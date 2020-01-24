Photo Credit: Nariman Films
New streaming entrant Mubi has announced the list of 56 movies — 29 from India, and 27 from the rest of the world — that will release in February 2020 on its platform. That includes the likes of Mughal-e-Azam, Zero Dark Thirty, Don, Gol Maal, Devdas, Chupke Chupke, Neecha Nagar, and Mera Naam Joker. There are films from directors such as Satyajit Ray, Hrishikesh Mukherjee, Gulzar, Shyam Benegal, Bimal Roy, Ram Gopal Varma, Kathryn Bigelow, John Waters, Gus Van Sant, Luca Guadagnino, and Jean-Marc Vallée among others.
As is standard for Mubi, two new films — one Indian and international apiece — will be added every day in the month of February, with each movie available for the next 30 days. The discrepancy in the number of Indian and international films in February is because Mubi has included Raj Kapoor's 1951 crime drama Awaara / The Vagabond and the aforementioned Mughal-e-Azam in the “Mubi World” lineup as well.
Of the 29 Indian films, seven — Neecha Nagar, Aawara, Boot Polish, Jaagte Raho, Bhumika, Dr Kotnis Ki Amar Kahani, and Meal — are not available on other platforms. Among international fare, only two — Zero Dark Thirty, and Foxcatcher — are on other platforms. In India, Mubi is currently available at an introductory price of Rs. 199 for three months. After that, it costs Rs. 499 per month. Here's the complete list of Mubi titles for February 2020:
|Date
|Movie
|Director
|February 1
|Shiva
|Ram Gopal Varma
|February 2
|Sadma
|Balu Mahendra
|February 3
|Neecha Nagar
|Chetan Anand
|February 4
|Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi
|Satyen Bose
|February 5
|Don
|Chandra Barot
|February 6
|Tahaan
|Santosh Sivan
|February 7
|Rui Ka Bojh
|Subhash Agarwal
|February 8
|Bazaar
|Sagar Sarhadi
|February 9
|Gol Maal
|Hrishikesh Mukherjee
|February 10
|Devdas
|Bimal Roy
|February 11
|Kya Kehna
|Kundan Shah
|February 12
|Mili
|Hrishikesh Mukherjee
|February 13
|Mera Naam Joker
|Raj Kapoor
|February 14
|Mughal-E-Azam (b/w)
|K. Asif
|February 15
|Dr Kotnis Ki Amar Kahani
|V Shantaram
|February 16
|Meal
|Abhiroop Basu
|February 17
|Aawara
|Raj Kapoor
|February 18
|Boot Polish
|Prakash Arora
|February 19
|The Great Gambler
|Shakti Samanta
|February 20
|Koshish
|Gulzar
|February 21
|Kaalia
|Tinnu Anand
|February 22
|Masoom
|Shekhar Kapoor
|February 23
|Shatranj Ke Khilari
|Satyajit Ray
|February 24
|Yahudi
|Bimal Roy
|February 25
|Barsaat
|Raj Kapoor
|February 26
|Chupke Chupke
|Hrishikesh Mukherjee
|February 27
|Barah Aana
|Raja Menon
|February 28
|Jaagte Raho
|Sombhu Maitra, Amit Maitra
|February 29
|Bhumika
|Shyam Benegal
|Date
|Movie
|Director
|February 1
|One Shocking Moment
|Ted V. Mikels
|February 2
|Promised Land
|Gus Van Sant
|February 3
|Dead Souls (Part 1)
|Wang Bing
|February 4
|The Balloon
|Yûzô Kawashima
|February 5
|The Fish Child
|Lucía Puenzo
|February 6
|A Family Submerged
|María Alché
|February 7
|Too Late to Die Young
|Dominga Sotomayor Castillo
|February 8
|Cecil B. DeMented
|John Waters
|February 9
|School's Out
|Sébastien Marnier
|February 10
|A Couch in New York
|Chantal Akerman
|February 11
|Aawara
|Raj Kapoor
|February 12
|Burden of Love
|Yûzô Kawashima
|February 13
|Demolition
|Jean-Marc Vallée
|February 14
|A Kind of Loving
|John Schlesinger
|February 15
|The Staggering Girl
|Luca Guadagnino
|February 16
|The Swallows of Kabul
|Zabou Breitman, Eléa Gobbé-Mévellec
|February 17
|Billy Liar
|John Schlesinger
|February 18
|Our Town
|Yûzô Kawashima
|February 19
|Foxcatcher
|Bennett Miller
|February 20
|The Children of the Dead
|Kelly Copper, Pavol Liska
|February 21
|Darling
|John Schlesinger
|February 22
|Journey to the Shore
|Kiyoshi Kurosawa
|February 23
|Mughal-E-Azam (b/w)
|K. Asif
|February 24
|So Pretty
|Jessie Jeffrey Dunn Rovinelli
|February 25
|Hungry Soul
|Yûzô Kawashima
|February 26
|The Awakening of the Ants
|Antonella Sudasassi
|February 27
|Talking About Trees
|Suhaib Gasmelbari
|February 28
|Selfie
|Agostino Ferrente
|February 29
|Zero Dark Thirty
|Kathryn Bigelow
