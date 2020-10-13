Technology News
loading

Netflix Wants to Make More Animated Movies Than Hollywood’s Biggest Studios

Plans to release six animated movies every year.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 13 October 2020 11:21 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Netflix Wants to Make More Animated Movies Than Hollywood’s Biggest Studios

Photo Credit: Netflix

Klaus

Highlights
  • Netflix has released five anime/animation films so far
  • Its six-films-a-year target may not include anime
  • First Indian animation film, Bombay Rose, slated for 2020

Netflix plans to scale up to six feature-length animated movies every year, co-CEO Ted Sarandos has revealed, with 2020's roster including one film from India: Gitanjali Rao's Bombay Rose — the first Indian animated film to open Venice Critics Week. Six animated features would mean surpassing Hollywood's biggest studios — including the likes of Disney and Disney-owned Pixar, Sony Pictures Animation, Universal Pictures' DreamWorks Animation and Illumination Entertainment, and Warner Bros. — which usually release two to four animated films a year. It's an ambitious aim, given animated movies tend to be very cost- and time-intensive, one that is bound to come with its own problems.

“Our animation ambition right now is not just to step up and be as big as someone who's doing it today — we're on a path to be releasing six animated features a year, which no major studio has ever done, on top of the very healthy slate of animated series,” Sarandos told Variety. “The way we think about those things is not to say, ‘Well, how do we do it like someone else has done it?' Because no one's ever really done most of these functions at the scale that we're doing, and the only way you could do that is to have a really trusted team, who will make decisions and take them seriously and own them.”

That is especially ambitious considering Netflix has released less than half a dozen animated films in its history, including the anime sci-fi action Blame! in 2017, traditionally animated Christmas comedy-drama Klaus in 2019, computer-animated black comedy The Willoughbys back in April, anime fantasy A Whisker Away in June, and computer-animated sci-fi comedy Fearless in August. But as you can see, it's been ramping up, with three of those efforts coming in 2020.

Netflix has at least three more slated for this year, in computer-animated musical adventure Over the Moon (October 23), animated rom-com You Animal! (October 29), and — its first from India — the hand-painted romantic drama Bombay Rose (TBA 2020). It would seem Netflix will hit the six animated film goal this year itself, but a Cartoon Brew report says it won't happen before 2022, which suggests that Netflix isn't counting anime productions within said target.

In trying to do something “no major [American] studio has ever done”, Netflix is again prioritising quantity over quality, as it has previously done with its original (non-animated) film slate. Only one of its previous efforts — Klaus — made some waves in the awards circuit, but it's not a title that many have heard about. For what it's worth, Netflix has animated projects from major creators in the works, including Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio, Richard Linklater's Apollo 10½, Gurinder Chadha's Pashmina, and My Father's Dragon from Oscar-nominated Nora Twomey.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Netflix, Netflix animation, Netflix anime, Ted Sarandos, Bombay Rose, Blame, Klaus, The Willoughbys, A Whisker Away, Fearless, Over the Moon, You Animal, Pinocchio, Apollo 10 1 2, Apollo 10 and a half, My Fathers Dragon, Guillermo del Toro, Richard Linklater, Nora Twomey, Gurinder Chadha, Pashmina
Akhil Arora Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Realme Q2, Realme Q2 Pro, Realme Q2i With 5G Support, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Netflix Wants to Make More Animated Movies Than Hollywood’s Biggest Studios
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nokia 215 4G, Nokia 225 4G Feature Phones With VoLTE Launched
  2. Vivo V20 Price in India Tipped Ahead of Official Launch
  3. Apple Store Online to Offer Free AirPods With iPhone 11 in India
  4. How to Find the Best Deals During Amazon, Flipkart Sales This Week
  5. Mi True Wireless Earphones 2C with 14.2mm Drivers to Launch on October 15
  6. OnePlus Nord Special Edition in Sandstone Black Expected on October 14
  7. Redmi Smart TV A65 With 4K Display, 60Hz Refresh Rate Launched
  8. WatchOut Wearables Mad Gaze Smartwatch Impressions
  9. iPhone 12 to Offer 5G Speeds US Networks Can’t Deliver: Analysis
  10. Realme Q2 Series Launching on October 13, Alleged Specifications Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus Co-Founder Carl Pei Exits the Company to Start a ‘New Venture’: Report
  2. Netflix Wants to Make More Animated Movies Than Hollywood’s Biggest Studios
  3. Itel Launches Six TV Models in India With Up to 4K Resolution, Prices Start at Rs. 8,999
  4. Realme Q2, Realme Q2 Pro, Realme Q2i With 5G Support, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. Microsoft Targets Malware Vendor Trickbot Amid US Election Fears
  6. Facebook to Ban Content That Denies or Distorts the Holocaust
  7. Disney Restructures Entertainment Businesses to Boost Disney+, Other Streaming Services
  8. Apple Event Today: How to Watch iPhone Launch Live Stream, Expected Price and Specifications
  9. Vivo V20 Launching in India Today: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Price, Specifications
  10. Realme 7 Starts Receiving October 2020 Update With Camera Optimisations in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com