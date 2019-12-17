Technology News
loading

Netflix's Asia-Pacific Business Recorded Biggest Gains Over the Past Three Years

In the regions, Netflix revenue was up 153 percent from the end of the third quarter of 2017 to the end of the third quarter of 2019.

By | Updated: 17 December 2019 08:43 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Netflix's Asia-Pacific Business Recorded Biggest Gains Over the Past Three Years

Netflix is focusing on its international business as the streaming landscape becomes more crowded

Highlights
  • Netflix is accelerating its growth overseas
  • In the Asia-Pacific region Netflix's revenue was up 153 percent
  • Growth in Europe, the Middle East and Africa also accelerated

Streaming giant Netflix is accelerating its growth overseas, with its Asia-Pacific business recording the biggest membership and revenue gains among all regions over the past three years. In an 8-K filed on Monday, the company provided details on its international business ahead of its January fourth-quarter earnings report, which will disclose revenue and membership by region for the first time.

Netflix provided a benchmark for investors, releasing historical streaming revenue, membership and average revenue per paying streaming membership by region for each quarter of 2017 and 2018; for the first three quarters of 2019; and for the twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2017 and 2018 and the nine-month period ended September 30, 2019.

In the Asia-Pacific region - the company's smallest - revenue was up 153 percent from the end of the third quarter of 2017 to the end of the third quarter of 2019. Membership grew 148 percent in the period.

Growth in Europe, the Middle East and Africa also accelerated. Membership in the region increased 132 percent from the end of the third quarter of 2017 to the end of the third quarter of 2019, and membership revenue increased 105 percent in the period.

In Latin America, where the company says it is in 33 percent of broadband homes, streaming revenue increased 71 percent from the end of the third quarter of 2017 to the end of the third quarter of 2019. Membership in the period grew 61 percent.

Netflix is focusing on its international business as the streaming landscape becomes more crowded, with Walt Disney's Disney+ and Apple's Apple TV+ entering the market and two other services - HBO Max, from AT&T-owned WarnerMedia, and Comcast-owned NBCUniversal's Peacock - set to launch next year.

© Thomson Reuters 2019

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Netflix
Amazon Bans Sellers From Using FedEx for Some Prime Deliveries in the US
Honor Smartphones

Related Stories

Netflix's Asia-Pacific Business Recorded Biggest Gains Over the Past Three Years
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. BSNL Reduces Validity of Rs. 118, Rs. 187, Rs. 399 Prepaid Plans: All Details
  2. Chandrayaan-2: Space Failure Part of Big Game, NASA-JPL CTO Says
  3. Realme X2 Price in India, Storage Variants Leaked Ahead of Launch
  4. BSNL’s New Rs. 96, Rs. 236 Prepaid Plans Offer 10GB of Daily 4G Data: Report
  5. WhatsApp Fixes a Critical Bug in Latest Beta for Android
  6. Realme Buds Air Teased to Come With AirPods-Like Touch Controls
  7. Vivo X30 Pro Alleged Specifications Leaked Hours Ahead of Official Launch
  8. Vivo V17 Review
  9. Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Posts Strong Early Benchmark Numbers
  10. Jumanji: The Next Level, Frozen 2 Rule Weekend Global Box Office
#Latest Stories
  1. Netflix's Asia-Pacific Business Recorded Biggest Gains Over the Past Three Years
  2. Amazon Bans Sellers From Using FedEx for Some Prime Deliveries in the US
  3. Realme X2, Realme Buds Air to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications
  4. Vivo V17 to Go on Sale for the First Time in India Today: Check Price, Offers, Specifications
  5. Realme X2 Price in India, Storage Variants, Colour Options Leaked Ahead of Launch
  6. Samsung Galaxy S11+ Leak Suggests It May Not Include Five Rear Cameras, ‘Real’ Camera Setup Tipped
  7. Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Early Benchmark Numbers Show Promise, Pulls Ahead of Apple’s A13 Bionic
  8. Stars' Flares Can Kill Potential Life on Exoplanets: Study
  9. Google Warns Turkish Partners Over New Android Phones Amid Dispute
  10. Chrome 79 for Android Rollout Paused After Bug Wipes User Data in Some Apps
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.