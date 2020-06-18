Netflix Founder Gives $120 Million for US Black College Scholarships

Netflix chief Reed Hastings and his philanthropist wife on Wednesday gave $120 million (roughly Rs. 913 crores) to historically black US colleges to fund full-ride scholarships for students.
The gift by the Netflix co-founder and his wife, Patty Quillin, to Spelman College and Morehouse College -- two Atlanta universities -- and the United Negro College Fund was touted as the largest-ever contribution by an individual in support of such scholarships.
"Both of us had the privilege of a great education and we want to help more students -- in particular students of color -- get the same start in life," Quillin and Hastings said in a statement.
"Historically black colleges and universities have a tremendous record, yet are disadvantaged when it comes to giving."
The money is to be spent during the coming decade to pay for 200 students to attend full 4-year college programs.
Quillin and Hastings said they hoped the scholarships help "reverse generations of inequity in our country."
Hastings, who as a younger man spent time in the Peace Corps and teaching high school-level math in Swaziland, and his wife have a history of philanthropy aimed at education.
Apple recently launched a $100 million (roughly Rs. 761 crores) initiative to combat systemic racism, and Google has committed $275 million (roughly Rs. 2,092 crores) to help black artists on YouTube, help fund African American small businesses and other projects to support the community.
