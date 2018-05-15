Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Guillermo Del Toro to Make Netflix's First Horror Anthology Series, 10 After Midnight

 
, 15 May 2018
Guillermo Del Toro to Make Netflix's First Horror Anthology Series, 10 After Midnight

Photo Credit: Valerie Durant/AMPAS

Highlights

  • Del Toro is the creator for Netflix's first horror anthology series
  • He will also write and direct a few episodes
  • For the rest, he will 'hand pick' writers and filmmakers

Guillermo del Toro, the Oscar-winning filmmaker behind The Shape of Water and Pan's Labyrinth, is bringing a new horror anthology series to Netflix, called Guillermo del Toro Presents 10 After Midnight. In addition to his role as creator and executive producer, del Toro will also write and direct a few episodes. It's the first original horror anthology series for Netflix.

With 10 After Midnight, del Toro is teaming up with The Shape of Water producer J. Miles Dale, who will serve as executive producer. The new series also extends del Toro's collaboration with Netflix, adding to the Emmy-winning animated series Trollhunters, which returns May 25 with its third season.

Beyond the episodes he writes and directs, del Toro will also "hand pick a team of the genre’s best writers and exciting new filmmakers to bring his selection of stories to life," according to the official announcement, to present "a collection of personally curated stories, that are both equally sophisticated and horrific."

At the 2018 Oscars, del Toro won Best Picture and Best Director for The Shape of Water, a dark fantasy film about a mute janitor (Sally Hawkins) who falls in love with a fish-man (Doug Jones) in captivity at a high-security government lab. His Spanish period piece, Pan's Labyrinth, about a young girl befriending several magical creatures won three Oscars in 2007, including Best Cinematography.

Del Toro is also known for his work in the action genre, be it the 2004 supernatural superhero film Hellboy and its 2008 sequel, and the 2013 sci-fi monster film Pacific Rim that has since spawned a franchise.

Further reading: Guillermo del Toro, Netflix
