Annette — the Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard-starrer musical from director Leos Carax — has become the latest Cannes Film Festival acquisition for the streaming service Mubi in India. Mubi announced Wednesday that Annette would be available November 26 on its platform in India, the UK, Ireland, and Latin America, following an early September theatrical opening in the UK. (If you cannot wait until then, Annette comes to Amazon Prime Video in the US on August 19.) For Mubi, Annette is now one of 10 movies that the curated service picked up at Cannes 2021, alongside multiple winners (including the Palme d'Or) and films from Jacques Audiard, Paul Verhoeven, and Apichatpong Weerasethakul.

Mubi costs Rs. 499 per month in India, or Rs. 3,588 annually. You can watch Mubi on Android, Android TV, iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, LG, Samsung smart TVs, and on the Web. Here are all 10 titles Mubi bought at the 74th Cannes Film Festival for India:

Annette

Release date on Mubi: November 26

Director: Leos Carax

Cast: Adam Driver, Marion Cotillard, Simon Helberg

Cannes wins: Best Director (Carax)

A seemingly perfect couple—a provocative stand-up comedian and internationally renowned opera singer—live glamorous lives in contemporary Los Angeles. However, when they welcome their daughter Annette into the world, her mysterious gifts will change their lives forever.

Benedetta

Release date on Mubi: TBA

Director: Paul Verhoeven

Cast: Virginie Efira, Charlotte Rampling, Daphne Patakia

Cannes wins: N.A.

Set in the late 17th century and inspired by true events, Benedetta follows a young woman who joins a convent in Pescia, Tuscany as a plague ravages the land that surrounds it. Capable of performing miracles from an early age, Benedetta's impact on life in the community is immediate and momentous.

Great Freedom

Release date on Mubi: TBA

Director: Sebastian Meise

Cast: Franz Rogowski, Georg Friedrich, Anton Von Lucke

Cannes wins: Jury Prize, Un Certain Regard

In postwar Germany, Hans is imprisoned again and again for being homosexual. Due to the paragraph 175, his desire for freedom is systematically destroyed. The one steady relationship in his life becomes his long-time cell mate, Viktor, a convicted murderer.

Lamb

Release date on Mubi: TBA

Director: Valdimarr Jóhannsson

Cast: Hilmir Snær Guðnason, Noomi Rapace, Björn Hlynur Haraldsson

Cannes wins: Prize of Originality, Un Certain Regard

A childless couple, María and Ingvar discover a mysterious newborn on their farm in Iceland. The unexpected prospect of family life brings them much joy, before ultimately destroying them.

Memoria

Release date on Mubi: TBA

Director: Apichatpong Weerasethakul

Cast: Tilda Swinton, Elkin Diaz, Jeanne Balibar

Cannes wins: Jury Prize

An orchid farmer visits her ill sister in Bogota. While there, she befriends a French archaeologist in charge of monitoring the construction project and a young musician. Each night, she is bothered by increasingly loud bangs which prevent her from getting any sleep.

Paris, 13th District

Release date on Mubi: TBA

Director: Jacques Audiard

Cast: Makita Samba, Jehnny Beth, Noémie Merlant

Cannes wins: N.A.

Émilie meets Camille who is attracted to Nora, who crosses paths with Amber. Three girls and a boy—They're friends, sometimes lovers and often both.

Prayers for the Stolen

Release date on Mubi: TBA

Director: Tatiana Huezo

Cast: Norma Pablo

Cannes wins: N.A.

Life in a town at war seen through the eyes of three young girls on the path to adolescence.

Titane

Release date on Mubi: TBA

Director: Julia Ducournau

Cast: Vincent Lindon, Garance Marillier

Cannes wins: Palme d'Or

A young man with a bruised face is discovered in an airport. He claims his name to be Adrien Legrand—a child who disappeared ten years ago. As he's finally reunited with his father, gruesome murders are piling up in the region.

Unclenching the Fists

Release date on Mubi: TBA

Director: Kira Kovalenko

Cast: Alik Karaev, Soslan Khugaev, Khetag Bibilov

Cannes wins: Winner, Un Certain Regard

In a former mining town in North Ossetia, a young woman struggles to escape the stifling hold of the family she loves as much as she rejects.

The Worst Person in the World

Release date on Mubi: TBA

Director: Joachim Trier

Cast: Anders Danielsen Lie, Renate Reinsve, Herbert Nordrum

Cannes wins: Best Actress (Reinsve)