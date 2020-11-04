Photo Credit: Disney
Disney has released a new five-minute Mulan clip — to promote the film's release on Blu-ray and digital platforms in select markets — that consists of scenes from the first half hour of the latest live-action reimagining of a Disney animated movie. It shows a young Mulan's (Crystal Rao) antics as she chases a chicken, an elder Mulan (Yifei Liu) being dressed up for a meeting with a matchmaker, the arrival of the Imperial Army to enlist men, and Mulan's decision to put on her father's (Tzi Ma) armour and take his place in the Army.
Alongside, Disney has also announced the list of bonus features that will be available with Mulan Blu-ray and on digital. That includes —
Mulan deleted scenes
Mulan featurettes
Mulan music videos
Mulan originally released in early September on Disney+ in select markets, available for an additional fee of around $30 (about Rs. 2,250) on top of the Disney+ subscription value. It was positively received by most critics, with a 74 percent “fresh” rating on reviews aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. The film has also been involved in multiple behind-the-scenes controversies, due to star Liu's comments on Hong Kong, filming in Xinjiang where Muslim Uyghurs are allegedly detained, and the lack of diversity in the Mulan crew. Disney was banking on China for profits, but audiences there didn't receive it well, blaming its handling of Chinese culture and the screenplay.
Here's the official synopsis for Mulan, from Disney:
“When the Emperor of China issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Army to defend the country from Northern invaders, Hua Mulan, the eldest daughter of an honoured warrior, steps in to take the place of her ailing father. Masquerading as a man, Hua Jun, she is tested every step of the way and must harness her inner-strength and embrace her true potential. It is an epic journey that will transform her into an honoured warrior and earn her the respect of a grateful nation…and a proud father.”
Mulan is available December 4 on Disney+ Hotstar, and to everyone without the $30 fee on Disney+.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.
Advertisement
Advertisement