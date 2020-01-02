Photo Credit: SRAB Films/Rectangle Productions/Lyly Films
New streaming entrant Mubi has announced the list of 62 movies — 31 from India, and 31 from the rest of the world — that will release in January 2020 on its platform. That includes films from the likes of Satyajit Ray, François Truffaut, Hrishikesh Mukherjee, Raj Kapoor, Gulzar, Bimal Roy, Shekhar Kapur, Shyam Benegal, Nandita Das, Alejandro González Iñárritu, Noah Baumbach, Yûzô Kawashima, Olivier Assayas, and Ram Gopal Varma among others. One film — Ladj Ly's Les Misérables — exclusive to Mubi, is currently shortlisted for Best Foreign Language Film at the 2020 Oscars.
In keeping with its policies, two new films — one Indian and international apiece — will be added every day, with each movie available for the next 30 days. While most Indian films, save for two — Benegal's 1975 drama Nishant, and Sai Paranjpye's 1980 drama Sparsh — are already available on other streaming services in India, the opposite is true for the international fare. Five of Truffaut's and three of Kawashima's previously unavailable movies are coming to Mubi India in January 2020. A few films premiered at the International Film Festival Rotterdam last year.
In India, Mubi is currently available at an introductory price of Rs. 199 for three months. After that, it costs Rs. 499 per month. Here's the complete list of Mubi titles for January 2020:
|Date
|Movie
|Director
|January 1, 2020
|Do Bigha Zameen
|Bimal Roy
|January 2, 2020
|Mera Naam Joker
|Raj Kapoor
|January 3, 2020
|Ghare Baire
|Satyajit Ray
|January 4, 2020
|Koshish
|Gulzar
|January 5, 2020
|Manorama Six Feet Under
|Navdeep Singh
|January 6, 2020
|Gumnaam
|Raja Nawathe
|January 7, 2020
|Jajantaram Mamantaram
|Soumitra Ranade
|January 8, 2020
|Bawarchi
|Hrishikesh Mukherjee
|January 9, 2020
|Shool
|Eeshwar Nivas
|January 10, 2020
|Anarkali
|Nandlal Jaswantlal
|January 11, 2020
|Masoom
|Shekhar Kapoor
|January 12, 2020
|Guddi
|Hrishikesh Mukherjee
|January 13, 2020
|Satyam Shivam Sundaram
|Raj Kapoor
|January 14, 2020
|Namak Haram
|Hrishikesh Mukherjee
|January 15, 2020
|Bioscope
|K.M. Madhusudhanan
|January 16, 2020
|Karamati Coat
|Ajay Karthik
|January 17, 2020
|Shiva
|Ram Gopal Varma
|January 18, 2020
|Sadma
|Balu Mahendra
|January 19, 2020
|Anand
|Hrishikesh Mukherjee
|January 20, 2020
|Woh Kaun Thi
|Raj Khosla
|January 21, 2020
|Paar
|Goutam Ghose
|January 22, 2020
|Satte Pe Satta
|Raj N Sippy
|January 23, 2020
|Nishant
|Shyam Benegal
|January 24, 2020
|Sparsh
|Sai Paranjpye
|January 25, 2020
|Golmaal
|Hrishikesh Mukherjee
|January 26, 2020
|Firaaq
|Nandita Das
|January 27, 2020
|Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi
|Satyen Bose
|January 28, 2020
|Julie
|K.S. Sethumadhavan
|January 29, 2020
|Thodu
|Akkineni Kutumba Rao
|January 30, 2020
|Khoobsurat
|Hrishikesh Mukherjee
|January 31, 2020
|Mandi
|Shyam Benegal
|January 1, 2020
|L'eclisse
|Michelangelo Antonioni
|January 2, 2020
|Katalin Varga
|Peter Strickland
|January 3, 2020
|Two English Girls
|François Truffaut
|January 4, 2020
|The City of Lost Children
|Marc Caro, Jean-Pierre Jeunet
|January 5, 2020
|Biutiful
|Alejandro González Iñárritu
|January 6, 2020
|Boarding Gate
|Olivier Assayas
|January 7, 2020
|Deadlock
|Roland Klick
|January 8, 2020
|Les Misérables
|Ladj Ly
|January 9, 2020
|The Cow
|Dariush Mehrjui
|January 10, 2020
|Love on the Run
|François Truffaut
|January 11, 2020
|Neon Bull
|Gabriel Mascaro
|January 12, 2020
|While We're Young
|Noah Baumbach
|January 13, 2020
|Everywhere We Are
|Veronika Kaserer
|January 14, 2020
|Suzaki Paradise: Red Light
|Yûzô Kawashima
|January 15, 2020
|The Nun
|Jacques Rivette
|January 16, 2020
|A Family Submerged
|María Alché
|January 17, 2020
|The Last Metro
|François Truffaut
|January 18, 2020
|In Bloom
|Nana Ekvtimishvili, Simon Groß
|January 19, 2020
|Macbeth
|Justin Kurzel
|January 20, 2020
|A Time for Drunken Horses
|Bahman Ghobadi
|January 21, 2020
|Tales of Ginza
|Yûzô Kawashima
|January 22, 2020
|To the Ends of the World
|Guillaume Nicloux
|January 23, 2020
|The Woman Next Door
|François Truffaut
|January 24, 2020
|Sons of Denmark
|Ulaa Salim
|January 25, 2020
|Carnal Knowledge
|Mike Nichols
|January 26, 2020
|The Bare Necessity
|Erwan Le Duc
|January 27, 2020
|Rabbit Hole
|John Cameron Mitchell
|January 28, 2020
|Till We Meet Again
|Yûzô Kawashima
|January 29, 2020
|Mute Fire
|Federico Atehortúa Arteaga
|January 30, 2020
|The Beast in the Jungle
|Clara van Gool
|January 31, 2020
|Confidentially Yours
|François Truffaut
