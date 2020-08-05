Technology News
loading

Mulan Heads to Disney+ in September, but Not on Disney+ Hotstar

Blame India’s failed online rental market.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 5 August 2020 13:49 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Mulan Heads to Disney+ in September, but Not on Disney+ Hotstar

Photo Credit: Disney

Yifei Liu in and as Mulan

Highlights
  • Mulan release date is September 4 on Disney+, cinemas
  • It will be available at a premium rental price of $30
  • That’s why Mulan is not coming to Disney+ Hotstar in India

Mulan — the live-action reimagining of Disney's 1998 animated musical film of the same name — is now headed to Disney+ on September 4 in several markets, including the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and many countries in Western Europe. India is not part of the rollout, and that's because Mulan will be available for rent on Disney+ at a premium price of $30 (about Rs. 2,250) on top of the Disney+ subscription fee ($7 in the US). Gadgets 360 has reached out to Disney+ Hotstar for comment and we will update if we hear back.

The online rental market revenue is virtually negligible in India, and that's why all Indian films that have skipped theatres due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic have been sold to streaming services. Meanwhile, major Hollywood movies — be it Warner Bros.' Scoob! or Universal Pictures' Trolls World Tour — that have gone the rental route have not been made available in India. Rentals usually cost Rs. 150 in India / $5 (about Rs. 375) in the US, but studios have asked for $20 (about Rs. 1,500) for straight-to-streaming releases. With Disney now taking that to $30 with Mulan, it rules out any possibility of success in India.

Hollywood film lovers in India were already set to miss the resumption of new releases, what with Christopher Nolan's espionage movie Tenetopening late August globally — devoid of an Indian release date. The pandemic continues to keep cinemas shut across the country, as India is now adding over 50,000 new coronavirus cases daily, the most across the world. And Mulan will join that list which is bound to grow in the following months.

Speaking of cinemas, Mulan will have a theatrical release in countries where Disney+ doesn't exist or hasn't announced launch plans, and it's safe to open cinemas, Disney CEO Bob Chapek said at the company's quarterly earnings call.

The film had previously been delayed thrice, from March 27 to July 4, then to August 21, before being “indefinitely delayed” two weeks ago.

Mulan is out September 4 on Disney+ in select markets. It will cost $30 or the equivalent in other markets. With a reported budget of $200 million (about Rs. 1,500 crores), Disney will need it to perform very well to turn a profit.

Can Netflix force Bollywood to reinvent itself? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS. You can also download the episode or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Mulan, Disney Plus, Disney, Disney Plus Hotstar, Hollywood
Akhil Arora Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Microsoft Could Be 'White Knight' for TikTok -- or Fall Flat

Related Stories

Mulan Heads to Disney+ in September, but Not on Disney+ Hotstar
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mi TV Stick With Full-HD Streaming, Android TV 9 Launched in India
  2. OnePlus Nord: The Phone That Accidentally Killed the OnePlus 8
  3. Redmi 9 Prime With 5,020mAh Battery, Helio G80 SoC Launched in India
  4. Amazon, Flipkart Sales Start Tonight With These Deals and Offers
  5. Pixel 4a: Everything You Need to Know About Google’s Latest Phone
  6. Poco Teases OnePlus Nord Competitor, Said to Be Coming Soon
  7. Samsung Galaxy M31s With Quad Cameras, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  8. OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7 OxygenOS Update Brings OnePlus Buds Support
  9. OnePlus Nord Open Sale Delayed to August 6 Due to ‘High Pre-Order Demand’
  10. Hisense Launches 4K, Full-HD TV Range in India With Built-In Chromecast
#Latest Stories
  1. Milagrow iMap Max, iMap 10.0, Seagull Robot Vacuum Cleaners Launched in India
  2. Jio Revises Rs. 501 ISD Recharge Option, Rs. 1,101 and Rs. 1,201 IR Packs Now Come With Reduced Benefits
  3. Mulan Heads to Disney+ in September, but Not on Disney+ Hotstar
  4. Files by Google App Gets Safe Folder Feature, a PIN-Protected Place to Keep Private Data
  5. Oppo Kash Wants Root Access on Android, Giving It Total Control Over Your Phone: Security Researcher
  6. Ex-Google Exec Sent to Prison for Stealing Self-Driving Car Secrets
  7. Disney to Launch New Star-Branded Streaming Service in 2021
  8. Microsoft xCloud for Android Game Streaming Service Launches September 15 on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate
  9. Realme 6 Pro Lightning Red Colour Option Launched, to Go on Sale During Flipkart Big Saving Days
  10. Mi TV Stick With Full-HD Streaming, Android TV 9 Launched in India, First Sale on August 7
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com