Netflix's Indian Horror Series Ghoul Gets First Trailer

 
, 10 July 2018
Highlights

  • Ghoul is out August 24, 2018
  • It'll have just three episodes
  • Radhika Apte stars in the lead

Netflix has released the first trailer for Ghoul, the next original series from India that will be the first in the horror genre from the country. It was announced in February as one of three new originals from India.

The Ghoul trailer opens by setting up Radhika Apte's character, a newly-minted interrogator named Nida Rahim who topped her class with the highest scores. She's congratulated for the sacrifice she made by turning in her own father as an anti-government activist and is then given a new job by a high-ranking officer (Manav Kaul, from Tumhari Sulu): draw out a confession from a feared terrorist named Ali Saeed Al Yacoub (Mahesh Balraj, casting associate on Haider).

Based on Arabic folklore, the three-part Ghoul – premiering August 24 on Netflix – is set at a covert detention centre, where Rahim learns that some of the terrorists held there are not of this world. That helps explain the series' title, as what begins as a simple interrogation – Al Yacoub keeps repeating the same thing as a chant – slowly turns into a horror-house story, with the prisoner revealing himself to be possessed by a spirit.

 

Written and directed by Patrick Graham, Ghoul is a co-production between Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane's Phantom Films, Jason Blum's Blumhouse Productions, and Ivanhoe Pictures. Ratnabali Bhattacharjee (Sold) and casting associate Mallhar Goenka (Titli) are part of the supporting cast.

It'll be the third Netflix production for Apte after the anthology film Lust Stories and India's first Netflix original series Sacred Games, which premiered last Friday; and the second for Phantom Films, having developed Sacred Games on its own.

Ghoul will be available August 24, 2018 on Netflix worldwide.

Further reading: Netflix, Netflix India, Ghoul, Radhika Apte, Netflix Originals
