New streaming entrant Mubi has announced the list of 62 movies — 31 from India, and 31 from the rest of the world — that will release in January 2020 on its platform. That includes films from the likes of Satyajit Ray, François Truffaut, Hrishikesh Mukherjee, Raj Kapoor, Gulzar, Bimal Roy, Shekhar Kapur, Shyam Benegal, Nandita Das, Alejandro González Iñárritu, Noah Baumbach, Yûzô Kawashima, Olivier Assayas, and Ram Gopal Varma among others. One film — Ladj Ly's Les Misérables — exclusive to Mubi, is currently shortlisted for Best Foreign Language Film at the 2020 Oscars.

In keeping with its policies, two new films — one Indian and international apiece — will be added every day, with each movie available for the next 30 days. While most Indian films, save for two — Benegal's 1975 drama Nishant, and Sai Paranjpye's 1980 drama Sparsh — are already available on other streaming services in India, the opposite is true for the international fare. Five of Truffaut's and three of Kawashima's previously unavailable movies are coming to Mubi India in January 2020. A few films premiered at the International Film Festival Rotterdam last year.

In India, Mubi is currently available at an introductory price of Rs. 199 for three months. After that, it costs Rs. 499 per month. Here's the complete list of Mubi titles for January 2020:

Mubi India January 2020 movies Date Movie Director January 1, 2020 Do Bigha Zameen Bimal Roy January 2, 2020 Mera Naam Joker Raj Kapoor January 3, 2020 Ghare Baire Satyajit Ray January 4, 2020 Koshish Gulzar January 5, 2020 Manorama Six Feet Under Navdeep Singh January 6, 2020 Gumnaam Raja Nawathe January 7, 2020 Jajantaram Mamantaram Soumitra Ranade January 8, 2020 Bawarchi Hrishikesh Mukherjee January 9, 2020 Shool Eeshwar Nivas January 10, 2020 Anarkali Nandlal Jaswantlal January 11, 2020 Masoom Shekhar Kapoor January 12, 2020 Guddi Hrishikesh Mukherjee January 13, 2020 Satyam Shivam Sundaram Raj Kapoor January 14, 2020 Namak Haram Hrishikesh Mukherjee January 15, 2020 Bioscope K.M. Madhusudhanan January 16, 2020 Karamati Coat Ajay Karthik January 17, 2020 Shiva Ram Gopal Varma January 18, 2020 Sadma Balu Mahendra January 19, 2020 Anand Hrishikesh Mukherjee January 20, 2020 Woh Kaun Thi Raj Khosla January 21, 2020 Paar Goutam Ghose January 22, 2020 Satte Pe Satta Raj N Sippy January 23, 2020 Nishant Shyam Benegal January 24, 2020 Sparsh Sai Paranjpye January 25, 2020 Golmaal Hrishikesh Mukherjee January 26, 2020 Firaaq Nandita Das January 27, 2020 Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi Satyen Bose January 28, 2020 Julie K.S. Sethumadhavan January 29, 2020 Thodu Akkineni Kutumba Rao January 30, 2020 Khoobsurat Hrishikesh Mukherjee January 31, 2020 Mandi Shyam Benegal