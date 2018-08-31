NDTV Gadgets360.com

Netflix Developing Diablo Series With Hellboy Co-Writer Andrew Cosby: Report

, 31 August 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Netflix Developing Diablo Series With Hellboy Co-Writer Andrew Cosby: Report

Highlights

  • Diablo adaptation in the works
  • Hellboy co-writer attached to develop
  • Game revolves around an evil known as Diablo

Netflix is developing a new original series based on Blizzard’s video game series Diablo, with Syfy’s Eureka co-creator Andrew Cosby attached as writer, if a new report is to be believed.

According to fan-driven ‘geek site’ Revenge of the Fans, Netflix has tapped Cosby to adapt the 22-year-old hack-and-slash dungeon crawler series. The website speculates it will be an animated affair, just as with Netflix's previous video game adaptation Castlevania, from comic-book writer Warren Ellis. There are no other details on the new series.

In addition to co-creating and writing Eureka, Cosby is one of four credited screenwriters on the 2019 Hellboy reboot, alongside creator Mike Mignola. He is also known for co-founding comic book publisher Boom! Studios, which has worked on Pixar, Muppets, Warhammer, Die Hard, and 28 Days Later comics. Cosby is also attached to adapt Stephan Franck’s graphic novel Silver.

Diablo has been massively successful – over 30 million copies – despite going through periods of dormancy. After a first title and an expansion in 1996 and 1997, the sequel Diablo II and expansion Diablo II: Lord of Destruction soon followed in 2000 and 2001. But it would be another 11 years before Diablo III released, and Blizzard has continued to support the game with expansions in 2014 and 2017, rather than a third sequel. It did tease multiple Diablo projects in the works recently.

Spanish for the word ‘devil’, Diablo is set in a world called the Sanctuary, created by an archangel for angels and demons alike. Unions between the two lead to a series of troubling events, bringing forth Diablo, the Lord of Terror, as one of three evils who wreaks havoc on the town Tristam above ground. After a hero vanquishes him, he ends up being transformed into Diablo himself. A band of heroes go after him and his brothers in Diablo II, who is slayed and then resurrected in Diablo III in the body of his daughter.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Diablo, Netflix, Blizzard
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find ... More
Spider-Man PS4 Release Date, Price, Editions, Download Size, and More
Google Accused by UK Foreign Minister Over 'Child Abuse Content'
Vivo Nex
Netflix Developing Diablo Series With Hellboy Co-Writer Andrew Cosby: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo F9 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Vodafone's New Rs. 597 Recharge With Unlimited Calls Takes on Jio, Airtel
  2. Xiaomi Redmi 6, Redmi 6 Pro, Redmi 6A India Launch Set for September 5
  3. Nokia 6.1 Plus Review
  4. NASA Says Water Spotted at Jupiter's Great Red Spot
  5. iPhone XS, Apple Watch Series 4 Renders Leaked Ahead of Launch
  6. BlackBerry KEY2 LE With Snapdragon 636 SoC, 3,000mAh Battery Launched
  7. Mi Mix 3 to Launch in October, Oppo Find X-Like Camera Slider Teased
  8. Motorola One Power With Snapdragon 636 SoC Coming to India in October
  9. Vivo V11 Pro Specifications, Renders Leaked Ahead of India Launch
  10. Poco F1 Doesn't Support HD Video Streaming on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.