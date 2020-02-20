Technology News
loading

Netflix CEO's New Book to Shed Light on Streaming Giant's Work Culture

Netflix CEO Reed Hastings co-wrote No Rules Rules: Netflix and the Culture of Reinvention" with Erin Meyer, the author of The Culture Map.

By Reuters | Updated: 20 February 2020 11:58 IST


Reed Hastings, co-founder, CEO of Netflix attends the inauguration of Netflix new offices in Paris

Highlights
  • Hastings has written a book based on interviews with current employees
  • It sheds light on Netflix's radical management culture
  • The book is expected to hit shelves on May 12

Netflix Chief Executive Officer Reed Hastings has written a book based on interviews with current employees, which sheds light on the streaming giant's radical management culture and the controversial principles at the heart of the company's psyche.

Hastings co-wrote "No Rules Rules: Netflix and the Culture of Reinvention" with Erin Meyer, the author of "The Culture Map", detailing how company culture transformed Netflix from a US DVD service to a global streaming pioneer, according to a press release.

The book is expected to hit shelves on May 12 and details Hastings' corporate philosophy and set of management principles, as well as stories from his own career.

Several media outlets over the past few years have reported on the company's unconventional work environment.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Comments

Further reading: Netflix, Reed Hastings
