows You to Remove ‘Continue Watching’ Titles on Android

Photo Credit: Akhil Arora/Gadgets 360

The “Remove From Row” option on the Netflix Android app

Highlights
  • Previously, you’d to open Netflix viewing activity in a browser
  • Android app has a new three-dot icon in ‘Continue Watching’
  • Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar have had it for a while

Netflix will now allow members to remove titles from the “Continue Watching” row directly in the app. The new feature, which has long been requested by Netflix users, is currently available on Android and is “coming soon” to other platforms, including iOS and the website. It's curious that it's taken so long for Netflix, what with both Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar having had it for a while. Though it's worth pointing out that it's not available across all platforms on all services.

Once you update the Netflix Android app to the latest version, you should see a three-dot icon — or a vertical ellipsis or kebab icon, as you please — next to every title in the “Continue Watching” row. Tapping it brings up a menu, similar to the one you get by long-pressing on titles in the Amazon Prime Video app. The last of the five options in the new three-dot icon menu says, “Remove From Row”, which does exactly what you think it does.

You can also use the pop-up menu to rate titles, download the next episode, or look up more info, which was already available under the separate info icon — that's the one with “i” inside a circle.

If a report by Forbes is any indication, Netflix started rolling out this feature around two months back to select users but has now expanded it to everyone.

This solves a major annoyance for many. Previously, the only way to remove titles from the “Continue Watching” row was to open Netflix in a browser, click on three different things, and then look for the title you wanted to hide through all of your viewing activity. There did exist a hack of sorts for movies, if you jumped in and dragged the play cursor to the end. But both methods were cumbersome to say the least.

Can Netflix force Bollywood to reinvent itself? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS. You can also download the episode or just hit the play button below.

Akhil Arora Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
