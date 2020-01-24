New streaming entrant Mubi has announced the list of 56 movies — 29 from India, and 27 from the rest of the world — that will release in February 2020 on its platform. That includes the likes of Mughal-e-Azam, Zero Dark Thirty, Don, Gol Maal, Devdas, Chupke Chupke, Neecha Nagar, and Mera Naam Joker. There are films from directors such as Satyajit Ray, Hrishikesh Mukherjee, Gulzar, Shyam Benegal, Bimal Roy, Ram Gopal Varma, Kathryn Bigelow, John Waters, Gus Van Sant, Luca Guadagnino, and Jean-Marc Vallée among others.

As is standard for Mubi, two new films — one Indian and international apiece — will be added every day in the month of February, with each movie available for the next 30 days. The discrepancy in the number of Indian and international films in February is because Mubi has included Raj Kapoor's 1951 crime drama Awaara / The Vagabond and the aforementioned Mughal-e-Azam in the “Mubi World” lineup as well.

Of the 29 Indian films, seven — Neecha Nagar, Aawara, Boot Polish, Jaagte Raho, Bhumika, Dr Kotnis Ki Amar Kahani, and Meal — are not available on other platforms. Among international fare, only two — Zero Dark Thirty, and Foxcatcher — are on other platforms. In India, Mubi is currently available at an introductory price of Rs. 199 for three months. After that, it costs Rs. 499 per month. Here's the complete list of Mubi titles for February 2020:

Mubi India February 2020 movies Date Movie Director February 1 Shiva Ram Gopal Varma February 2 Sadma Balu Mahendra February 3 Neecha Nagar Chetan Anand February 4 Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi Satyen Bose February 5 Don Chandra Barot February 6 Tahaan Santosh Sivan February 7 Rui Ka Bojh Subhash Agarwal February 8 Bazaar Sagar Sarhadi February 9 Gol Maal Hrishikesh Mukherjee February 10 Devdas Bimal Roy February 11 Kya Kehna Kundan Shah February 12 Mili Hrishikesh Mukherjee February 13 Mera Naam Joker Raj Kapoor February 14 Mughal-E-Azam (b/w) K. Asif February 15 Dr Kotnis Ki Amar Kahani V Shantaram February 16 Meal Abhiroop Basu February 17 Aawara Raj Kapoor February 18 Boot Polish Prakash Arora February 19 The Great Gambler Shakti Samanta February 20 Koshish Gulzar February 21 Kaalia Tinnu Anand February 22 Masoom Shekhar Kapoor February 23 Shatranj Ke Khilari Satyajit Ray February 24 Yahudi Bimal Roy February 25 Barsaat Raj Kapoor February 26 Chupke Chupke Hrishikesh Mukherjee February 27 Barah Aana Raja Menon February 28 Jaagte Raho Sombhu Maitra, Amit Maitra February 29 Bhumika Shyam Benegal