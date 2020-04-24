Technology News
loading

Netflix Says Its Subscribers Won’t Run Out of Content This Year

New, original programming plays a bigger part in Netflix's appeal than rival platforms like Disney+.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 24 April 2020 10:01 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Netflix Says Its Subscribers Won’t Run Out of Content This Year

Netflix announced that it has finished filming majority of movies and series due for release this year

Highlights
  • Netflix says its 2020 slate of series and films are largely shot
  • Analysts claim Netflix is best-placed to weather the pandemic
  • Netflix is ramping up production in regions that are easing restrictions

While coronavirus has brought Hollywood to a halt, Netflix has enjoyed record success. But will the streaming giant's well-stocked slate of future shows be enough to maintain that growth? Netflix announced this week that it has finished filming the majority of movies and series due for release this year, playing down concerns that its flow of hit shows such as Tiger King could run dry, or the next Unorthodox be delayed.

"Our 2020 slate of series and films are largely shot, and are in post-production remotely in locations all over the world," said content chief Ted Sarandos.

"And we're actually pretty deep into our 2021 slate. So we're not anticipating moving things around."Analysts say Netflix's scale, in terms of its sheer number of ongoing productions and global presence, make it best-placed to weather the pandemic storm.

"Any other studio... might have four or five films in the can, or in post-production that they can still work on. But Netflix has possibly hundreds," said Jeff Bock, senior analyst at Exhibitor Relations.

"There are so many productions that are financed by Netflix, it's almost mind boggling. They're almost putting out as much content as all the studios put together."

The deep-pocketed platform can also turn to its vast network of overseas partners to license content -- often subtitled -- for domestic audiences.

'Hurt'

But even Netflix's content pipeline has inevitable limits if an unprecedented shutdown nobody could have predicted extends much longer.

"They like to put out a lot of content, each and every week," said Bock. "Maybe as we go along into the fourth or fifth month in terms of lockdowns... they certainly will be ahead of the game, but they'll certainly be hurt."

New, original programming plays a bigger part in Netflix's appeal than rival platforms like Disney+ -- home to the Mouse House's enviable 80-year back catalogue.

"People are, in a sense, distracted by all the archival content -- they can watch shows over and over," said Paul Dergarabedian, senior Comscore analyst. "There's a lot of buffer there."

With the streaming wars heating up, Netflix has lost evergreen hits like Friends and The Office to upcoming rivals HBO Max and Peacock in the US.

The delay of this summer's entire movie theater blockbuster slate also means those films will arrive later at streamers such as Netflix, according to Steve Nason, research director at Parks Associates.

"Maybe not in the short term, but in the longer term, that hurts Netflix," he said.

'Better shape'

But Netflix has another tool at its disposal: its ability to find ways to keep making new content. Thanks to rapid global expansion, Netflix is now ramping up production in countries that are easing restrictions -- namely Iceland and South Korea -- while Hollywood remains closed.

"Certainly the Netflix brand is worldwide -- there's no reason why they can't buy their own island honestly and shoot things there," Bock told AFP.

Its recent successes in reality TV, such as Love is Blind and Too Hot to Handle, point to avenues requiring smaller crews and with rapid turnaround times.

Netflix quickly capitalised on the phenomenal success of surreal zookeeper documentary Tiger King with a follow-up episode featuring interviews with show alumni conducted via low-budget video calls.

"A lot of different content distributors are looking into (documentary programming) in the short term, to fill some of those holes," said Nason. "Netflix has already done that."

"If the production halt goes on nine to 12 months, everyone is going to be hurt," he added. "But compared to some of their competitors... (Netflix) are going to be in much better shape."

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Netflix, Streaming
Realme 3, Realme 3i Are Now Part of Realme UI Open Beta: Here's How to Enrol
Facebook Kills 'Pseudoscience' Ad Category for Targeting
Web Stories
Video Game Remakes That Got Us All Excited!
gaming Video Game Remakes That Got Us All Excited!
Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
gaming Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
Coolest New Tech We Can't Wait to Get
tech Coolest New Tech We Can't Wait to Get
The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
tech The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
tech How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
Can the World Run Out of Internet Bandwidth?
tech Can the World Run Out of Internet Bandwidth?
Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean
tech Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean
10 Must-Have Smartphone Features That Will Make Your Life Better
tech 10 Must-Have Smartphone Features That Will Make Your Life Better
Games You Can't Miss in 2020
gaming Games You Can't Miss in 2020

Related Stories

Netflix Says Its Subscribers Won’t Run Out of Content This Year
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Airtel Launches Rs. 401 Prepaid Plan With Disney+ Hotstar VIP Subscription
  2. WhatsApp to Start Serving Targeted Ads, Reports Say
  3. PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 Update Reportedly Coming on April 24 With New Modes
  4. Dish TV, Airtel, Tata Sky Offer Free Service Channels During Lockdown
  5. Asus Zenfone Max M2 Is Getting Android 10 Update
  6. Chris Hemsworth’s Extraction Is Heavy on Action, but Little Else
  7. iQoo 3 Price in India Slashed, Now Starts at Rs. 34,990
  8. 13 New Phones You Can Buy in India Soon After Lockdown is Lifted
  9. Realme X50m 5G Debuts With 120Hz Display, Snapdragon 765G SoC
  10. The Best Hindi Movies on Amazon Prime Video in India
#Latest Stories
  1. US Air Force Invites Hackers to Break Into Its Satellite in Orbit
  2. Realme Android TV Reportedly Gets Google’s Stamp of Approval, India Launch Imminent
  3. iQoo 3 Price in India Cut, Now Starts at Rs. 34,990
  4. WhatsApp Plans to Show Ads, But Rollout Delayed Until Facebook’s Unification of Platform Completes: Report
  5. Huawei Smart Screen V55i TV With Pop-Up Camera, 55-inch 4K Display Launched
  6. Realme X3 SuperZoom Spotted on Bluetooth SIG Website Ahead of Launch
  7. Microsoft Surface Earbuds to Launch on May 6: Report
  8. Apple Says 'No Evidence' Hackers Exploited iPhone Mail Flaw
  9. Paatal Lok Release Date: Anushka Sharma-Produced Series Out in May on Amazon Prime Video
  10. PM Modi Unveils E-Gram Swaraj Portal on Panchayati Raj Day
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com