From Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s Anand to Ladj Ly’s Les Misérables.

By | Updated: 2 January 2020 18:28 IST
Mubi India January 2020 Releases: 62 Indian, World Films Announced

Photo Credit: SRAB Films/Rectangle Productions/Lyly Films

A still from Les Misérables (2019)

Highlights
  • Satyajit Ray, François Truffaut among the directors
  • Two new movies added every day, available for 30 days
  • Most international films aren’t available elsewhere

New streaming entrant Mubi has announced the list of 62 movies — 31 from India, and 31 from the rest of the world — that will release in January 2020 on its platform. That includes films from the likes of Satyajit Ray, François Truffaut, Hrishikesh Mukherjee, Raj Kapoor, Gulzar, Bimal Roy, Shekhar Kapur, Shyam Benegal, Nandita Das, Alejandro González Iñárritu, Noah Baumbach, Yûzô Kawashima, Olivier Assayas, and Ram Gopal Varma among others. One film — Ladj Ly's Les Misérables — exclusive to Mubi, is currently shortlisted for Best Foreign Language Film at the 2020 Oscars.

Mubi Lets You Watch Art Films, and Offers Free Movie Tickets

In keeping with its policies, two new films — one Indian and international apiece — will be added every day, with each movie available for the next 30 days. While most Indian films, save for two — Benegal's 1975 drama Nishant, and Sai Paranjpye's 1980 drama Sparsh — are already available on other streaming services in India, the opposite is true for the international fare. Five of Truffaut's and three of Kawashima's previously unavailable movies are coming to Mubi India in January 2020. A few films premiered at the International Film Festival Rotterdam last year.

In India, Mubi is currently available at an introductory price of Rs. 199 for three months. After that, it costs Rs. 499 per month. Here's the complete list of Mubi titles for January 2020:

Mubi India January 2020 movies

Date Movie Director
January 1, 2020 Do Bigha Zameen Bimal Roy
January 2, 2020 Mera Naam Joker Raj Kapoor
January 3, 2020 Ghare Baire Satyajit Ray
January 4, 2020 Koshish Gulzar
January 5, 2020 Manorama Six Feet Under Navdeep Singh
January 6, 2020 Gumnaam Raja Nawathe
January 7, 2020 Jajantaram Mamantaram Soumitra Ranade
January 8, 2020 Bawarchi Hrishikesh Mukherjee
January 9, 2020 Shool Eeshwar Nivas
January 10, 2020 Anarkali Nandlal Jaswantlal
January 11, 2020 Masoom Shekhar Kapoor
January 12, 2020 Guddi Hrishikesh Mukherjee
January 13, 2020 Satyam Shivam Sundaram Raj Kapoor
January 14, 2020 Namak Haram Hrishikesh Mukherjee
January 15, 2020 Bioscope K.M. Madhusudhanan
January 16, 2020 Karamati Coat Ajay Karthik
January 17, 2020 Shiva Ram Gopal Varma
January 18, 2020 Sadma Balu Mahendra
January 19, 2020 Anand Hrishikesh Mukherjee
January 20, 2020 Woh Kaun Thi Raj Khosla
January 21, 2020 Paar Goutam Ghose
January 22, 2020 Satte Pe Satta Raj N Sippy
January 23, 2020 Nishant Shyam Benegal
January 24, 2020 Sparsh Sai Paranjpye
January 25, 2020 Golmaal Hrishikesh Mukherjee
January 26, 2020 Firaaq Nandita Das
January 27, 2020 Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi Satyen Bose
January 28, 2020 Julie K.S. Sethumadhavan
January 29, 2020 Thodu Akkineni Kutumba Rao
January 30, 2020 Khoobsurat Hrishikesh Mukherjee
January 31, 2020 Mandi Shyam Benegal

 

Mubi World January 2020 movies

Date Movie Director
January 1, 2020 L'eclisse Michelangelo Antonioni
January 2, 2020 Katalin Varga Peter Strickland
January 3, 2020 Two English Girls François Truffaut
January 4, 2020 The City of Lost Children Marc Caro, Jean-Pierre Jeunet
January 5, 2020 Biutiful Alejandro González Iñárritu
January 6, 2020 Boarding Gate Olivier Assayas
January 7, 2020 Deadlock Roland Klick
January 8, 2020 Les Misérables Ladj Ly
January 9, 2020 The Cow Dariush Mehrjui
January 10, 2020 Love on the Run François Truffaut
January 11, 2020 Neon Bull Gabriel Mascaro
January 12, 2020 While We're Young Noah Baumbach
January 13, 2020 Everywhere We Are Veronika Kaserer
January 14, 2020 Suzaki Paradise: Red Light Yûzô Kawashima
January 15, 2020 The Nun Jacques Rivette
January 16, 2020 A Family Submerged María Alché
January 17, 2020 The Last Metro François Truffaut
January 18, 2020 In Bloom Nana Ekvtimishvili, Simon Groß
January 19, 2020 Macbeth Justin Kurzel
January 20, 2020 A Time for Drunken Horses Bahman Ghobadi
January 21, 2020 Tales of Ginza Yûzô Kawashima
January 22, 2020 To the Ends of the World Guillaume Nicloux
January 23, 2020 The Woman Next Door François Truffaut
January 24, 2020 Sons of Denmark Ulaa Salim
January 25, 2020 Carnal Knowledge Mike Nichols
January 26, 2020 The Bare Necessity Erwan Le Duc
January 27, 2020 Rabbit Hole John Cameron Mitchell
January 28, 2020 Till We Meet Again Yûzô Kawashima
January 29, 2020 Mute Fire Federico Atehortúa Arteaga
January 30, 2020 The Beast in the Jungle Clara van Gool
January 31, 2020 Confidentially Yours François Truffaut
Further reading: Mubi, Mubi India, Oscars

Further reading: Mubi, Mubi India, Oscars
