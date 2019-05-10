Technology News

Netflix Buys Kids Show Producer StoryBots

StoryBots, which has bagged several Emmy-awards, was founded by brothers Gregg and Evan Spiridellis.

By | Updated: 10 May 2019 10:41 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Netflix Buys Kids Show Producer StoryBots
Highlights
  • StoryBots was founded by brothers Gregg and Evan Spiridellis
  • This is the second content company acquisition by Netflix
  • Netflix also bought ABQ Studios last year

Netflix said on Thursday it acquired StoryBots, known for "Ask the StoryBots" series, as it looks to make more shows for children ahead of the launch of Walt Disney's streaming service later this year.

Disney's new family-friendly streaming service, Disney+, expected to launch on November 12, will feature programming from the Marvel superhero universe, the Star Wars galaxy, Toy Story creator Pixar animation, the National Geographic channel and the entire library of The Simpsons.

StoryBots, which has bagged several Emmy-awards, was founded by brothers Gregg and Evan Spiridellis, who also created the entertainment studio JibJab Media.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

This is the second content company acquisition by streaming giant, after comics publisher Millarworld in 2017, as the company continues to spend billions to hook new customers and build a library of original series and films. Netflix also bought ABQ Studios last year.

The purchase of Millarworld brought on board renowned comic book writer Mark Millar and a host of character franchises.

Netflix in November also signed an agreement with the Roald Dahl Story Co and said it would adapt celebrated British children's author Roald Dahl's books such as "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" and "Matilda" as animation series.

© Thomson Reuters 2019

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Netflix, StoryBots
Apple's 'Most Ambitious' Retail Store Set for US Capital
Honor Smartphones
Netflix Buys Kids Show Producer StoryBots
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

4GB RAM Smartphone
TRENDING
  1. Asus ZenFone 6 Debuts With a Rotating Camera, Snapdragon 855 SoC
  2. Redmi Note 7S Is Xiaomi's Upcoming 48-Megapixel Camera Phone for India
  3. WhatsApp Unveils 155 Redesigned Emojis for Android, Night Mode Spotted
  4. WhatsApp Beta Not Letting Users Save Profile Pictures
  5. Tata Sky Brings Digital Content Service Bundled With Amazon Fire TV Stick
  6. Canon EOS 200D II DSLR With Dual Pixel AF, 4K Recording Launched in India
  7. Blaupunkt BTW-01 Review: Truly Wireless Earphones Under Rs. 6,000
  8. PUBG Mobile 0.12.5 Update Brings Season 7, New Royale Pass, and More
  9. Selena Gomez Calls Social Media 'Dangerous', 'Terrible' for Youth
  10. Ola Partners SBI to Launch Credit Card With Up to 20 Percent Cashback
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.