Technology News

Hackers May See What Bandersnatch, You vs. Wild Choices You Make on Netflix, Claim IIT Madras Researchers

| Updated: 22 April 2019 18:43 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Hackers May See What Bandersnatch, You vs. Wild Choices You Make on Netflix, Claim IIT Madras Researchers

Despite security measure, researchers claim hackers are still able to snoop on user's content preference

Highlights

Netflix's encrypted interactive video traffic can give out clues

Hackers can identify content preference, choices made by users

IIT Madras researchers proved their point with 96/100 accuracy

Despite Netflix's move to encrypt all its video streams in order to better protect user privacy, hackers may still get to know what interactive content you watch on the popular streaming service, new research from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras suggests.

The researchers said that they can analyse Netflix's encrypted interactive video traffic to find clues about the viewing habits of users, and which choices they have made in their movie journeys, the Wired reported on Sunday.

The interactive content on Netflix allows users to make choices for the characters and shape the story. Each choice leads to a different adventure, so users can watch again and again, and see a new story each time. Black Mirror: Bandersnatch and You vs. Wild are some of the interactive titles that Netflix has.

"I work on the analysis of encrypted network traffic, and when we stumbled upon this Netflix movie Bandersnatch it was something very new," Gargi Mitra, a PhD student at IIT Madras was quoted as saying by the Wired. 

"But when I was looking at the choice-making interactions it turned out that they are similar to other kinds of interactions in web applications and web sites I study. So I tried out some of my techniques and we were able to determine which options the viewer chooses," Mitra added.

While Netflix contended that carrying out such an attack would not be easy as it requires access to network traffic for analysis, the IIT Madras researchers pointed out that tricking users into connecting to rogue routers or access points is quite possible for hackers.

Analysing the choices that 100 viewers made, the researchers were able to determine the decisions correctly 96 per cent of the time, the report said.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Netflix
Vivo V11 Pro Starts Receiving Android 9 Pie Update in India: Report
Left 4 Dead 3 Screenshots Emerge After Supposed Cancellation
Redmi Note 6 Pro
Hackers May See What Bandersnatch, You vs. Wild Choices You Make on Netflix, Claim IIT Madras Researchers
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Huawei P30 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Realme 3 Pro Review
  2. Redmi Y3 Shown Off in New Teaser Video With Dual Rear Cameras
  3. Watch a New Teaser Trailer for Avengers: Endgame, Out in 4 Days
  4. Recap: Phone Launches, Price Cuts, and Other Tech Stories From This Week
  5. Huawei Plans to Update 49 Smartphones to EMUI 9.1
  6. LG X4 (2019) Goes Official With Hi-Fi Quad DAC, 16-Megapixel AI Camera
  7. Realme 3 Pro vs Redmi Note 7 Pro
  8. Jio Tops 4G Download Speed in March, Vodafone Dominates Upload Speed: TRAI
  9. Microsoft Wants Windows 7 Users to Buy a New PC for Windows 10
  10. Blaupunkt SBWL-01 Wireless Soundbar Launched in India
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.