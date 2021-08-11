Photo Credit: Mubi
Annette — the Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard-starrer musical from director Leos Carax — has become the latest Cannes Film Festival acquisition for the streaming service Mubi in India. Mubi announced Wednesday that Annette would be available November 26 on its platform in India, the UK, Ireland, and Latin America, following an early September theatrical opening in the UK. (If you cannot wait until then, Annette comes to Amazon Prime Video in the US on August 19.) For Mubi, Annette is now one of 10 movies that the curated service picked up at Cannes 2021, alongside multiple winners (including the Palme d'Or) and films from Jacques Audiard, Paul Verhoeven, and Apichatpong Weerasethakul.
Mubi costs Rs. 499 per month in India, or Rs. 3,588 annually. You can watch Mubi on Android, Android TV, iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, LG, Samsung smart TVs, and on the Web. Here are all 10 titles Mubi bought at the 74th Cannes Film Festival for India:
Release date on Mubi: November 26
Director: Leos Carax
Cast: Adam Driver, Marion Cotillard, Simon Helberg
Cannes wins: Best Director (Carax)
A seemingly perfect couple—a provocative stand-up comedian and internationally renowned opera singer—live glamorous lives in contemporary Los Angeles. However, when they welcome their daughter Annette into the world, her mysterious gifts will change their lives forever.
Release date on Mubi: TBA
Director: Paul Verhoeven
Cast: Virginie Efira, Charlotte Rampling, Daphne Patakia
Cannes wins: N.A.
Set in the late 17th century and inspired by true events, Benedetta follows a young woman who joins a convent in Pescia, Tuscany as a plague ravages the land that surrounds it. Capable of performing miracles from an early age, Benedetta's impact on life in the community is immediate and momentous.
Release date on Mubi: TBA
Director: Sebastian Meise
Cast: Franz Rogowski, Georg Friedrich, Anton Von Lucke
Cannes wins: Jury Prize, Un Certain Regard
In postwar Germany, Hans is imprisoned again and again for being homosexual. Due to the paragraph 175, his desire for freedom is systematically destroyed. The one steady relationship in his life becomes his long-time cell mate, Viktor, a convicted murderer.
Release date on Mubi: TBA
Director: Valdimarr Jóhannsson
Cast: Hilmir Snær Guðnason, Noomi Rapace, Björn Hlynur Haraldsson
Cannes wins: Prize of Originality, Un Certain Regard
A childless couple, María and Ingvar discover a mysterious newborn on their farm in Iceland. The unexpected prospect of family life brings them much joy, before ultimately destroying them.
Release date on Mubi: TBA
Director: Apichatpong Weerasethakul
Cast: Tilda Swinton, Elkin Diaz, Jeanne Balibar
Cannes wins: Jury Prize
An orchid farmer visits her ill sister in Bogota. While there, she befriends a French archaeologist in charge of monitoring the construction project and a young musician. Each night, she is bothered by increasingly loud bangs which prevent her from getting any sleep.
Release date on Mubi: TBA
Director: Jacques Audiard
Cast: Makita Samba, Jehnny Beth, Noémie Merlant
Cannes wins: N.A.
Émilie meets Camille who is attracted to Nora, who crosses paths with Amber. Three girls and a boy—They're friends, sometimes lovers and often both.
Release date on Mubi: TBA
Director: Tatiana Huezo
Cast: Norma Pablo
Cannes wins: N.A.
Life in a town at war seen through the eyes of three young girls on the path to adolescence.
Release date on Mubi: TBA
Director: Julia Ducournau
Cast: Vincent Lindon, Garance Marillier
Cannes wins: Palme d'Or
A young man with a bruised face is discovered in an airport. He claims his name to be Adrien Legrand—a child who disappeared ten years ago. As he's finally reunited with his father, gruesome murders are piling up in the region.
Release date on Mubi: TBA
Director: Kira Kovalenko
Cast: Alik Karaev, Soslan Khugaev, Khetag Bibilov
Cannes wins: Winner, Un Certain Regard
In a former mining town in North Ossetia, a young woman struggles to escape the stifling hold of the family she loves as much as she rejects.
Release date on Mubi: TBA
Director: Joachim Trier
Cast: Anders Danielsen Lie, Renate Reinsve, Herbert Nordrum
Cannes wins: Best Actress (Reinsve)
A modern dramedy about the quest for love and meaning in contemporary Oslo. It chronicles four years in the life of Julie, a young woman who navigates the troubled waters of her love life and struggles to find her career path, leading her to take a realistic look at who she really is.
