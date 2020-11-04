Technology News
Mulan Out on Blu-Ray, Disney Releases New 5-Minute Clip

Mulan release date in India is December 4 on Disney+ Hotstar.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 4 November 2020 12:03 IST
Photo Credit: Disney

Yifei Liu in and as Mulan

Highlights
  • Mulan originally released in September on Disney+
  • Received well by most critics, but not in China
  • Mulan involved in multiple behind-the-scenes controversies

Disney has released a new five-minute Mulan clip — to promote the film's release on Blu-ray and digital platforms in select markets — that consists of scenes from the first half hour of the latest live-action reimagining of a Disney animated movie. It shows a young Mulan's (Crystal Rao) antics as she chases a chicken, an elder Mulan (Yifei Liu) being dressed up for a meeting with a matchmaker, the arrival of the Imperial Army to enlist men, and Mulan's decision to put on her father's (Tzi Ma) armour and take his place in the Army.

Alongside, Disney has also announced the list of bonus features that will be available with Mulan Blu-ray and on digital. That includes —

Mulan deleted scenes

  • Little Sister Sewing
  • Young to Old Mulan Sewing
  • Hawk and Mulan Meet in Forest
  • Mulan Underwater Rescued by Phoenix
  • Mulan Runs Over Rourans
  • Chancellor Turns Back to Witch

Mulan featurettes

  • Updating A Classic – Explore how filmmakers honored the original animated classic while creating an epic live action adventure for a new generation.
  • Mulan by Another Name – Meet talented actor Yifei Liu and trace her journey to becoming Mulan, from audition screen test to on-screen warrior.
  • Being Bad – See actors Jason Scott Lee and Li Gong transform into the film's evil duo through intense training, spectacular costumes and more.
  • Reflections of Mulan – Enter the studio and hear what inspired the film's music and sound, then listen as Yifei Liu records Mulan's most iconic song.
  • The Original Mulan – Ming-Na Wen, who voiced Mulan in the original animated classic, reflects on that experience and her cameo in this film.

Mulan music videos

  • “Reflection (2020)” Concept Video performed by Christina Aguilera
  • “Reflection (2020)” Lyric Video performed by Christina Aguilera
  • “Reflection” Music Video performed by Yifei Liu (Mandarin)
  • “Reflection” Music Video performed by Yifei Liu (English)
  • “Loyal Brave True” Concept Video (English) performed by Christina Aguilera
  • “Loyal Brave True” Concept Video (Spanish) performed by Christina Aguilera
  • “Loyal Brave True” Lyric Video (English) performed by Christina Aguilera
  • “Loyal Brave True” Lyric Video (Spanish) performed by Christina Aguilera

Mulan originally released in early September on Disney+ in select markets, available for an additional fee of around $30 (about Rs. 2,250) on top of the Disney+ subscription value. It was positively received by most critics, with a 74 percent “fresh” rating on reviews aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. The film has also been involved in multiple behind-the-scenes controversies, due to star Liu's comments on Hong Kong, filming in Xinjiang where Muslim Uyghurs are allegedly detained, and the lack of diversity in the Mulan crew. Disney was banking on China for profits, but audiences there didn't receive it well, blaming its handling of Chinese culture and the screenplay.

Here's the official synopsis for Mulan, from Disney:

“When the Emperor of China issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Army to defend the country from Northern invaders, Hua Mulan, the eldest daughter of an honoured warrior, steps in to take the place of her ailing father. Masquerading as a man, Hua Jun, she is tested every step of the way and must harness her inner-strength and embrace her true potential. It is an epic journey that will transform her into an honoured warrior and earn her the respect of a grateful nation…and a proud father.”

Mulan is available December 4 on Disney+ Hotstar, and to everyone without the $30 fee on Disney+.

Further reading: Mulan, Disney, Blu ray
Akhil Arora
Samsung Galaxy S21 Series Launch, Pre-Order and Sale Dates Tipped

