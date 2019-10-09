Technology News
loading

NBA Fans in China Seek Refund From Tencent as Streaming Suspended

Tencent Holdings renewed its exclusive digital partnership with the NBA in July.

By | Updated: 9 October 2019 18:05 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
NBA Fans in China Seek Refund From Tencent as Streaming Suspended
Highlights
  • Tencent renewed its exclusive digital partnership with NBA in July
  • Tencent may now become a corporate casualty of the deepening row
  • Daryl Morey had expressed support for Hong Kong protests in a tweet

Some Chinese National Basketball Association (NBA) fans have asked for streaming subscription refunds from exclusive service provider Tencent amid a deepening free speech row, a move that could cause the tech giant financial pain.

Tencent Holdings renewed its exclusive digital partnership with the NBA in July, securing rights to stream US games in China, a market with an estimated 500 million fans.

But the Chinese social media giant behind the ubiquitous app WeChat may now become a corporate casualty of the deepening row sparked by Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey, who expressed support for Hong Kong protests in a tweet over the weekend.

That prompted a furore in mainland China, and local sponsors of the games have pulled out.

Tencent halted broadcasting games involving the Rockets over the weekend and later said it would stop broadcasting the entire preseason after NBA commissioner Adam Silver voiced his support for Morey's "freedom of political expression" on Tuesday.

 

It said users subscribing to the Rockets games can switch to feeds from other NBA teams or apply for a refund.

Refunds have become a hot topic online with more than 3 million views on Twitter-like Weibo social media platform on Wednesday. Some users claimed they had received automatic refunds ranging from CNY 20 to CNY 264 ($2.80-$37), depending on what packages they subscribe to.

Tencent declined to comment on refunds.

The Houston Rockets became the most popular NBA team in China after drafting Chinese player Yao Ming with the first overall pick in the 2002 draft. He became a star and helped build the NBA's following in China.

Tencent extended its NBA partnership through 2024-25 season in July, according to an NBA statement. The value of the deal was not disclosed, but Chinese sports news portal Lanxiong Sports reported it was worth about $1.5 billion.

Nearly 500 million people watched last season's NBA games on Tencent's video platform, up threefold since the 2014-15 season, Tencent said in July.

Tencent isn't the only company distancing itself from business dealings with the NBA. Chinese Smartphone maker Vivo, state-run broadcaster CCTV and sportswear maker ANTA Sports Products Ltd (2020.HK) all halted cooperation with the NBA on Monday.

© Thomson Reuters 2019

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: NBA, China, Tencent, Hong Kong
China's Hikvision Says US Blacklisting Could Hurt in the Short-Term
Harman Kardon Citation Series Home Speakers Launched in India Starting at Rs. 22,999
Honor Smartphones
NBA Fans in China Seek Refund From Tencent as Streaming Suspended
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 8 Pro to Launch in India on October 16, Xiaomi Teases
  2. Jio Starts Charging 6 Paise a Minute for Calls to Other Networks
  3. Realme X2 Pro Official Render Revealed, Also Spotted on TENAA
  4. Jio Phone to Get Special Price of Rs. 699 for the Festive Season
  5. Flipkart Big Diwali Sale: What to Expect This Year
  6. Redmi 8 With Dual Rear Camera Setup Debuts in India
  7. OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition Teased to Launch on October 10
  8. Realme XT Goes on Sale Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart, Realme.com
  9. Amazon, Flipkart Sales Generated Rs. 19,000 Crores GMV in 6 Days: RedSeer
  10. PUBG Mobile 0.15.0 Update to Add BRDM-2 Vehicle, Ledge Grab, and More
#Latest Stories
  1. Google to Unveil 5G Pixel Phone on October 15 to Beat Apple to the Punch: Report
  2. Jio Starts Charging 6 Paise per Minute for Voice Calls to Other Networks
  3. Samsung Heir in India, Likely to Meet PM Narendra Modi and Mukesh Ambani: Report
  4. NBA Fans in China Seek Refund From Tencent as Streaming Suspended
  5. Apple AR Headsets to Arrive in Q2 2020, New iPad Pro Models in Q1: Ming-Chi Kuo
  6. Redmi 8 With Dual Rear Cameras, Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. Nokia Leads Google Android Enterprise Recommended Phones List With Most Devices: techARC
  8. Harman Kardon Citation Series Home Speakers Launched in India Starting at Rs. 22,999
  9. China's Hikvision Says US Blacklisting Could Hurt in the Short-Term
  10. BSNL Rs. 429 Plan Recharge Revised to Offer 1.5GB Additional Daily Data Benefit for One Month
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.