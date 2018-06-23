Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Netflix Communication Head Quits Over 'Insensitive' Comment

 
, 23 June 2018
Netflix Communication Head Quits Over 'Insensitive' Comment

Netflix Chief Communications Officer Jonathan Friedland is leaving the video streaming company, a company spokesperson said on Friday without giving more details.

Friedland tweeted that he had spoken in an "insensitive" manner. "Leaders have to be beyond reproach in the example we set and unfortunately I fell short of that standard when I was insensitive in speaking to my team about words that offend in comedy," he tweeted.

Friedland was not immediately available for comment.

Friedland has spent more than seven years with Netflix and was previously with Walt Disney.

His departure from Netflix is the latest in a series of top executives resigning over inappropriate behaviour.

Ford Motor former U.S. chief Raj Nair departed abruptly in February after a probe on his behaviour, while Intel Corp former Chief Executive Brian Krzanich resigned on Thursday over a relationship with an employee.

© Thomson Reuters 2018

