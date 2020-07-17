Technology News
loading

Netflix Adds More Than 10 Million New Subscribers, Names Ted Sarandos Co-CEO

Sarandos will continue his role leading the content operations.

By Reuters | Updated: 17 July 2020 09:51 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Netflix Adds More Than 10 Million New Subscribers, Names Ted Sarandos Co-CEO

Photo Credit: Reuters

Reed Hastings, co-founder and CEO of Netflix (L), and Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos

Highlights
  • Hastings said the two would each work full time as co-CEO
  • Netflix reported diluted earnings per share of $1.59
  • Netflix added 10.1 million streaming subscribers from April through June

Netflix on Thursday elevated its content chief Ted Sarandos to co-CEO, making the 20-year veteran of the pioneering streaming video service a clear successor to co-founder Reed Hastings. The promotion came as Netflix forecast its subscriber growth during the coronavirus pandemic would slow even more than Wall Street expected during the third quarter, sending its shares tumbling 9.5 percent in after-hours trading.

Sarandos will continue his role leading the content operations. Hastings said the two would each work full time as co-CEOs and that he had no plans to leave the company soon.

"To be totally clear, I'm in for a decade," he said in a post-earnings interview with an analyst.

Netflix also gave Chief Product Officer Greg Peters the additional role of chief operating officer.

For July through September, Netflix forecast it would add 2.5 million new paid streaming customers around the world. Analysts on averaged expected a projection of 5.3 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

"Investors are disappointed by the weak future guidance and see the initial boost from the pandemic coming to an end," Haris Anwar, Investing.com senior analyst, said.

For the June quarter, the company reported diluted earnings per share of $1.59 (roughly Rs. 119), below analyst forecasts of $1.81 (roughly Rs. 136). Revenue climbed 25 percent to $6.1 billion (roughly Rs. 45,888).

Netflix added 10.1 million streaming subscribers from April through June, its highest second-quarter gains ever, as the novel coronavirus forced people around the world to shelter at home. Those restrictions led to "huge growth in the first half of the year," Netflix said in a letter to shareholders, but "as a result we expect less growth for the second half of 2020 compared to the prior year."

Shares of Netflix, which ranked among the biggest gainers of the pandemic, plunged 9.5 percent to $477.15 (roughly Rs. 35,900) in after-hours trading.

With the new members, the world's dominant streaming service reached nearly 193 million paying online customers.

Netflix is trying to win new customers and outrun the competition as viewers embrace online viewing. The pandemic sparked new interest in the service as people around the world were told to stay home, movie theatres went dark and sports leagues cancelled live games.

The second-quarter gains were expected, Fitch Ratings director Patrice Cucinello said, but she questioned if the benefits would last.

"Do they have to give back some of these subscribers once people aren't locked in their homes?" she asked.

New releases during the quarter included Space Force, Too Hot to Handle, a Jerry Seinfeld comedy special, and new seasons of Money Heist and Dead to Me.

Netflix's membership rolls rose even as it faced more streaming competition than ever. Walt Disney's Disney+ came online in November, and AT&T debuted HBO Max in May, among other newcomers.

The new programming schedule for Netflix remained "largely intact" for 2020, the company said, despite a widespread halt to production of new film and TV shows amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

In 2021, the disruption likely will lead to more of Netflix's major titles being released in the second half of the year, the company said. The total number of original film and TV shows in 2021 should exceed 2020, it added.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Netflix, Reed Hastings
IBM Collaborates With CBSE to Integrate AI Curriculum in 200 Schools
eBay Said to Near $10 Billion Sale of Classified Ads Unit

Related Stories

Netflix Adds More Than 10 Million New Subscribers, Names Ted Sarandos Co-CEO
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mi TV Stick With Full-HD Video Support, Android TV Launched
  2. Realme 6 Gets a New Variant in India, With 6GB RAM + 64GB Storage
  3. MacBook Air (2020) Review
  4. Infinix Smart 4 Plus to Launch in India on July 21 at 12 Noon
  5. Realme C11 With MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  6. Vivo X50, Vivo X50 Pro With Hole-Punch Design Launched in India
  7. OnePlus Nord Design and Colour Options Revealed Ahead of Official Launch
  8. OnePlus Nord Launching Next Week: Everything We Know So Far
  9. TikTok Stars Share Their Experience Post the App Ban
  10. Nokia TA-1274 Phone Spotted on FCC, 4,380mAh Battery Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple iPhone Supplier Joins Wave of Tech Investment in India
  2. World Emoji Day: Apple, Google Tease New Emojis Coming to Android and iOS
  3. Airtel Removes Zee5 Premium Subscription From All Prepaid Plans Except Rs. 289 Pack
  4. Ghost of Tsushima Released for PlayStation 4, Costs Rs. 3,999 for Standard Edition
  5. TikTok May Break Away From Its Chinese Parent to Evade US Ban, Says White House Adviser
  6. Leica M10-R Rangefinder Camera Launched in India at Rs. 6,95,000
  7. Lenovo Legion Pro Gaming Phone Listed on Retail Site Ahead of Launch, Design and Specifications Tipped
  8. Zoom Fixes a Vanity URL Issue to Prevent Potential Phishing Attacks
  9. Microsoft Xbox One X, Xbox One S All-Digital Edition Production Stopped in Preparation of the Series X: Report
  10. International Space Station Power Upgrades Nearly Finished After NASA Spacewalk
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com