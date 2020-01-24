Technology News
Mubi India February 2020 Releases: Don, Chupke Chupke, Mera Naam Joker Among 56 Movies

In addition to Mughal-e-Azam, Masoom, Gol Maal, Devdas, and Neecha Nagar.

24 January 2020
Photo Credit: Nariman Films

Pran, Amitabh Bachchan in Don (1978)

Highlights
  • Satyajit Ray, Gulzar, John Waters among the directors
  • Two new movies added every day, available for 30 days
  • Most international films aren’t available elsewhere

New streaming entrant Mubi has announced the list of 56 movies — 29 from India, and 27 from the rest of the world — that will release in February 2020 on its platform. That includes the likes of Mughal-e-Azam, Zero Dark Thirty, Don, Gol Maal, Devdas, Chupke Chupke, Neecha Nagar, and Mera Naam Joker. There are films from directors such as Satyajit Ray, Hrishikesh Mukherjee, Gulzar, Shyam Benegal, Bimal Roy, Ram Gopal Varma, Kathryn Bigelow, John Waters, Gus Van Sant, Luca Guadagnino, and Jean-Marc Vallée among others.

As is standard for Mubi, two new films — one Indian and international apiece — will be added every day in the month of February, with each movie available for the next 30 days. The discrepancy in the number of Indian and international films in February is because Mubi has included Raj Kapoor's 1951 crime drama Awaara / The Vagabond and the aforementioned Mughal-e-Azam in the “Mubi World” lineup as well.

Of the 29 Indian films, seven — Neecha Nagar, Aawara, Boot Polish, Jaagte Raho, Bhumika, Dr Kotnis Ki Amar Kahani, and Meal — are not available on other platforms. Among international fare, only two — Zero Dark Thirty, and Foxcatcher — are on other platforms. In India, Mubi is currently available at an introductory price of Rs. 199 for three months. After that, it costs Rs. 499 per month. Here's the complete list of Mubi titles for February 2020:

Mubi India February 2020 movies

Date Movie Director
February 1 Shiva Ram Gopal Varma
February 2 Sadma Balu Mahendra
February 3 Neecha Nagar Chetan Anand
February 4 Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi Satyen Bose
February 5 Don Chandra Barot
February 6 Tahaan Santosh Sivan
February 7 Rui Ka Bojh Subhash Agarwal
February 8 Bazaar Sagar Sarhadi
February 9 Gol Maal Hrishikesh Mukherjee
February 10 Devdas Bimal Roy
February 11 Kya Kehna Kundan Shah
February 12 Mili Hrishikesh Mukherjee
February 13 Mera Naam Joker Raj Kapoor
February 14 Mughal-E-Azam (b/w) K. Asif
February 15 Dr Kotnis Ki Amar Kahani V Shantaram
February 16 Meal Abhiroop Basu
February 17 Aawara Raj Kapoor
February 18 Boot Polish Prakash Arora
February 19 The Great Gambler Shakti Samanta
February 20 Koshish Gulzar
February 21 Kaalia Tinnu Anand
February 22 Masoom Shekhar Kapoor
February 23 Shatranj Ke Khilari Satyajit Ray
February 24 Yahudi Bimal Roy
February 25 Barsaat Raj Kapoor
February 26 Chupke Chupke Hrishikesh Mukherjee
February 27 Barah Aana Raja Menon
February 28 Jaagte Raho Sombhu Maitra, Amit Maitra
February 29 Bhumika Shyam Benegal

 

Mubi World February 2020 movies

Date Movie Director
February 1 One Shocking Moment Ted V. Mikels
February 2 Promised Land Gus Van Sant
February 3 Dead Souls (Part 1) Wang Bing
February 4 The Balloon Yûzô Kawashima
February 5 The Fish Child Lucía Puenzo
February 6 A Family Submerged María Alché
February 7 Too Late to Die Young Dominga Sotomayor Castillo
February 8 Cecil B. DeMented John Waters
February 9 School's Out Sébastien Marnier
February 10 A Couch in New York Chantal Akerman
February 11 Aawara Raj Kapoor
February 12 Burden of Love Yûzô Kawashima
February 13 Demolition Jean-Marc Vallée
February 14 A Kind of Loving John Schlesinger
February 15 The Staggering Girl Luca Guadagnino
February 16 The Swallows of Kabul Zabou Breitman, Eléa Gobbé-Mévellec
February 17 Billy Liar John Schlesinger
February 18 Our Town Yûzô Kawashima
February 19 Foxcatcher Bennett Miller
February 20 The Children of the Dead Kelly Copper, Pavol Liska
February 21 Darling John Schlesinger
February 22 Journey to the Shore Kiyoshi Kurosawa
February 23 Mughal-E-Azam (b/w) K. Asif
February 24 So Pretty Jessie Jeffrey Dunn Rovinelli
February 25 Hungry Soul Yûzô Kawashima
February 26 The Awakening of the Ants Antonella Sudasassi
February 27 Talking About Trees Suhaib Gasmelbari
February 28 Selfie Agostino Ferrente
February 29 Zero Dark Thirty Kathryn Bigelow
