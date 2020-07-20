Technology News
loading

Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans to Star in $200 Million Netflix Movie From Avengers: Endgame Directors

The Gray Man is based on a novel series and is expected to be a Bond-level franchise.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 20 July 2020 10:58 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans to Star in $200 Million Netflix Movie From Avengers: Endgame Directors

Photo Credit: John Salangsang/AMPAS, Berkley, Kyusung Gong/AMPAS

Ryan Gosling, The Gray Man book, and Chris Evans

Highlights
  • The Gray Man hopes to begin filming in January 2021
  • Gosling is expected to continue in the role for sequels
  • Not the first time an adaptation has been attempted

Netflix will reportedly spend over $200 million (about Rs. 1,500 crores) on an action thriller film called The Gray Man, which stars Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans and will be directed by Avengers: Endgame directors Anthony and Joe Russo. That makes it the most expensive movie of all time for the world's largest subscription-based streaming service; although Martin Scorsese's The Irishman might have something to say about that, given the various estimates, from $159–250 million. But unlike The Irishman, The Gray Man is expected to be the start of a franchise on the scale of James Bond.

The Gray Man has been written by Joe Russo, with Endgame writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely taking a pass on the final draft. The $200-million film is based on the 2009 eponymous novel by Mark Greaney, best known for his contributions to Tom Clancy's universe. Greaney has penned an additional eight novels in The Gray Man series since, giving Netflix plenty of material if this does indeed up end up being a franchise. The Gray Man is about an ex-CIA operative and freelance assassin named Court Gentry, who goes on missions around the world, from France to Estonia.

Gosling will play Court Gentry on the Netflix film, who is being chased by fellow CIA operative Lloyd Hansen (Evans). Gosling is expected to continue in the role for future entries. Joe Russo said as much to Deadline: “The intention is for it to be competitive with any theatrical, and the ability to do with Gosling and Evans is a dream for us. The idea is to create a franchise and build out a whole universe, with Ryan at the centre of it. We have all committed to the first movie, and that's got to be great to get us to the second movie. These are master assassins, [Gentry] gets burned by the CIA and [Hansen] has to hunt him down.”

“The movie is a real mano a mano between those two great actors who represent two different versions of the CIA, in what it can be, and what it can do,” Anthony Russo added. “For those who were fans of Captain America: The Winter Soldier, this is us moving into that territory in more of a real-world setting. That's what this movie really means for us.”

This isn't the first attempt to make a film out of The Gray Man. New Regency tried it with Brad Pitt and Ad Astra director James Gray, while Sony Pictures did so with Charlize Theron and Mission: Impossible – Fallout director Christopher McQuarrie. But it never really went anywhere. According to Deadline, the Russo brothers have been “quietly” working on The Gray Man for years. Netflix has confidence in the duo, not only for their records at Marvel, but also due to the Chris Hemsworth-starrer action thriller Extraction, which is now Netflix's most watched movie of all time.

The Gray Man expects to begin production in January 2021 in Los Angeles. It will be produced by the Russo brothers and Mike Larocca for AGBO, along with Joe Roth and Jeff Kirschenbaum for Roth Kirschenbaum.

Can Netflix force Bollywood to reinvent itself? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS. You can also download the episode or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: The Gray Man, Netflix, Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Russo brothers
Akhil Arora Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 Launch Confirmed for Galaxy Unpacked Event on August 5
Google, Facebook, Twitter Directed by Delhi High Court to Take Down Posts Around IAS Officer

Related Stories

    Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans to Star in $200 Million Netflix Movie From Avengers: Endgame Directors
    Comment
     
     

    Advertisement

    Tech News in Hindi
    More Technology News in Hindi
    Latest Videos
    More Videos

    Advertisement

    Popular Mobiles
    In Mobiles and Tablets
    Popular Brands
    #Trending Stories
    1. Samsung Galaxy M31s With 6,000mAh Battery to Launch in India on July 30
    2. OnePlus Nord Camera Specifications, 12GB RAM Revealed Ahead of Launch
    3. Infinix Smart 4 Plus to Launch in India on July 21 at 12 Noon
    4. Redmi Note 9 India Variant May Come With a New 6GB RAM Model
    5. Vivo X50, Vivo X50 Pro With Hole-Punch Design Launched in India
    6. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Surfaces in 360-Degree Render Ahead of Launch
    7. OnePlus Nord Teased to Come With Google’s Duo, Messages, Phone Apps
    8. Realme X2 Gets 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage Variant in India
    9. Samsung Galaxy M31s Reportedly Going on Sale in India Starting August 6
    #Latest Stories
    1. Google, Facebook, Twitter Directed by Delhi High Court to Take Down Posts Around IAS Officer
    2. Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans to Star in $200 Million Netflix Movie From Avengers: Endgame Directors
    3. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 Launch Confirmed for Galaxy Unpacked Event on August 5
    4. Samsung Galaxy M31s With 64-Megapixel Main Camera, 6,000mAh Battery to Launch in India on July 30
    5. OnePlus Nord to Ship With Google’s Duo, Messages, Phone Apps, Reveals Teaser
    6. OnePlus Buds to Come in Black, Blue, and White; First Look at Charging Case: Report
    7. Astrophysicists Unveil Biggest-Ever 3D Map of Universe
    8. UAE Launches 'Hope' Mars Probe From Japan Spaceport
    9. TikTok Said to Consider London, Other Locations for Headquarters
    10. Motorola One Fusion+ to Go on Sale via Flipkart Today at 12 Noon: Price in India, Specifications
    Gadgets 360 is available in
    Follow Us
    Download Our Apps
    App Store App Store
    Available in Hindi
    App Store
    © Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
    Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com