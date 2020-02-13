Technology News
loading

Neeraj Kabi Differentiates Bollywood’s Ageist Practices for Actors, Stars

“The audience has a memory of a certain actor from his first film. They want them to look the same even today.”

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 13 February 2020 17:56 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Neeraj Kabi Differentiates Bollywood’s Ageist Practices for Actors, Stars

Photo Credit: Netflix

Neeraj Kabi, Danish Husain in Taj Mahal 1989

Highlights
  • Kabi’s most recent role is in Netflix’s Taj Mahal 1989
  • Taj Mahal 1989 has four middle-aged actors in the lead
  • Producers need to do more, audience is waiting: Kabi

Netflix's latest series from India, Taj Mahal 1989, stars four middle-aged actors — Neeraj Kabi (Talvar), Geetanjali Kulkarni (Gullak), Sheeba Chaddha (Badhaai Ho), and Danish Hussain (Bard of Blood) — in the lead, which isn't something you see often in Bollywood. (Sure, it involves a bunch of millennial actors as well, but the older ones have equal on-screen presence, if not more.) That's despite the fact that some of India's biggest stars, from Shah Rukh Khan to Akshay Kumar, are all middle-aged, who are instead routinely seen playing characters several years younger than themselves.

Speaking to Gadgets 360 on Wednesday in Mumbai, Kabi said: “I would like to ask the industry: why is it that the age is such an issue? Why don't they write stories for people who've crossed an age of 40, 45, 50, 55, 60, 65? There are such amazing performers we have in our country. So why aren't you tapping them? Why aren't producers coming forward? Why do they feel that the audiences will not see?

“You're giving them so much of content today, so many choices, you have a huge audience waiting out there. You write the stories, you perform them well, people will see it. It still remains a mystery to me. But yes, it is a fact that it's not easy. It's a challenge for anybody to write, for anyone to produce films, where you have middle-aged actors who are leading it in the very form that they are.

Kabi made a crucial difference for stars, though: “Entertainers are different because they need to look a particular way. They do colour their hair, they do build their bodies and everything, but that's an entertainer. So he has to be that, he can't be in character. People love the stars because they've seen them since the time they came on screen at the age of 25 or 26 or 27. The audience has a memory of a certain actor from his first film.

“They want them to look the same even today, so they have to look the same. Audiences will not accept them in any other form. The poor chap has to live like that till the age of 55, whatever age, till the audience is like, ‘Okay, now we're done with you, we can't see you. You can stop doing whatever you're doing to keep yourself like that. Now go live your life.' But for actors, I think it's very crucial to be given that opportunity. And that has to come from the industry. There is no other way.”

Taj Mahal 1989 is out Valentine's Day, February 14 on Netflix worldwide.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Neeraj Kabi, Taj Mahal 1989, Netflix, Netflix India, Bollywood
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find Akhil beating the computer at EA Sports FIFA or streaming new highly-rated TV series. More
Oppo Find X2, X2 Pro Get Wi-Fi Alliance Certification, Geekbench Listing Tips 12GB RAM and Snapdragon 865 SoC
CIA Spied on India, Pakistan, Others Through Secretly-Owned Swiss Encryption Firm: Report
Neeraj Kabi Differentiates Bollywood’s Ageist Practices for Actors, Stars
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi Increases Redmi Note 8 Price in India Over Supply Chain Troubles
  2. iQoo 3 With Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC Coming to India Soon
  3. Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro India Launch Teased by Xiaomi India Boss Manu Kumar Jain
  4. Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S20 Ultra Flagships Launched
  5. Xiaomi Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro With 108-Megapixel Camera, 90Hz Display Launched
  6. Poco X2 vs Realme X2: Cameras, Gaming, Performance, and Software Compared
  7. Samsung Galaxy S20 Series, Galaxy Z Flip Up for Pre-Registrations in India
  8. Samsung Galaxy M31 India Launch Set for February 25: All You Need to Know
  9. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip First Impressions
  10. Realme 6 Certified by Wi-Fi Alliance, Reveals MediaTek Helio G90T SoC
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Unveils 45W Car Charger, Two 25W Power Banks; No Word on a Release Date
  2. Snapchat Spotted Testing a Major New Redesign Aimed at Simplifying the App for New Users: Report
  3. Realme X50 Pro 5G to Be Unveiled During an Online Launch Event as MWC 2020 Gets Cancelled
  4. Potentially Hazardous Asteroid That Buzzed Earth Was Travelling With Its Own Moon
  5. Samsung Galaxy A30 Starts Receiving Android 10 Update With One UI 2.0 in India: Report
  6. Third of Global Smartphones Sold in 2019 Had Hardware Security Embedded: Counterpoint
  7. Jeff Bezos, Amazon CEO, Buys Los Angeles-Area Estate for a Record $165 Million
  8. Google Seals $2.6-Billion Buyout of Looker After UK Green Light
  9. CIA Spied on India, Pakistan, Others Through Secretly-Owned Swiss Encryption Firm: Report
  10. Neeraj Kabi Differentiates Bollywood’s Ageist Practices for Actors, Stars
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.