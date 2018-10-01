NDTV Gadgets360.com

Netflix Plans Interactive TV for Adults, Starting With Black Mirror: Report

, 01 October 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Netflix Plans Interactive TV for Adults, Starting With Black Mirror: Report

Photo Credit: Jonathan Prime/Netflix

Emmy-winning Black Mirror season 4 premiere "USS Callister"

Highlights

  • Several interactive TV projects for adults in the works
  • Black Mirror season 5 will have one such, says Bloomberg
  • Netflix started with kids' television in June last year

Netflix is reportedly planning several live-action interactive specials, including an upcoming episode of Black Mirror season 5, that will let viewers influence the events by choosing from storyline options. This will be the streaming service’s first interactive experiment for adult viewers, after starting with kids' television in June last year. Netflix has “closed a deal” for one more live-action offering, the report added, while two of the projects in the works are adaptations of video games. It’s unclear if Minecraft: Story Mode is one of those two.

People familiar with the matter told Bloomberg that Netflix is “developing a slate” of interactive TV and “expects to release the first of these projects before the end of this year”. That one will likely be Black Mirror, Bloomberg adds, claiming that season 5 is expected to release in December since two past seasons – season 4 and season 1 – arrived in the same month. Black Mirror was renewed by Netflix in March and filming began in London in April.

It won’t be the first interactive TV experience for adult viewers, with HBO releasing Steven Soderbergh-directed Mosaic as an app last year before its linear airing earlier in February. But Soderbergh wasn’t interested in a choose-your-own-adventure approach and hence Mosaic only allowed you to observe the story from different perspectives and not affect the plot.

Netflix’s first attempt at interactive storytelling was Puss in Book: Trapped in an Epic Tale, which asked kids to make decisions every two to four minutes. The episode length varied in turn, from 18 to 39 minutes. Two more, Buddy Thunderstruck: The Maybe Pile and Stretch Armstrong: The Breakout, followed. The interactive experience was only available on select platforms due to certain limitations.

Minecraft: Story Mode was announced by Netflix in June, as “an extension” of its other interactive projects, with developer Telltale Games turning its game into a five-episode series. Though Telltale shut down last month and cancelled several projects, it said that 25 employees would stay behind to fulfil “contractual obligations”, with one of them being the Minecraft project.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Black Mirror, Netflix, Minecraft Story Mode
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find ... More
Google Pixel Slate Chrome OS Tablet to Dual-Boot Windows 10: Reports
LG V40 ThinQ's 5 Camera Setup Detailed in New Leak
Billion Capture Plus
Netflix Plans Interactive TV for Adults, Starting With Black Mirror: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Billion Capture Plus
TRENDING
  1. Airtel Rs. 181 Recharge Pack Offers 3GB Data per Day, Unlimited Calls
  2. Samsung Galaxy J6 Price in India Reportedly Cut, Now Starts at Rs. 12,490
  3. Xiaomi Mi Bluetooth Speaker 2 With 6-Hour Battery Life Launched in India
  4. BSNL Offering a Free 1-Year Amazon Prime Subscription: How to Claim It
  5. Redmi Note 6 Pro Launch, iPhone XS and Galaxy A7 (2018) in India & More
  6. Huawei Y9 (2019) With 6.5-Inch Display, Four Cameras Launched
  7. Everything You Can Expect From Flipkart's Big Billion Days 2018 Sale
  8. MIUI 10 Update Now Rolling Out to Redmi 6A, Redmi 6: How to Install
  9. Moto X4, Moto E5 Plus Price in India Slashed for 'Festive Season'
  10. Nokia 7.1 Plus Expected to Launch in India on October 11
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.