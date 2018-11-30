After rave reviews for season 3 of the Web series, Netflix has reportedly cancelled any upcoming seasons for Marvel's Daredevil in a surprising turn of events. The move comes within weeks of other Marvel produced shows like Iron Fist and Luke Cage getting cancelled on the streaming platform. The first three seasons will continue to be available for streaming on Netflix. Daredevil is reportedly said to have an “afterlife” with the series apparently continuing on Disney's own streaming service.

“Marvel's Daredevil will not return for a fourth season on Netflix. We are tremendously proud of the show's last and final season and although it's painful for the fans, we feel it best to close this chapter on a high note. We're thankful to our partners at Marvel, showrunner Erik Oleson, the show's writers, stellar crew and incredible cast including Charlie Cox as Daredevil himself, and we're grateful to the fans who have supported the show over the years,” said the streaming giant in a statement shared with Deadline on Thursday. This surprising move comes slightly more than a month after the show's season 3 was well received on the platform by critics and viewers alike.

The report speculates that the popular Daredevil series might just live on to see more seasons on the Disney+ streaming platform. Marvel has not issued an official confirmation for the same. This development was, however, hinted in Netflix's statement: “While the series on Netflix has ended, the three existing seasons will remain on the service for years to come, while the Daredevil character will live on in future projects for Marvel.”

With Iron Fist and Luke Cage also gone, Marvel only has two series left on Netflix - Jessica Jones and The Punisher. That said, no official return date for them has been announced by Marvel or Netflix, but they are currently scheduled to run on Netflix as planned.

The Deadline report claims that increasing cost and New York's tax credits might be motivating factors behind the series going off air from Netflix. Adding to that, Netflix's supposed pressure on Marvel to produce lesser episodes in a single season might also be the reason Marvel wants flexibility in its decisions.