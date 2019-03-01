Cricket Fever: Mumbai Indians, the Netflix docu-series that follows the three-time Indian Premier League (IPL) winning team of the same name during their (failed) attempt to defend their title with the 2018 season of the popular Twenty20 cricket tournament, is out now. It gives fans unprecedented access to the backroom of Mumbai Indians, featuring the likes of captain Rohit Sharma, batting mentor and cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar, coach Mahela Jayawardene, owner Nita Ambani and her eldest son Akash Ambani. Cricket Fever: Mumbai Indians has been produced by Condé Nast Entertainment, with Al Edgington, Joe LaBracio, Jeremy Finn, Jamie Stewart, and James Maby serving as executive producers.

The sport documentary series — available now — has a total of eight episodes, which “highlight the tough backroom story of the then-defending champions and how they coped with the weight of expectations from all around, including from the passionate fans of the franchise from Mumbai”. Netflix announced Cricket Fever: Mumbai Indians back in February, calling it “its first Indian sports documentary”. Technically speaking, though, it's an American production that's set in India.

Netflix has been investing heavily in original content from India — be it made by local filmmakers or otherwise — in an effort to increase its subscriber base in the country. That has given Indian audiences shows such as Sacred Games, Ghoul, Little Things, and Selection Day, alongside the short documentary Ladies First and a bunch of indie films in Love Per Square Foot, Sometimes, Lust Stories, Brij Mohan Amar Rahe, Rajma Chawal, Soni, and Firebrand.

Later in March, Netflix will release Delhi Crime, a police procedural thriller that follows the Delhi Police's investigation into the 2012 rape of a young woman, and 15 August, a Marathi film produced by Madhuri Dixit.

The 2019 IPL season kicks off March 23.

A Mumbai Indians helmet with the Bandra–Worli Sea Link in the background

Photo Credit: Netflix

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma at the practice nets during the 2018 IPL season

Photo Credit: Netflix

The official artwork for Cricket Fever: Mumbai Indians

Photo Credit: Netflix